The 435 Podcast

Podcast The 435 Podcast
Government
Available Episodes

5 of 5
  • AI, Water Scarcity, & Voter Manipulation | Episode 5 with Hurricane Mayor Nanette Billings
    In this episode, Hurricane Mayor, Nanette Billings & I delve into the importance of a trustworthy digital news source for communities, the challenges of finding information in a small town, and the benefits of collaboration between cities. We also discuss the future of AI in government and society, the fascinating history of water rights in Hurricane City, Utah, and the challenges of energy development due to regulations.
    6/6/2023
    1:32:26
  • 435 Podcast - Episode #4 with Santa Clara Mayor Rick Rosenberg
    Welcome to "Growing Pains and Solutions," a thought-provoking podcast that delves into the captivating world of urban development and water management. In this episode, we have the honor of hosting a distinguished guest, Mayor Rick Rosenberg, from the scenic city of Santa Clara, nestled in the heart of St. George, Utah.Join us as Mayor Rosenberg takes us on an enlightening journey, exploring the intricacies of commercial and private residence development within Santa Clara. As a city that has experienced significant growth in recent years, Santa Clara grapples with the challenges and opportunities presented by urban expansion.In this engaging conversation, Mayor Rosenberg provides valuable insights into the strategies employed by the city to strike a balance between economic progress and preserving Santa Clara's unique charm. With an eye for sustainable development, our guest sheds light on the careful planning and zoning regulations that have shaped Santa Clara's evolving skyline.However, development is not the only topic on the agenda. Santa Clara, like many other regions, has faced its share of water-related challenges, including past instances of flooding. Mayor Rosenberg candidly discusses the city's experiences with flooding, the lessons learned, and the innovative measures implemented to rectify the situation.Drawing upon his vast expertise, Mayor Rosenberg unveils the comprehensive approach Santa Clara has taken towards water management. From flood prevention strategies to sustainable water conservation methods, our guest showcases the city's determined efforts to safeguard its residents and environment from future water-related risks.Listeners will gain a deeper understanding of the complex interplay between development, water resources, and environmental sustainability in a rapidly growing city. Mayor Rosenberg's wealth of knowledge and passion for his community make this episode a must-listen for urban planning enthusiasts, environmental advocates, and anyone interested in the delicate dance between progress and preservation.Tune in to "Growing Pains and Solutions" and join us as we explore the transformation of Santa Clara, unveiling the captivating stories behind its commercial and private residence development, and the resolute steps taken to overcome water-related challenges.Register to vote here:votesearch.utah.gov
    5/30/2023
    1:39:24
  • Bonus Episode: 435 local celebrity Macrae Heppler
    On this episode of The 435 Podcast, I get a open, vulnerable conversation with Macrae Heppler.Macrae, a well-known member of the Southern Utah community, opens up about his personal life, something that members of the community don't see very often.Hold on as we see what Macrae is all about.
    5/25/2023
    1:56:48
  • 435 Podcast - Episode #3 with Ivins Mayor Chris Hart
    Rob sits down with the sitting mayor of Ivins Utah, Chris Hart, and interviews him on his current position and his future plans. Understanding how Ivins City plans to manage their water usage, the   the Lake Powell Pipeline, and economic growth are large topics of discussion during the episode.Enjoy!Find us here: https://www.wealth435.com/
    5/25/2023
    1:49:52
  • 435 Podcast - Episode #2
    Just like the cherry blossoms, the housing market has come out of hibernation and we have had 3 consecutive months of RISING HOME VALUES. This is great news for SELLERS and not so great news for buyers. Note** If you are thinking of buying and are on the fence trying to "wait and see" prices are 14% LESS EXPENSIVE than they were 1 year ago and trending back UP. Don't wait, it will undoubtedly cost you more in the long run.Join Jeff, Branden, & Robert as they break down the latest trends.Find us here: https://www.wealth435.com/
    5/15/2023
    59:16

About The 435 Podcast

We cover all things Southern Utah, Greater Zion including St George, Washington, Santa Clara, Ivins, and Hurricane with local politicians to get an unbiased, unfiltered view on their stance and position.

Podcast website

