We Have Issues Independence

Podcast We Have Issues Independence
We Have Issues
A weekly look at the issues and topics impacting Independence, Missouri hosted by Laurie Dean Wiley and Dan Hobart.
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 139
  • Dreaming Big Enough
    This week, Laurie Dean and Dan are joined by former Independence Mayor Eileen Weir as they discuss the challenges and opportunities related to economic development.
    --------  
    54:48
  • The Death of Legacy Media
    This week, Laurie Dean and Dan are joined by Examiner Editor Jeff Fox as they discuss the challenges faced by traditional media outlets and what the future looks like for those groups.
    --------  
    44:56
  • Corruption....What is it good for?
    This week, Laurie Dean and Dan talk about Dan's take on corruption and some of his past comments on the topic.
    --------  
    28:00
  • The Justice Center - Part 2
    This week Laurie Dean and Dan are joined by Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman and Officer Bryan Conley to talk about the latest details around the proposed justice center and the GO bond that will fund it and to also clear up some information presented in a previous episode.
    --------  
    43:06
  • Going Down a Fox Hole
    This week, Laurie Dean and Dan are joined by Examiner Editor Jeff Fox. Starting with no pre-conceived topics, they dive into a variety of subjects.
    --------  
    43:25

About We Have Issues Independence

A weekly look at the issues and topics impacting Independence, Missouri hosted by Laurie Dean Wiley and Dan Hobart.
