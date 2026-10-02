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3 episodes
- Ali faces down her attacker in court and wins. But will the Central California Women's Facility officers who assaulted her former cell mate and 150 other women see justice? And with the story still unfolding, reporters Madi Bolaños and Anna Sussman unpack the investigation with editor Sukey Lewis in the studio. Part 3 of 3.
This episode contains violence against women, sexual assault, and strong language. Please take care while listening.
"We Are Jane Doe" is a new 3-part series from KQED’s Snap Studios. Over three episodes, we trace Ali Prout's dramatic fight for justice and the stunning ripple effects that threaten to upend the system of power and control at one of the largest women’s prisons on earth.
KQED reporters Anna Sussman and Madi Bolaños spent two years investigating this story. They spoke to more than a dozen women incarcerated at the Central California Women’s Facility, read through hundreds of pages of internal prison documents, obtained leaked audio, and painstakingly watched hours of video footage to reconstruct one of the most complex and devastating use-of-force incidents in state history.
This series was made possible in part with support from The Poynter Institute.
Produced by: Madi Bolaños, Anna Sussman & Sukey Lewis
Featured Story Voices: Aliksandria Prout, Catrina Cameron, Christina Wind, Wisdom Mohammed, Elizabeth Lozano and Antoinette Yancey
Editors: Sukey Lewis, Nancy Lopez & Mark Ristich
Fact-checking: Mark Bettancourt
Data Editor: Jeremy Sanchez Rue of UC Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism
Original Music & Engineering: Dirk Schwarzhoff
Director of Production: Marisa Dodge
Executive Producers: Glynn Washington and Mark Ristich
Artwork: Teo Ducot
Season 17 - Episode 45
- August 2nd, 2024, started with a search. More than 150 women rounded up into chow hall as their cells were tossed. What happened next was beyond their imagination. It would be investigated by the feds and the state. Things did not go to plan, or did they? Part 2 of 3.
This episode contains violence against women, sexual assault, and strong language. Please take care while listening.
"We Are Jane Doe" is a new 3-part series from KQED’s Snap Studios. Over three episodes, we trace Ali Prout's dramatic fight for justice and the stunning ripple effects that threaten to upend the system of power and control at one of the largest women’s prisons on earth.
KQED reporters Anna Sussman and Madi Bolaños spent two years investigating this story. They spoke to more than a dozen women incarcerated at the Central California Women’s Facility, read through hundreds of pages of internal prison documents, obtained leaked audio, and painstakingly watched hours of video footage to reconstruct one of the most complex and devastating use-of-force incidents in state history.
This series was made possible in part with support from The Poynter Institute.
Produced by: Madi Bolaños, Anna Sussman & Sukey Lewis
Featured Story Voices: Aliksandria Prout, Catrina Cameron, Christina Wind, Wisdom Mohammed, Elizabeth Lozano and Antoinette Yancey
Editors: Sukey Lewis, Nancy Lopez & Mark Ristich
Fact-checking: Mark Bettancourt
Data Editor: Jeremy Sanchez Rue of UC Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism
Original Music & Engineering: Dirk Schwarzhoff
Director of Production: Marisa Dodge
Executive Producers: Glynn Washington and Mark Ristich
Season 17 - Episode 44
- Ali Prout had only been at the Central California Women’s Facility for a few days when an officer stopped her at a checkpoint. “You have beautiful lips and beautiful eyes,” he said. But he didn’t realize… this time he’d picked the wrong girl. Part 1 of 3.
This episode contains violence against women, sexual assault, and strong language. Please take care while listening.
"We Are Jane Doe" is a new 3-part series from KQED’s Snap Studios.
Over three episodes, we trace Ali Prout's dramatic fight for justice and the stunning ripple effects that threaten to upend the system of power and control at one of the largest women’s prisons on earth.
KQED reporters Anna Sussman and Madi Bolaños spent two years investigating this story. They spoke to more than a dozen women incarcerated at the Central California Women’s Facility, read through hundreds of pages of internal prison documents, obtained leaked audio, and painstakingly watched hours of video footage to reconstruct one of the most complex and devastating use-of-force incidents in state history.
This series was made possible in part with support from The Poynter Institute.
Produced by: Madi Bolaños, Anna Sussman & Sukey Lewis
Featured Story Voices: Aliksandria Prout, Catrina Cameron, Christina Wind, Wisdom Mohammed, Elizabeth Lozano and Antoinette Yancey
Editors: Sukey Lewis, Nancy Lopez & Mark Ristich
Fact-checking: Mark Bettancourt
Data Editor: Jeremy Sanchez Rue of UC Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism
Original Music & Engineering: Dirk Schwarzhoff
Director of Production: Marisa Dodge
Executive Producers: Glynn Washington and Mark Ristich
Artwork: Teo Ducot
Season 17 - Episode 43
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About We Are Jane Doe
I’m Jane Doe number one,” is the opening line from Ali Prout. She tells her never-before-heard story as a woman sent to prison for a non-violent offense in 2023. There, Prout caught the eye of a correctional officer, who used his position and his badge to abuse her. But that’s only the beginning.Over three episodes, we trace Ali's dramatic fight for justice, and the stunning ripple effects that threaten to upend the system of power and control at Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF), one of the largest women’s prisons on earth.KQED reporters Anna Sussman and Madi Bolaños spent two years investigating this story. They spoke to more than a dozen women incarcerated at the Central California Women’s Facility, read through hundreds of pages of internal prison documents, obtained leaked audio, and painstakingly watched hours of video footage to reconstruct one of the most complex and devastating use-of-force incidents in state history. Bolaños, Sussman, and the Jane Does now coming forward are available for interviews.This series contains violence against women, sexual assault, and strong language. Please take care while listening.Podcast website
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