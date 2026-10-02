Ali Prout had only been at the Central California Women’s Facility for a few days when an officer stopped her at a checkpoint. “You have beautiful lips and beautiful eyes,” he said. But he didn’t realize… this time he’d picked the wrong girl. Part 1 of 3. This episode contains violence against women, sexual assault, and strong language. Please take care while listening. "We Are Jane Doe" is a new 3-part series from KQED’s Snap Studios. Over three episodes, we trace Ali Prout's dramatic fight for justice and the stunning ripple effects that threaten to upend the system of power and control at one of the largest women’s prisons on earth. KQED reporters Anna Sussman and Madi Bolaños spent two years investigating this story. They spoke to more than a dozen women incarcerated at the Central California Women’s Facility, read through hundreds of pages of internal prison documents, obtained leaked audio, and painstakingly watched hours of video footage to reconstruct one of the most complex and devastating use-of-force incidents in state history. This series was made possible in part with support from The Poynter Institute. Produced by: Madi Bolaños, Anna Sussman & Sukey Lewis Featured Story Voices: Aliksandria Prout, Catrina Cameron, Christina Wind, Wisdom Mohammed, Elizabeth Lozano and Antoinette Yancey Editors: Sukey Lewis, Nancy Lopez & Mark Ristich Fact-checking: Mark Bettancourt Data Editor: Jeremy Sanchez Rue of UC Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism Original Music & Engineering: Dirk Schwarzhoff Director of Production: Marisa Dodge Executive Producers: Glynn Washington and Mark Ristich Artwork: Teo Ducot Season 17 - Episode 43

August 2nd, 2024, started with a search. More than 150 women rounded up into chow hall as their cells were tossed. What happened next was beyond their imagination. It would be investigated by the feds and the state. Things did not go to plan, or did they? Part 2 of 3. This episode contains violence against women, sexual assault, and strong language. Please take care while listening. "We Are Jane Doe" is a new 3-part series from KQED’s Snap Studios. Over three episodes, we trace Ali Prout's dramatic fight for justice and the stunning ripple effects that threaten to upend the system of power and control at one of the largest women’s prisons on earth. KQED reporters Anna Sussman and Madi Bolaños spent two years investigating this story. They spoke to more than a dozen women incarcerated at the Central California Women’s Facility, read through hundreds of pages of internal prison documents, obtained leaked audio, and painstakingly watched hours of video footage to reconstruct one of the most complex and devastating use-of-force incidents in state history. This series was made possible in part with support from The Poynter Institute. Produced by: Madi Bolaños, Anna Sussman & Sukey Lewis Featured Story Voices: Aliksandria Prout, Catrina Cameron, Christina Wind, Wisdom Mohammed, Elizabeth Lozano and Antoinette Yancey Editors: Sukey Lewis, Nancy Lopez & Mark Ristich Fact-checking: Mark Bettancourt Data Editor: Jeremy Sanchez Rue of UC Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism Original Music & Engineering: Dirk Schwarzhoff Director of Production: Marisa Dodge Executive Producers: Glynn Washington and Mark Ristich Season 17 - Episode 44

Ali faces down her attacker in court and wins. But will the Central California Women's Facility officers who assaulted her former cell mate and 150 other women see justice? And with the story still unfolding, reporters Madi Bolaños and Anna Sussman unpack the investigation with editor Sukey Lewis in the studio. Part 3 of 3. This episode contains violence against women, sexual assault, and strong language. Please take care while listening. "We Are Jane Doe" is a new 3-part series from KQED’s Snap Studios. Over three episodes, we trace Ali Prout's dramatic fight for justice and the stunning ripple effects that threaten to upend the system of power and control at one of the largest women’s prisons on earth. KQED reporters Anna Sussman and Madi Bolaños spent two years investigating this story. They spoke to more than a dozen women incarcerated at the Central California Women’s Facility, read through hundreds of pages of internal prison documents, obtained leaked audio, and painstakingly watched hours of video footage to reconstruct one of the most complex and devastating use-of-force incidents in state history. This series was made possible in part with support from The Poynter Institute. Produced by: Madi Bolaños, Anna Sussman & Sukey Lewis Featured Story Voices: Aliksandria Prout, Catrina Cameron, Christina Wind, Wisdom Mohammed, Elizabeth Lozano and Antoinette Yancey Editors: Sukey Lewis, Nancy Lopez & Mark Ristich Fact-checking: Mark Bettancourt Data Editor: Jeremy Sanchez Rue of UC Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism Original Music & Engineering: Dirk Schwarzhoff Director of Production: Marisa Dodge Executive Producers: Glynn Washington and Mark Ristich Artwork: Teo Ducot Season 17 - Episode 45

We Are Jane Doe E3: What Happens in the Dark Always Comes to the Light

About We Are Jane Doe

About We Are Jane Doe

About We Are Jane Doe