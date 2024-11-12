It Will Get a Little Sticky—Debating New Songs by Tyler, the Creator and More

Music critics and Hearing Things founders Jill Mapes, Andy Cush, and Dylan Green decide whether Tyler, the Creator's "Sticky," Geordie Greep's "Terra," and TV on the Radio frontman Tunde Adebimpe's "Magnetic" are Waste or Taste. Side topics include the legacy of 2000s rap producer Polow da Don, the insufferability of Frank Zappa, and what it's like to have a very big head.Hearing Things is a new independent home for music and culture founded by journalists Andy Cush, Ryan Dombal, Julianne Escobedo Shepherd, Dylan Green, and Jill Mapes. Read more at hearingthings.co