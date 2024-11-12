Powered by RND
Waste or Taste

Hearing Things
Each episode, the music obsessives behind the the website Hearing Things bring three songs to the table, debate their merits and drawbacks, and ultimately decid...
MusicMusic Commentary

Available Episodes

  • It Will Get a Little Sticky—Debating New Songs by Tyler, the Creator and More
    Music critics and Hearing Things founders Jill Mapes, Andy Cush, and Dylan Green decide whether Tyler, the Creator's "Sticky," Geordie Greep's "Terra," and TV on the Radio frontman Tunde Adebimpe's "Magnetic" are Waste or Taste. Side topics include the legacy of 2000s rap producer Polow da Don, the insufferability of Frank Zappa, and what it's like to have a very big head.Hearing Things is a new independent home for music and culture founded by journalists Andy Cush, Ryan Dombal, Julianne Escobedo Shepherd, Dylan Green, and Jill Mapes. Read more at hearingthings.co
    34:06
  • We Might Say Something Stupid—Debating Charli XCX's Brat Remixes
    In the debut episode of Waste or Taste, veteran music critics and Hearing Things founders Jill Mapes, Julianne Escobedo Shepherd, and Ryan Dombal take on Charli XCX's Brat remixes. Topics include: Why Julian Casablancas should do a piano-bar album, why Matty Healy should stop talking about his dick, and why most remixes should be UK 2-step remixes.Hearing Things is a new independent home for music and culture founded by journalists Andy Cush, Ryan Dombal, Julianne Escobedo Shepherd, Dylan Green, and Jill Mapes. Read and subscribe at hearingthings.co
    34:19

About Waste or Taste

Each episode, the music obsessives behind the the website Hearing Things bring three songs to the table, debate their merits and drawbacks, and ultimately decide whether they are crappy or great. Worthless or worthwhile. Waste or taste.
