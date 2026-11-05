Support Drive Update – 00:24



TWS News 1: “Crew Love” Sticker – 2:45



Christian Dad Rock – 7:07



TWS News 2: McRib Lawsuit – 14:17



The Lord Looking Out for You – 17:31



Support Drive Update – 21:30



TMI – 25:27



What Happened to Our Accents – 30:04



Prayer Wall – 36:38



Rock Report: Conan’s Political Thoughts – 39:15



Amateur First Responder: Banana Costume – 41:58



Peter Taking a Step – 44:21



You can join our Wally Show Poddies Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/WallyShowPoddies



This podcast is crowd funded - that means that you help make it possible. If you like it and want to support it, give here.