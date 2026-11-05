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1938 episodes
- TWS News 1: “I Hate People” – 2:45
Marks Movie Review – 2:25
Random Acts of Audio: Southern Accent – 9:29
Support Drive Update – 11:23
TWS News 2: Robot Dog – 15:36
Out of Your Spiritual Comfort Zone – 18:44
TWS News 3: Dating Characteristics That Don’t Age Well – 25:44
Your “Old Age” Purchase – 29:18
Rock Report: No Inheritance – 34:22
Embarrassing Monthly Subscriptions – 37:21
Support Drive Update – 41:57
You can join our Wally Show Poddies Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/WallyShowPoddies
This podcast is crowd funded - that means that you help make it possible. If you like it and want to support it, give here.
- Wally considers the midterms, Betty breakdowns celebrity body quirks, and Marks questions how much he procrastinates.
You can join our Wally Show Poddies Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/WallyShowPoddies
This podcast is crowd funded - that means that you help make it possible. If you like it and want to support it, give here.
- Support Drive Update – 00:24
TWS News 1: “Crew Love” Sticker – 2:45
Christian Dad Rock – 7:07
TWS News 2: McRib Lawsuit – 14:17
The Lord Looking Out for You – 17:31
Support Drive Update – 21:30
TMI – 25:27
What Happened to Our Accents – 30:04
Prayer Wall – 36:38
Rock Report: Conan’s Political Thoughts – 39:15
Amateur First Responder: Banana Costume – 41:58
Peter Taking a Step – 44:21
You can join our Wally Show Poddies Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/WallyShowPoddies
This podcast is crowd funded - that means that you help make it possible. If you like it and want to support it, give here.
- Wally and the gang talk forgetting favorite (and least favorite) movies, doordashing, and Airbnb cleaning.
You can join our Wally Show Poddies Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/WallyShowPoddies
This podcast is crowd funded - that means that you help make it possible. If you like it and want to support it, give here.
- TWS News 1: Be Nice – 00:24
5 Calls Calls It: Brother Watching Nephew – 3:31
Kelly K: Adam’s Sin – 10:09
TWS News 2: Cereal Bags – 13:52
Support Drive Debrief – 17:18
TWS News 3: Sue Your Friends – 28:18
How to Compliment a Woman at Work – 31:56
Support Drive Update – 38:01
Rock Report: Songs for Speeding – 41:52
Hurt By a Toy – 44:52
Support Drive Update – 50:05
You can join our Wally Show Poddies Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/WallyShowPoddies
This podcast is crowd funded - that means that you help make it possible. If you like it and want to support it, give here.
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