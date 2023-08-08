Voices for Transitional Justice is a four-episode podcast special about the difficult process of dealing with legacies of violence. In it, experts from Burundi,...
Guarantees of Non-recurrence: Preventing cyclical violence
What kind of changes are necessary so that violence happens “never again”? In this edition of Voices for Transitional Justice we will talk to experts from Peru and South Africa to find out what guarantees of non-recurrence can look like and how they can be implemented to ensure a better future.Guests: Eduardo González (Think Peace) and Annah Moyo (Centre for the Study of Violence and Reconciliation)
8/8/2023
26:24
Feminism: Addressing root causes of gender discrimination
How can feminist insights and transitional justice be combined to drive social change? In this edition of Voices for Transitional Justice we will hear from experts from Kenya and Georgia about why feminism can be useful for transitional justice—and what a feminist approach to dealing with the past can look like.Guests: Christine Alai (Utu Wetu Trust) and Iulia Kharashvili (IDP Women Association "Consent")
8/8/2023
28:37
Youth: Getting involved in dealing with the past
What motivates young people to get engaged in dealing with the past? In this episode of Voices for Transitional Justice we will dive into efforts to invovle youth in transitional justice processes. We will hear practical examples of youth engagement from Germany and Burundi.Guests: Christine Schoenmakers (Federal Foundation for the Study of the Communist Dictatorship in Eastern Germany) and Josué Mugisha (Troupe Les Enfoirés de Sanoladante)
8/8/2023
24:35
Victims: Overcoming silence and stigmatisation
What happens when entire victim groups are ignored in the aftermath of conflicts? In this edition of Voices for Transitional Justice, we will explore why some victims of violence appear to matter less than others. We will hear examples from Croatia and Indonesia that will show what challenges survivors and activists face and what strategies they choose to overcome silence and discrimination.Guests: Aneta Vladimirov (Serb National Council) and Termana (Taman 65)
8/8/2023
26:07
Trailer
Voices for Transitional Justice is a four-episode podcast special about the difficult process of dealing with legacies of violence. In it, experts from Burundi, Croatia, Georgia, Germany, Indonesia, Kenya, Peru, and South Africa discuss their efforts in coming to terms with the past. Based on their unique experiences, they share how victims can find ways to heal and how societies can become more just and peaceful. Each episode addresses a contemporary issue in transitional justice: the role of victims, the power of youth, feminist perspectives, and guarantees of non-recurrence.Voices for Transitional Justice is brought to you by the Global Learning Hub for Transitional Justice and Reconciliation. The Hub is a network of ten organisations from Germany and across the world. It is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit.
