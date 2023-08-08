Trailer

Voices for Transitional Justice is a four-episode podcast special about the difficult process of dealing with legacies of violence. In it, experts from Burundi, Croatia, Georgia, Germany, Indonesia, Kenya, Peru, and South Africa discuss their efforts in coming to terms with the past. Based on their unique experiences, they share how victims can find ways to heal and how societies can become more just and peaceful. Each episode addresses a contemporary issue in transitional justice: the role of victims, the power of youth, feminist perspectives, and guarantees of non-recurrence.Voices for Transitional Justice is brought to you by the Global Learning Hub for Transitional Justice and Reconciliation. The Hub is a network of ten organisations from Germany and across the world. It is funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development and implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit.