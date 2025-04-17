Powered by RND
Village Vibes
Village Vibes

City of Delray Beach
Government
Village Vibes
  • Park Enhancements with Parks & Rec. Director Sam Metott
    Sam discusses the many park improvements that have happened over the last five years and what we can look forward to.
    9:25
  • Education Initiatives with Education Coordinator Janai Bowens
    Janai discusses the many ways Delray Beach is working to enhance student achievement.
    21:33
  • Beach Management with Public Works Director Missie Barletto
    Missie tells us how her team cares about our natural beach dunes and diverse coastal ecosystems.
    10:57
  • City Manager Terrence Moore
    City Manager Terrence Moore discussed how his early education led him to a career in municipal leadership.
About Village Vibes

Village Vibes brings you the conversations that shape Delray Beach. Delray Beach won #1 Best Beach in Florida in USA Today's 2024 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. Our city was named an All-America City in 1993, 2001, and 2017 and the 5th best city for small businesses in the U.S. by Verizon Business. Coastal Living Magazine named it America’s Happiest Seaside Town and one of Florida's 10 Best Little Beach Towns. Atlantic Avenue, our historic downtown, was recognized as one of America’s 10 Great Shopping Streets by USA TODAY.
Government

