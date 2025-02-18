Join all 3 Veterinary Anesthesia Nerds as we geek out over Alpha 2 drugs! Darci Palmer, Stephen Cital, and Tasha McNerney give you a breakdown of the different alpha 2's you may come across in practice. There are so many alpha two options out there, it can get confusing. From tried and true's like xylazine to newer on the market drugs like ZenAlpha, today we discuss how alpha 2's work and why we love them. Check out the veterinary anesthesia nerds resources page for a write up on the medications mentioned here: https://www.veterinaryanesthesianerds.com/resources
--------
35:35
Incorporating ERAS in Anesthesia & Analgesia
ERAS (enhanced recovery after surgery) are gaining ground in human anesthesia ad surgery, but what do they mean for veterinary medicine? Today I discuss the key ERAS concepts we use when creating a balanced and multi modal protocol.
Visit the anesthesia nerds website and check resources for the PDF that goes along with this episode: https://www.veterinaryanesthesianerds.com
--------
20:27
My Patient **may have** Mitral Valve Disease, Now What?
Today we are joined by Gianluca Bini, DACVAA and we are discussing how to safely anesthetize the dog with a murmur that hasn't been completely investigated. How can we make anesthesia as safe as possible for this pet?
Dr. Gianluca Bini graduated from the University of Perugia, Italy. He then moved to the United Kingdom, where he completed two internships, one in anesthesia and one rotating, at Dick White Referrals, one of the largest referral centers in Europe. After completing his residency at North Carolina State University, he worked as an Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology and Pain Management at The Ohio State University and, more recently at Oklahoma State University. Inspired by his fervent desire to extend his impact and assist as many animals as possible, he founded SafePetAnesthesia, a tele-consulting and training firm.
--------
29:09
Ketamine's Role in Pain Mangement with Dr. Matthew Gurney, BVSc CertVA PgCertVBM DipECVAA FRCVS
There's been a LOT of talk about Ketamine recently. Not only as an induction agent but also its larger role as an NMDA receptor antagonist and how this plays into chronic conditions such as pain, anxiety, and depression.
Today we talk with Dr. Matthew Gurney DECVAA on how we can better utilize this drug class and some of the science behind it!
Dr. Matthew Gurney is an internationally respected British anaesthetist. A specialist in anaesthesia and analgesia, Matt trained at the University of Liverpool and now works at Eastcott Referrals in the UK. Matt is passionate about pain management, lectures on the subject globally and is the author of many international anaesthesia publications. Matt is Past President of the European College of Veterinary Anaesthesia & Analgesia. In 2020 Matt was awarded the Fellowship of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons for Meritorious Contribution to Clinical Practice. 2022 saw Matt awarded the RCVS Knowledge Award for Quality Improvement for launching and implementing a unique anaesthesia safety tool.
You can find his site here: https://www.zeropainphilosophy.com/pain-updates
--------
23:31
VAN 059- Career Switch to Human Anesthesia with Morgan McCann CVT, VTS (Anesthesia & Analgesia)
So, have you ever wondered what it would be like to make the switch from veterinary nursing to the human side? Well, today we are talking with Morgan McCann who has done just that!
Morgan McCann has been a credentialed veterinary technician since 2010 and became a VTS (Anesthesia & Analgesia) in 2018. In 2020 she began the process of transitioning to human healthcare with the goal of becoming a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. In 2024 she graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Nursing. She currently works fulltime in an Intensive Care Unit and Progressive Care Unit while continuing to work relief in veterinary medicine. Outside of work she enjoys stand up paddleboarding all over the Pacific Northwest and is a volunteer search and rescue canine handler. She shares her home with her son John, a 1.5 year old Maine Coon (yes a real MC) named Katsu, and two former street cats named Kylo and Kiska.