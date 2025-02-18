Ketamine's Role in Pain Mangement with Dr. Matthew Gurney, BVSc CertVA PgCertVBM DipECVAA FRCVS

There's been a LOT of talk about Ketamine recently. Not only as an induction agent but also its larger role as an NMDA receptor antagonist and how this plays into chronic conditions such as pain, anxiety, and depression. Today we talk with Dr. Matthew Gurney DECVAA on how we can better utilize this drug class and some of the science behind it! Dr. Matthew Gurney is an internationally respected British anaesthetist. A specialist in anaesthesia and analgesia, Matt trained at the University of Liverpool and now works at Eastcott Referrals in the UK. Matt is passionate about pain management, lectures on the subject globally and is the author of many international anaesthesia publications. Matt is Past President of the European College of Veterinary Anaesthesia & Analgesia. In 2020 Matt was awarded the Fellowship of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons for Meritorious Contribution to Clinical Practice. 2022 saw Matt awarded the RCVS Knowledge Award for Quality Improvement for launching and implementing a unique anaesthesia safety tool. You can find his site here: https://www.zeropainphilosophy.com/pain-updates