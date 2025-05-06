Unshaken & Unafraid with Joe Pags

Americans Have NO Clue About What's Really Happening in the Middle East! Ep 1 - CIA Targeter Sarah Adams

Welcome to Unshaken and Unafraid with Joe Pags — the unapologetically American podcast where truth takes center stage. In our explosive first episode, Joe lays out exactly why this show exists: to cut through the noise, expose what the mainstream media won't touch, and arm you with real knowledge in a time of global chaos. Then, former CIA Targeter Sarah Adams joins the show with firsthand intel about the threats brewing in the Middle East — and why Americans are being kept in the dark. From deep-state failures to what's coming next, this episode is a wake-up call for patriots who refuse to look away.