Unshaken & Unafraid with Joe Pags
Unshaken & Unafraid with Joe Pags
  • Americans Have NO Clue About What's Really Happening in the Middle East! Ep 1 - CIA Targeter Sarah Adams
    Welcome to Unshaken and Unafraid with Joe Pags — the unapologetically American podcast where truth takes center stage. In our explosive first episode, Joe lays out exactly why this show exists: to cut through the noise, expose what the mainstream media won’t touch, and arm you with real knowledge in a time of global chaos. Then, former CIA Targeter Sarah Adams joins the show with firsthand intel about the threats brewing in the Middle East — and why Americans are being kept in the dark. From deep-state failures to what’s coming next, this episode is a wake-up call for patriots who refuse to look away.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    47:28
  • COMING SOON: Unshaken & Unafraid with Joe Pags
    Don't miss a single episode of Unshaken & Unafraid with Joe Pags. Coming soon!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    0:59

About Unshaken & Unafraid with Joe Pags

What happens when a former TV news anchor joins the other side and starts a campaign to tell the truth? The left freaks out does everything it can to shut him up. They swatted him. They cancelled him on social media. They did everything they could to silence him. It didn’t work.
