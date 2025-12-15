From the sidelines of the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, UAE, in November 2023, UN Necessary’s Daniel Perell spoke with former president of Costa Rica Carlos Andrés Alvarado Quesada on his administration’s efforts to push against societal inertia to lead Costa Rica on the path to decarbonization. Drawing inspiration from his grandparents’ generation, which abolished Costa Rica’s military, and the responsibility he feels to his family and future generations, Alvarado shares the motivations behind his bold climate policies. He discusses how tapping into human willpower and embracing the responsibility of shaping a sustainable future is key to overcoming the challenges posed by climate change.Dan and his fellow UN Necessary host, Nudhara Yusuf, also reflect on how a conversation from almost a year ago remains relevant today—during the United Nations General Assembly opening and the recent Summit of the Future. Mr. Alvarado’s reflections range from the complexity of effecting change, highlighting the importance of empathy, collaboration, and inclusivity when tackling global crises. And his powerful analogy of humanity’s collective responsibility—likening it to pointillism, where each action contributes to a broader picture of hope and sustainability—offers a thought-provoking look at leadership, legacy, and the role we all play in creating a better world for the future.