12/15/2025 | 35 mins.
Recorded in part in Stockholm, Sweden during the Global Challenges Foundation Partner Days, this episode of UN Necessary takes the podcast on the road for a candid, wide-ranging conversation about what is—and isn’t—necessary for the United Nations at a pivotal moment for global governance and multilateral reform.Hosts Nudhara Yusuf and Daniel Perell draw on rapid-fire conversations with diplomats, policy experts, and civil society leaders to reflect on debates shaping the UN’s future. Though recorded months earlier, these discussions offer timely insight into issues now central to the post–Summit of the Future landscape, including bureaucracy and institutional reform, inclusion and representation, competition versus cooperation, and the UN’s evolving role as a convening and norm-setting institution.Set against ongoing processes such as the Pact for the Future follow-up and the UN80 initiative, the episode looks beyond recent milestones to ask a forward-looking question: How can the UN adapt its existing “body parts” to meet the demands of the decades ahead?The episode closes on a more personal note, as Dan reflects on spending three months in rural Kenya with his family—an experience that challenges conventional ideas of prosperity and development.
Ambassador Brian Wallace on Future Generations and the importance of multilateralism and the UN
4/30/2025 | 31 mins.
In this episode of UN Necessary, recorded in New York, hosts Nudhara Yusuf and Daniel Perell speak with Ambassador Brian Wallace, Jamaica’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and former co-facilitator of the UN Declaration on Future Generations.As the world grapples with escalating global challenges—from climate change and inequality to geopolitical instability— Ambassador Wallace offers a compelling perspective on the importance of multilateralism, the urgency of long-term thinking, and Jamaica’s leadership during the 2024 Summit of the Future.He reflects on the complexities of negotiating future-focused commitments in a short-term political landscape and calls for a transformation in global governance that transcends electoral cycles.Tune in to hear why the United Nations remains vital, what it means to plan for generations yet unborn, and how a shift in mindset could catalyze deeper international cooperation in a fragmented world.
The UN’s Next Chapter with Stephen Heintz and Richard Ponzio
4/07/2025 | 49 mins.
In this episode of UN Necessary, recorded on 22 January 2025 in New York, hosts Nudhara Yusuf and Daniel Perell sit down with Stephen Heintz, President and CEO of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and Dr. Richard Ponzio, Director of the Global Governance, Justice, and Security Program where he also co-directs the Global Governance Innovation Network.As the world grapples with rising geopolitical tensions, democratic backsliding, and the challenge of global governance reform, our guests reflect on the outcomes of the UN's Summit of the Future and the broader trajectory of multilateralism. Heintz and Ponzio discuss the Pact for the Future, the need for a new logic in international cooperation, and the role of civil society in pushing institutional change.
A legacy of change: Carlos Alvarado Quesada on breaking inertia for a sustainable future
9/27/2024 | 25 mins.
From the sidelines of the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, UAE, in November 2023, UN Necessary’s Daniel Perell spoke with former president of Costa Rica Carlos Andrés Alvarado Quesada on his administration’s efforts to push against societal inertia to lead Costa Rica on the path to decarbonization. Drawing inspiration from his grandparents’ generation, which abolished Costa Rica’s military, and the responsibility he feels to his family and future generations, Alvarado shares the motivations behind his bold climate policies. He discusses how tapping into human willpower and embracing the responsibility of shaping a sustainable future is key to overcoming the challenges posed by climate change.Dan and his fellow UN Necessary host, Nudhara Yusuf, also reflect on how a conversation from almost a year ago remains relevant today—during the United Nations General Assembly opening and the recent Summit of the Future. Mr. Alvarado’s reflections range from the complexity of effecting change, highlighting the importance of empathy, collaboration, and inclusivity when tackling global crises. And his powerful analogy of humanity’s collective responsibility—likening it to pointillism, where each action contributes to a broader picture of hope and sustainability—offers a thought-provoking look at leadership, legacy, and the role we all play in creating a better world for the future.
Dialogue is more than talking points: Felipe Paullier on enabling youth to reform the United Nations
9/19/2024 | 53 mins.
In the last UN Necessary episode ahead of the Summit of the Future, Nudhara Yusuf and Daniel Perell speak with Uruguayan doctor and activist Felipe Paullier, the UN’s first Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs, to explore his vision for empowering young voices in multilateral spaces. Felipe shares his personal motivations and the complexities of leading a new office—while trying to bridge the gap between institutional governance and the world’s youth. His reflections touch on the need for cultural transformation and reform within the UN, highlighting the importance of authentic exchange, and valuing local engagement over HQ-centric approaches.Felipe’s deep belief in the power of institutions, despite their imperfections, shines through as he discusses how the United Nations can evolve to meet 21st-century challenges. His comments are a must-listen for anyone interested in global governance, youth empowerment, and the future of multilateralism.
