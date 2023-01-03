Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Two Sides of the Spectrum in the App
Listen to Two Sides of the Spectrum in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
Two Sides of the Spectrum

Two Sides of the Spectrum

Podcast Two Sides of the Spectrum
Podcast Two Sides of the Spectrum

Two Sides of the Spectrum

Meg Proctor
add
A place where we explore research, amplify autistic voices, and change the way we think about autism in life and in professional therapy practice. Visit learnpl... More
EducationCoursesSociety & CultureRelationships
A place where we explore research, amplify autistic voices, and change the way we think about autism in life and in professional therapy practice. Visit learnpl... More

Available Episodes

5 of 69
  • Unmasking Autism in Action with Dr. Devon Price
    In this episode, our guest, Dr. Devon Price, helps us explore the concepts of masking and authenticity and how we, as professionals supporting Autistic people, can push back against these pressures. We also explore some of the more foundational questions around being Autistic and neurodiversity. Dr. Devon Price is a social psychologist, professor, author, and proudly Autistic person. He has written 'Unmasking Autism' and 'Laziness Doesn't Exist'.
    5/3/2023
    52:04
  • Changing the World with Books, Narwhals, and Letting Kids Say “No” with Lei Wiley-Mydske
    This conversation starts with books, then goes into more books, takes a turn into self-advocacy, and then finishes with a powerful message for therapists working with Autistic kids. And if you're wondering, we'll get to the narwhals too. Our guest, Lei Wiley-Mydske, is an Autistic and otherwise neurodivergent and disabled writer, artist, advocate, activist, and parent. Lei runs so many cool projects – including a neurodiversity library inside of a tattoo shop – that we discuss in this episode.
    4/19/2023
    33:27
  • Safety as the Foundation for Everything with Dr. Gillian Boudreau
    Often as OTs and SLPs we skip right to teaching our Autistic clients new skills. But what about their feelings of felt safety while they are with us? What work do we need to do so that we can show up calm and connected and ready to support our Autistic kids to feel truly safe enough to learn? Psychologist and school psychologist Dr. Gillian Boudreau talks us through this essential and often over-looked first -step to supporting our Autistic clients. 
    4/5/2023
    47:36
  • Helping Autistic PDAers feel Safe with Casey Ehrlich
    Autistic PDAers need different kinds of supports to feel safe. And before we can provide those, we have to get curious and learn about their needs. Casey Ehrlich from At Peace Parents helps us learn how to foster true safety for our PDA clients. Content warning: this episode includes a detailed description of Autistic burnout for a young child. 
    3/15/2023
    48:12
  • Research that Centers Autistic Well-Being as Defined by Autistics with Dr. T.C. Waisman
    Far too often research centers outcomes that actually harm Autistic people. Today’s guest, Dr. T.C. Waisman, helps us move toward research that centers Autistic well-being as defined by Autistics. 
    3/1/2023
    39:16

More Education podcasts

About Two Sides of the Spectrum

A place where we explore research, amplify autistic voices, and change the way we think about autism in life and in professional therapy practice. Visit learnplaythrive.com/podcast/
Podcast website

Listen to Two Sides of the Spectrum, Pasture and Forage Minute and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Two Sides of the Spectrum

Two Sides of the Spectrum

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Two Sides of the Spectrum: Podcasts in Family