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Transforming Parenthood | The Parent Coaching Chair hosted by Julie Fragnito, MS Ed.

Julie Fragnito, MS Ed.
Kids & FamilyParenting
Transforming Parenthood | The Parent Coaching Chair hosted by Julie Fragnito, MS Ed.
Latest episode

21 episodes

  • Transforming Parenthood | The Parent Coaching Chair hosted by Julie Fragnito, MS Ed.

    My Son is Too Controlling (how to help your grandchildren without undermining their parents)

    07/13/2026 | 31 mins.
    💡 Would you like a personal parent coach 24/7? ⁠⁠⁠⁠AskJulie⁠⁠⁠⁠ is your in-pocket parent coach for real-time, high structure, high nurture scripts and support whenever you're stuck. I'm so excited to help you lead confidently at home.

    💡 Looking for more ways to lead your home with calm, confidence, and clarity?
    Here's how I help parents navigate real-life parenting moments.
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠printable guides (free & for purchase)⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠video courses⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ (✨ Podcast listeners get 15% off my signature Mastering High Structure High Nurture Parenting course by using this exclusive promo code: PODCAST15 at checkout ✨)
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠1:1 coaching⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠free, practical daily tools on IG ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠(270K+ followers)
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠free, practical daily tools on FB⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ (370K+ followers)

    💡 Discover even more tools, strategies, and support at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠www.transformingparenthood.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    I am so very grateful you're here. Don't forget to rate or review and please give me a follow on Spotify or Apple Podcasts. It really helps! Thanks for being a part of the TP Community. See you back here next week!
  • Transforming Parenthood | The Parent Coaching Chair hosted by Julie Fragnito, MS Ed.

    He knows the rule. He breaks it anyway. (hitting the baby, throwing food, & diaper changes)

    07/06/2026 | 32 mins.
    💡 Would you like a personal parent coach 24/7? ⁠⁠⁠AskJulie⁠⁠⁠ is your in-pocket parent coach for real-time, high structure, high nurture scripts and support whenever you're stuck. I'm so excited to help you lead confidently at home.

    💡 Looking for more ways to lead your home with calm, confidence, and clarity?
    Here's how I help parents navigate real-life parenting moments.
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠printable guides (free & for purchase)⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠video courses⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ (✨ Podcast listeners get 15% off my signature Mastering High Structure High Nurture Parenting course by using this exclusive promo code: PODCAST15 at checkout ✨)
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠1:1 coaching⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠free, practical daily tools on IG ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠(270K+ followers)
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠free, practical daily tools on FB⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ (370K+ followers)

    💡 Discover even more tools, strategies, and support at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠www.transformingparenthood.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    I am so very grateful you're here. Don't forget to rate or review and please give me a follow on Spotify or Apple Podcasts. It really helps! Thanks for being a part of the TP Community. See you back here next week!
  • Transforming Parenthood | The Parent Coaching Chair hosted by Julie Fragnito, MS Ed.

    When Your Kid's Anger Becomes Physical (punching, blocking, yelling and you're barely holding it together)

    06/29/2026 | 39 mins.
    💡 Would you like a personal parent coach 24/7? ⁠⁠AskJulie⁠⁠ is your in-pocket parent coach for real-time, high structure, high nurture scripts and support whenever you're stuck. I'm so excited to help you lead confidently at home.

    💡 Looking for more ways to lead your home with calm, confidence, and clarity?
    Here's how I help parents navigate real-life parenting moments.
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠printable guides (free & for purchase)⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠video courses⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ (✨ Podcast listeners get 15% off my signature Mastering High Structure High Nurture Parenting course by using this exclusive promo code: PODCAST15 at checkout ✨)
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠1:1 coaching⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠free, practical daily tools on IG ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠(270K+ followers)
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠free, practical daily tools on FB⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ (370K+ followers)

    💡 Discover even more tools, strategies, and support at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠www.transformingparenthood.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    I am so very grateful you're here. Don't forget to rate or review and please give me a follow on Spotify or Apple Podcasts. It really helps! Thanks for being a part of the TP Community. See you back here next week!
  • Transforming Parenthood | The Parent Coaching Chair hosted by Julie Fragnito, MS Ed.

    My Daughter the People Pleaser And My Son The Extremely Emotional (how to help both)

    06/22/2026 | 37 mins.
    💡 Would you like a personal parent coach 24/7? ⁠AskJulie⁠ is your in-pocket coach for real-time, high structure, high nurture scripts whenever you're stuck. Podcast listeners use code FIRSTMONTHFREE for your first month on me. I'm so excited to help you lead confidently at home.

    💡 Looking for more ways to lead your home with calm, confidence, and clarity?
    Here's how I help parents navigate real-life parenting moments.
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠printable guides (free & for purchase)⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠video courses⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ (✨ Podcast listeners get 15% off my signature Mastering High Structure High Nurture Parenting course by using this exclusive promo code: PODCAST15 at checkout ✨)
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠1:1 coaching⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠free, practical daily tools on IG ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠(230K+ followers)
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠free, practical daily tools on FB⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ (300K+ followers)

    💡 Discover even more tools, strategies, and support at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠www.transformingparenthood.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    I am so very grateful you're here. Don't forget to rate or review and please give me a follow on Spotify or Apple Podcasts. It really helps! Thanks for being a part of the TP Community. See you back here next week!
  • Transforming Parenthood | The Parent Coaching Chair hosted by Julie Fragnito, MS Ed.

    When Did My Sweet Girl Become So Angry? (how to stop the daily power struggles)

    06/15/2026 | 39 mins.
    💡 Want the words to say in the moment? AskJulie is your in-pocket coach for real-time, high structure, high nurture scripts whenever you're stuck. Podcast listeners use code FIRSTMONTHFREE for your first month on me. I'm so excited to help you lead confidently at home.

    💡 Looking for more ways to lead your home with calm, confidence, and clarity?
    Here's how I help parents navigate real-life parenting moments.
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠printable guides (free & for purchase)⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠video courses⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ (✨ Podcast listeners get 15% off my signature Mastering High Structure High Nurture Parenting course by using this exclusive promo code: PODCAST15 at checkout ✨)
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠1:1 coaching⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠free, practical daily tools on IG ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠(230K+ followers)
    ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠free, practical daily tools on FB⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ (300K+ followers)

    💡 Discover even more tools, strategies, and support at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠www.transformingparenthood.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

    I am so very grateful you're here. Don't forget to rate or review and please give me a follow on Spotify or Apple Podcasts. It really helps! Thanks for being a part of the TP Community. See you back here next week!
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About Transforming Parenthood | The Parent Coaching Chair hosted by Julie Fragnito, MS Ed.
The Parent Coaching Chair is a podcast where real parents bring real questions — and get live, focused coaching in real time. Each episode features a 20-minute audio-only coaching session centered around one specific parenting moment. No names. No judgment. No fluff. Just practical support, emotional insight, and grounded strategies parents can actually use. Hosted by Julie, certified parent coach, educator, and mother. This podcast exists to help parents feel less alone, more confident, and more connected — both to their children and to themselves.
Podcast website
Kids & FamilyParenting

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