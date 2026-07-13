Transforming Parenthood | The Parent Coaching Chair hosted by Julie Fragnito, MS Ed.

💡 Would you like a personal parent coach 24/7? AskJulie is your in-pocket parent coach for real-time, high structure, high nurture scripts and support whenever you're stuck. I'm so excited to help you lead confidently at home.
💡 Looking for more ways to lead your home with calm, confidence, and clarity?
Here's how I help parents navigate real-life parenting moments.
printable guides (free & for purchase)
video courses (✨ Podcast listeners get 15% off my signature Mastering High Structure High Nurture Parenting course by using this exclusive promo code: PODCAST15 at checkout ✨)
1:1 coaching
free, practical daily tools on IG (270K+ followers)
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💡 Discover even more tools, strategies, and support at www.transformingparenthood.com
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