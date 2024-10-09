Sign up to Nebula to watch 'What to Follow: USA" and get 40% off an annual subscription with our link: http://nebula.tv/wtf?ref=tldrnewsglobalWelcome to the TLDR News Daily BriefingIn this week’s final episode, we run through the fall of Tesla sales in Europe. Also, we discuss Trump sanctioning the ICC; Kosovo prepares for elections; Iran shuts down talks with the US; and a huge announcement from the Daily Briefing Team.💬 Twitter: https://twitter.com/tldrnewsuk📸 Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/tldrnewsuk🎞 TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tldrnews💡 Got a Topic Suggestion? - https://forms.gle/mahEFmsW1yGTNEYXASupport TLDR on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/tldrnewsDonate by PayPal: https://tldrnews.co.uk/fundingTLDR Store: https://www.tldrnews.co.uk/storeTLDR TeeSpring Store: https://teespring.com/stores/tldr-springLearn About Our Funding: https://tldrnews.co.uk/fundingTLDR is all about getting you up to date with the news of today, without bias and without filter. We aim to give you the information you need, quickly and simply so that you can make your own decision.TLDR is a completely independent & privately owned media company that's not afraid to tackle the issues we think are most important. The channel is run by just a small group of young people, with us hoping to pass on our enthusiasm for politics to other young people. We are primarily fan sourced with most of our funding coming from donations and ad revenue. No shady corporations, no one telling us what to say. We can't wait to grow further and help more people get informed. Help support us by subscribing, following, and backing us on Patreon. Thanks!Music by Epidemic Sound: http://epidemicsound.com/creator//////////////////////////////Further reading:✍️ Tesla Sales Plummet in Europehttps://www.ft.com/content/ea2329e4-b4bc-4e2d-be34-e9a8ea31129chttps://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2025-02-03/tesla-sales-plunge-63-in-france-the-eu-s-second-biggest-ev-market https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/musk-effect-tesla-sales-slump-five-european-markets-january-2025-02-04/https://yougov.co.uk/politics/articles/51395-germans-and-britons-disapprove-of-musks-recent-interventions ✍️ Donald Trump Sanctions the ICChttps://www.ft.com/content/59a0c990-762d-474f-beb3-7136202ab971https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2025/feb/07/middle-east-live-donald-trump-gaza-benjamin-netanyahu-icc-latest-news-updateshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cx2p19l24g2o✍️ Kosovo Prepares for Presidential Electionshttps://www.reuters.com/world/europe/kosovo-feels-pain-eu-sanctions-election-looms-2025-02-06/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/kosovo-serbia-pristina-european-union-nato-b2693909.html ✍️ Iran Rules Out Talks with the UShttps://www.ft.com/content/1ac02142-1134-47ce-becf-d60820fbf567 https://apnews.com/article/iran-us-ayatollah-khamenei-trump-0e8349df920017629b98a9f6b4d98c0a See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Why Milei Wants Argentina to Quit the WHO
Welcome to the TLDR News Daily Briefing
In today's episode, we run through why Javier Milei has claimed he wants Argentina to leave the World Health Organization. Also, we run through EU's potential plans to tariff big US tech companies; the world reacts to Trump's Gaza plan; and January 2025 hottest on record.
Further reading:
✍️ Will Argentina Leave the World Health Organization? 
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/feb/05/javier-milei-argentina-who
https://www.lanacion.com.ar/politica/el-ministro-de-salud-porteno-cuestiono-la-salida-de-la-argentina-de-la-oms-nid05022025/ 
✍️ EU's Plans to Tariff Big US Tech Companies
https://www.ft.com/content/7303e57e-67ca-477a-8d00-8d5213f7120c 
✍️ World Leaders React to Trump's Gaza Plan
https://www.ft.com/content/d2020d81-77a4-488b-9e9a-776379f27068 
https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/article/2025/02/05/world-reactions-to-trump-s-proposal-for-us-to-take-over-gaza-strip_6737820_4.html 
✍️ January 2025 Hottest January on Record
https://climate.copernicus.eu/copernicus-january-2025-was-warmest-record-globally-despite-emerging-la-nina
https://www.ft.com/content/b5d18aa4-92b0-45a5-8c31-4ec2646ff700 
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cwyjk92w9k1o
Trump's Plan for the US to "Take Over" the Gaza Strip
Welcome to the TLDR News Daily Briefing
In today's episode, we run through Trump claiming the US will 'take over' the Gaza strip in a press conference with Netanyahu. Also, we discuss Greenland's plans to hold elections; the mass shooting in Sweden; and the Vice President of the Philippines impeached.
Further reading:
✍️ Trump's Plans for the Gaza Strip
https://apnews.com/article/israel-hamas-war-gaza-trump-netanyahu-db2c407baf803291a4acf6edfd708c48
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/feb/05/donald-trump-plan-to-take-over-gaza-strip-netanyahu-visit
https://www.reuters.com/world/trump-netanyahu-set-pivotal-talks-middle-east-agenda-2025-02-04/ 
✍️ Greenland to Hold Elections
https://www.dw.com/en/greenland-pm-proposes-election-foreign-donation-ban/a-71506825
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/feb/04/greenland-calls-general-election-for-11-march-amid-trump-interest
https://www.euractiv.com/section/politics/news/greenland-heads-for-early-election-amid-geopolitical-spat-over-countrys-future/ 
✍️ Mass Shooting in Sweden
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/what-do-we-know-about-swedens-shooter-2025-02-05/ 
https://www.euronews.com/my-europe/2025/02/04/sweden-prime-minister-ulf-kristersson-calls-orebro-shooting-worst-in-swedish-history 
✍️ Vice President of the Philippines Impeached
https://apnews.com/article/philippines-sara-duterte-vice-president-impeachment-e55f4678277aeaeba9b85c90307c3402
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c334l5zn5ero
Why Trump & Musk Want to Cut Funding to South Africa
Welcome to the TLDR News Daily Briefing
In today's episode, we discuss why Trump is threatening to cut funding to South Africa. Also, we discuss the US delaying tariffs on Canada and Mexico; France prepares for another no confidence vote; & a former UK soldier is charged for escaping prison.
Further reading:
✍️ Trump Threatens to Cut Funding to South Africa
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cn01z1yy0jno
https://www.ft.com/content/473f99d2-7257-41c5-ba61-2b7065087f14 
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/feb/03/donald-trump-cutting-funding-south-africa-land-confiscations-cyril-ramaphosa 
✍️ US Agrees to Delay Tariffs to Canada and Mexico
https://www.ft.com/content/628f137c-f950-4731-8764-ba1fed2e4a9e
https://x.com/Claudiashein/status/1886434747238514776 
✍️ France to go Through Another No Confidence Vote
https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20250203-french-pm-set-to-force-budget-through-parliament 
✍️ Daniel Khalife Charged
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/feb/03/daniel-khalife-former-soldier-who-spied-for-iran-jailed
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cvgeke2r6zno
Will Trump Extend Tariffs to the UK & EU?
Welcome to the TLDR News Daily Briefing
In this episode, we run through the trade war kicked off by Donald Trump. Also, we discuss why the EU leaders are meeting to discuss defence; Elon Musk lashes out at US AID; and Belgium forms a new government.
Further reading:
✍️ Donald Trump Kicks off Trade War
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/cqjvg82lg4yt
https://www.euronews.com/2025/02/03/trump-takes-aim-at-eu-and-uk-in-latest-tariff-threat
https://www.ft.com/content/628f137c-f950-4731-8764-ba1fed2e4a9e
✍️ EU Leaders Meet
https://www.euronews.com/my-europe/2025/02/02/eu-leaders-meet-to-thrash-out-defence-priorities-and-iron-out-remaining-but-significant-di 
✍️ Elon Musk Lashes out at US AID
https://www.ft.com/content/27ba0a6a-0d9b-4e08-8329-730b581c0481
https://apnews.com/article/doge-musk-trump-classified-information-usaid-security-35101dee28a766e0d9705e0d47958611
✍️ Belgium Forms New Government
https://www.brusselstimes.com/1310698/belgiums-next-prime-minister-who-is-bart-de-wever
https://www.politico.eu/article/belgium-gets-new-government-with-flemish-separatist-bart-de-wever-as-pm/
https://www.ft.com/content/31a870c8-4e5b-4d40-9a71-d25284426165
A roundup of the day’s most important news stories from around the world, from TLDR News. But we don’t just tell you what’s happening, we explain it: making complex topics simple to understand. Listen to the Daily Briefing for your global news bulletin every weekday.Pre-order the next edition of Too Long, TLDR’s print magazine, here: https://toolong.news/daily