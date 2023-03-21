Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Tip of the Spear - Missoula County in the App
Listen to Tip of the Spear - Missoula County in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
Tip of the Spear - Missoula County

Tip of the Spear - Missoula County

Podcast Tip of the Spear - Missoula County
Podcast Tip of the Spear - Missoula County

Tip of the Spear - Missoula County

Missoula County Commissioners
add
Tip of the Spear is a podcast about the people, policies and professions of Missoula County local government. Our goal is to help our constituents understand lo... More
Government
Tip of the Spear is a podcast about the people, policies and professions of Missoula County local government. Our goal is to help our constituents understand lo... More

Available Episodes

5 of 60
  • What If Taxing Tourists Could Lower Your Property Tax Bill?
    Property taxes are defined by multiple sets of rules, calculations and inaccessible words like "mill" and "levy." How much is a mill worth, and what's the limit on how many mills local government can collect? Who determines how much your house is worth? What if there was a way visitors could pay for the services they use when they visit our community that would lower your property taxes at the same time?In this episode, Commissioner Slotnick breaks down the taxing system, how it relates to the County budget and what to expect when you get your re-appraisal notice from the state this summer.   Related links:Montana Dept. of Revenue - Property Assessment DivisionHow to Read Your AppraisalHow to Appeal Your Appraisal Learn more about the County budget process"Tip of the Spear" is the ethos that guides our work at Missoula County. It reminds us to lead with innovation, represents our can-do culture and encourages us to work toward solutions even for challenging issues. The "Tip of the Spear" podcast aims to tell the stories of how we do that. Thank you to Missoula's Community Media Resource for podcast recording support!
    5/22/2023
    35:01
  • Introducing the County Lands Inventory Project
    In late 2021, the Missoula County commissioners asked the newly formed Department of Lands and Economic Development to inventory and assess the utility of all 260+ county-owned properties. Emily Brock, director of that department, joined the commissioners this week to debut the inventory mapping tool, explain how the parcels are assessed based on six factors, talk about next steps and how the assessment will be used to make decisions.Follow along with the interactive mapping tool and submit feedback online: https://missoulacountyvoice.com/lands-inventory"Tip of the Spear" is the ethos that guides our work at Missoula County. It reminds us to lead with innovation, represents our can-do culture and encourages us to work toward solutions even for challenging issues. The "Tip of the Spear" podcast aims to tell the stories of how we do that. Thank you to Missoula's Community Media Resource for podcast recording support!
    4/20/2023
    19:48
  • “Dispatchers Save Seconds, Seconds Save Lives”
    What happens when you call 9-1-1? Why does the person on the other line ask so many questions? April 9-15 is Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, an opportunity to recognize and thank the 9-1-1 dispatchers who work around the clock every day as the first point of emergency response.  This week, Commissioner Strohmaier and a special guest host sat down with Sherri Odlin, 9-1-1 manager, and Adriane Beck, director of the Office of Emergency Management, to talk about what it’s like dispatching 9-1-1 calls, how technology has changed this process and their most memorable calls.  Missoula County is hiring Public Safety Communications Officers! Click here to see the full job description."Tip of the Spear" is the ethos that guides our work at Missoula County. It reminds us to lead with innovation, represents our can-do culture and encourages us to work toward solutions even for challenging issues. The "Tip of the Spear" podcast aims to tell the stories of how we do that. Thank you to Missoula's Community Media Resource for podcast recording support!
    4/5/2023
    26:53
  • Do You Have a Permit for That?
    With warmer weather on the way (eventually), some residents may be planning home improvement projects. Did you know that you need a permit to re-roof your home? Or that some projects require a sanitation review from the Missoula City-County Health Department? The permitting process may seem daunting, but county staff are here to help ensure your next project is compliant and safe.Commissioner Slotnick sat down with Rita Hagler from the Building Division of Public Works, and Nick Zanetos from the Planning, Development and Sustainability Department this week to talk about all things permitting.Be sure to check out missoulacounty.build to get started!"Tip of the Spear" is the ethos that guides our work at Missoula County. It reminds us to lead with innovation, represents our can-do culture and encourages us to work toward solutions even for challenging issues. The "Tip of the Spear" podcast aims to tell the stories of how we do that. Thank you to Missoula's Community Media Resource for podcast recording support!
    3/21/2023
    17:53
  • Toxins, Heavy Metals and Bad Water: Cleanup of the Smurfit-Stone Mill Site
    The site of the former Smurfit-Stone pulp mill, located west of Missoula near Frenchtown, spans 3,200 acres. The mill operated from 1957 to 2010, creating paper products from logging industry scraps and used 15 million gallons of water per day to operate. At its height, the mill was processing 1,900 tons of bleached paper products each day.What remains now are 900 acres of unlined wastewater treatment ponds, 193 acres of sludge and garbage dumps and 100 acres of industrial buildings. Given the size and scope of the site, it is unknown exactly what contaminants exist and in what quantities. Elena Evans of the Missoula Valley Water Quality District sat down with the commissioners this week to discuss what lies ahead for Smurfit-Stone, how the Environmental Protection Agency is involved, the threat of flooding and much more.Image: Aerial view of Smurfit-Stone retaining ponds and the Clark Fork River in 2018, photo by Chris Boyer of Kestrel Aerial Services.Links mentioned in this episode:Smurfit-Stone Story MapFrenchtown/Smurfit-Stone Community Advisory GroupMissoula County Water Quality District history of Smurfit-StoneEnvironmental Protection Agency's Smurfit-Stone profileRecent news articles about Smurfit-Stone:"Missoula County Objects to Change in Smurfit Water Right, Wants Taxes Paid" Missoula Current, March 7, 2023"How Toxic Are the Grounds of a Former Pulp Mill Along the Clark Fork River?" MTPR, Jan. 26, 2023"Tip of the Spear" is the ethos that guides our work at Missoula County. It reminds us to lead with innovation, represents our can-do culture and encourages us to work toward solutions even for challenging issues. The "Tip of the Spear" podcast aims to tell the stories of how we do that. Thank you to Missoula's Community Media Resource for podcast recording support!
    3/7/2023
    31:23

More Government podcasts

About Tip of the Spear - Missoula County

Tip of the Spear is a podcast about the people, policies and professions of Missoula County local government. Our goal is to help our constituents understand local government through informative and unique stories about current issues facing our community.From our elected officials, staff and community partners, the Missoula Board of County Commissioners interview the people that work in local government to learn more about their public sector projects. They explore policy issues that impact local governments and the innovative solutions being used to address them. They highlight different County departments and learn how their work balances urban and rural needs while collaborating with city government and rural residents.If you have something you’d like to add to the conversation, send the commissioners an email at [email protected]
Podcast website

Listen to Tip of the Spear - Missoula County, KINGDOM CITIZENS OF WISCONSIN and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Tip of the Spear - Missoula County

Tip of the Spear - Missoula County

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store