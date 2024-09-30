This episode, Tim Burgess has a listening party for one of the biggest and best bands of all time. Stewart Copeland and Andy Summers from the Police will be chatting to Tim about the band’s fifth and final album, Synchronicity.Grammy award winning, hall of fame inducted, number 1 both sides of the Atlantic, critically acclaimed and multi-platinum selling, Synchronicity is a record that cemented the Police as the biggest band in the world at the time.4 decades after this incredible record was released, Tim hears all about the Police’s recording process and how they managed to navigate the infamous tensions within the band at the time. Stewart remembers how he’d record his drums in just 20 minutes, while Andy speaks about how created timeless hits like Every Breath You Take.Synchronicity was released on 17th June 1983 on A&M.
1:11:54
Bon Jovi
This episode Tim is joined by Jon Bon Jovi.One of the biggest rock stars ever fronting one of the most successful bands of all time, they have sold out stadiums, won Grammys, been inducted into music Halls of Fame. Here, Jon goes through one of the biggest albums ever, Slippery When Wet.Jon discusses the success of singles You Give Love A Bad Name and Livin’ On A Prayer, his time working as a tea boy at the Power Station, and his love for the UK.Slippery When Wet was released on 18th August 1986 on Mercury & Vertigo.
52:36
Kings of Leon
This episode Tim is joined by Caleb & Jared Followill, half of Kings of Leon.A band who have headlined pretty much every musical festival worldwide, playing the biggest stages across the globe. They are multi-Grammy award winning and multi-platinum album selling. Just play Sex on Fire wherever you are in the world, and everyone will know that song. It’s safe to say they are one of the biggest bands of the last 2 decades.Their last 6 albums have gone to number 1 in the UK, and they are back with their 9th record, Can We Please Have Fun.Caleb & Jared chat to Tim about Nashville, how their producer provided a link to Harry Styles and how Britpop (including the Charlatans) influenced their new album.Can We Please Have Fun was released on 10th May 2024 on LoveTap and Capitol.
59:27
Keane
Tom Chaplin and Tim Rice-Oxley from Keane join Tim to talk about their debut album, Hopes And Fears, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.One of the best-selling albums in UK history, it went 9xplatinum in the UK, selling over 10 million copies worldwide, and wracking up billions of streams online. The year of the album’s release, 2004, saw Keane hold the crown of being the biggest selling British artist in the country. The following year they won two BRIT Awards: Best British Album and British Breakthrough act.Tom & Tim discuss the effect of performing a huge song like Somewhere Only We Know to a crowd, which vocalists influenced Tom’s singing, and how his parents responded to hearing Bedshaped for the first time.Hopes And Fears was released on 10th May 2004 on Island.
1:05:54
The B-52s
Kate Pierson & Keith Strickland from the B52s are Tim's guests this episode for a Listening Party about their 1989 album, Cosmic Thing. The B52s are a band so unique, so unorthodox yet completely distinctive, it’s not often you get to say that a musical artist is totally original, and that is exemplified by this weird and wonderful album in its 35th year.Kate & Keith talk about how they wrote their huge hit, Love Shack, how a psychic helped to make the album and how the band came together in the wake of the passing of original B52s guitarist, Ricky Wilson.Cosmic Thing was released on 27th June 1989 on Reprise.
Tim’s Listening Party is the new podcast from The Charlatans’ Tim Burgess as he brings his world-famous Twitter Listening Party to Absolute Radio. Back during lockdown with everyone missing live music, Tim realised we all had the opportunity to take part in one great big listening party. What has followed is over a thousand album playbacks in real time, together with the people who made them. Now, Tim will bring these listening parties to podcasts as he celebrates records alongside some of his favourite artists. We’ll hear unique stories and exclusive insights to albums as Tim once again creates the world’s biggest listening party.