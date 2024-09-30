Kings of Leon

This episode Tim is joined by Caleb & Jared Followill, half of Kings of Leon.A band who have headlined pretty much every musical festival worldwide, playing the biggest stages across the globe. They are multi-Grammy award winning and multi-platinum album selling. Just play Sex on Fire wherever you are in the world, and everyone will know that song. It’s safe to say they are one of the biggest bands of the last 2 decades.Their last 6 albums have gone to number 1 in the UK, and they are back with their 9th record, Can We Please Have Fun.Caleb & Jared chat to Tim about Nashville, how their producer provided a link to Harry Styles and how Britpop (including the Charlatans) influenced their new album.Can We Please Have Fun was released on 10th May 2024 on LoveTap and Capitol.