Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to This Week in Enterprise Tech (Audio) in the App
Listen to This Week in Enterprise Tech (Audio) in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsTechnology
This Week in Enterprise Tech (Audio)

This Week in Enterprise Tech (Audio)

Podcast This Week in Enterprise Tech (Audio)
Podcast This Week in Enterprise Tech (Audio)

This Week in Enterprise Tech (Audio)

TWiT
add
This Week in Enterprise Tech explores the complex, cutting edge world of enterprise technology. Hosted by Lou Maresca, TWiET features IT professionals explainin...
More
Technology
This Week in Enterprise Tech explores the complex, cutting edge world of enterprise technology. Hosted by Lou Maresca, TWiET features IT professionals explainin...
More

Available Episodes

5 of 10
  • TWiET 554: Is AI The Next Spell Checker? - SEC wants cybersecurity experts in corporations, Erudit: AI for workplace wellbeing
    Cloudflare Radar's new BGP origin hijack detection system TSA Updates Pipeline Cybersecurity Requirements AT&T and Verizon's ancient lead cables have US lawmakers demanding action EFF: FBI Seizure of Mastodon Server Data is a Wakeup Call to Fediverse Users and Hosts to Protect their Users Companies Must Have Corporate Cybersecurity Experts, SEC Says Ricardo Michel Reyes, Chief Science Officer and Co-founder of Erudit talks about how AI can be used to help organizations build healthier work communities. Hosts: Louis Maresca, Brian Chee, and Curtis Franklin Guest: Ricardo Michel Reyes Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-enterprise-tech. Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit Sponsors: Miro.com/podcast meraki.cisco.com/twit kolide.com/twiet
    7/28/2023
    1:15:11
  • TWiET 553: The Holy Grail of SaaS Security - The White House's Cybersecurity Label, SaaS Security with DoControl
    Rootkit Attack Detections Increase at UAE Businesses White House, Big Tech Ink Commitments to Secure AI Firmware vulnerabilities in millions of computers could give hackers superuser status The Biden administration is tackling smart devices with a new cybersecurity label Adam Gavish, CEO and Co-Founder of DoControl talks about how you and your organization can control your data exposure. Hosts: Louis Maresca and Curtis Franklin Guest: Adam Gavish Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-enterprise-tech. Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit Sponsor: meraki.cisco.com/twit
    7/21/2023
    1:02:18
  • TWiET 552: Keyless is the Key - White House National Cybersecurity Strategy, digital identity management with Veridas
    AWS Lambda proactively warms things up WormGPT Cybercrime Tool Heralds an Era of AI Malware vs. AI Defenses DirectorStorage on Windows now works for consumers and games White House Fills in Details of National Cybersecurity Strategy Hackers Say Generative AI Unlikely to Replace Human Cybersecurity Skills According to Bugcrowd Survey    Alfonso Santos and Larry Longhurst of Veridas talk about digital identity and biometric security Hosts: Louis Maresca and Curtis Franklin Guests: Alfonso U. Santos and Larry Longhurst Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-enterprise-tech. Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit Sponsors: canary.tools/twit - use code: TWIT GO.ACILEARNING.COM/TWIT
    7/14/2023
    1:14:57
  • TWiET 551: Humans -The Problem in IT - Verizon's 2023 Data Breach Report, Data Security with Sentra
    336,000 servers remain unpatched against critical Fortigate vulnerability Patchless Cisco flaw breaks cloud encryption for ACI traffic Google changed its privacy policy to reflect Bard AI's data collecting Top 10 cybersecurity findings from Verizon's 2023 data breach report Ron Reiter, Co-Founder and CTO of Sentra talks data security and improving your Security Posture. Host: Louis Maresca Guest: Ron Reiter Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-enterprise-tech. Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit Sponsors: discourse.org/twit cs.co/twit bitwarden.com/twit
    7/7/2023
    1:04:19
  • TWiET 550: Shine a Light on Dark Data - Minimizing Dark Data Risk, Advanced ERP systems with Oracle NetSuite
    TSMC confirms data breach after LockBit cyberattack on third-party supplier Red Hat Says "Bye Bye CentOS" Cybercriminals Hijacking Vulnerable SSH Servers in New Proxyjacking Campaign ChatGPT's Still a Baby and It's Already Getting Sued Minimizing Dark Data Risk Ranga Bodla, Vice President of Field Engagement and Marketing at Oracle NetSuite talks about simplifying tech stacks to minimize costs, and advantages to using advanced ERP systems. Host: Louis Maresca Co-Host: Oliver Rist Guest: Ranga Bodla Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-enterprise-tech. Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit Sponsors: kolide.com/twiet lookout.com ZipRecruiter.com/twiet
    6/30/2023
    1:06:52

More Technology podcasts

About This Week in Enterprise Tech (Audio)

This Week in Enterprise Tech explores the complex, cutting edge world of enterprise technology. Hosted by Lou Maresca, TWiET features IT professionals explaining the ins and outs of enterprise solutions. Records live every Friday at 4:30pm Eastern / 1:30pm Pacific / 20:30 UTC.
Podcast website

Listen to This Week in Enterprise Tech (Audio), Land of the Giants and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

This Week in Enterprise Tech (Audio)

This Week in Enterprise Tech (Audio)

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

This Week in Enterprise Tech (Audio): Podcasts in Family