This Week in Enterprise Tech (Audio)

TWiET 554: Is AI The Next Spell Checker? - SEC wants cybersecurity experts in corporations, Erudit: AI for workplace wellbeing

Cloudflare Radar's new BGP origin hijack detection system TSA Updates Pipeline Cybersecurity Requirements AT&T and Verizon's ancient lead cables have US lawmakers demanding action EFF: FBI Seizure of Mastodon Server Data is a Wakeup Call to Fediverse Users and Hosts to Protect their Users Companies Must Have Corporate Cybersecurity Experts, SEC Says Ricardo Michel Reyes, Chief Science Officer and Co-founder of Erudit talks about how AI can be used to help organizations build healthier work communities. Hosts: Louis Maresca, Brian Chee, and Curtis Franklin Guest: Ricardo Michel Reyes