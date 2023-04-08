This Week in Enterprise Tech (Audio)

This Week in Enterprise Tech explores the complex, cutting edge world of enterprise technology. Hosted by Lou Maresca, TWiET features IT professionals explainin...
TWiET 554: Is AI The Next Spell Checker? - SEC wants cybersecurity experts in corporations, Erudit: AI for workplace wellbeing
Cloudflare Radar's new BGP origin hijack detection system
TSA Updates Pipeline Cybersecurity Requirements
AT&T and Verizon's ancient lead cables have US lawmakers demanding action
EFF: FBI Seizure of Mastodon Server Data is a Wakeup Call to Fediverse Users and Hosts to Protect their Users
Companies Must Have Corporate Cybersecurity Experts, SEC Says
Ricardo Michel Reyes, Chief Science Officer and Co-founder of Erudit talks about how AI can be used to help organizations build healthier work communities.
Hosts: Louis Maresca, Brian Chee, and Curtis Franklin
Guest: Ricardo Michel Reyes
7/28/2023
1:15:11
TWiET 553: The Holy Grail of SaaS Security - The White House's Cybersecurity Label, SaaS Security with DoControl
Rootkit Attack Detections Increase at UAE Businesses
White House, Big Tech Ink Commitments to Secure AI
Firmware vulnerabilities in millions of computers could give hackers superuser status
The Biden administration is tackling smart devices with a new cybersecurity label
Adam Gavish, CEO and Co-Founder of DoControl talks about how you and your organization can control your data exposure.
Hosts: Louis Maresca and Curtis Franklin
Guest: Adam Gavish
7/21/2023
1:02:18
TWiET 552: Keyless is the Key - White House National Cybersecurity Strategy, digital identity management with Veridas
AWS Lambda proactively warms things up
WormGPT Cybercrime Tool Heralds an Era of AI Malware vs. AI Defenses
DirectorStorage on Windows now works for consumers and games
White House Fills in Details of National Cybersecurity Strategy
Hackers Say Generative AI Unlikely to Replace Human Cybersecurity Skills According to Bugcrowd Survey
Alfonso Santos and Larry Longhurst of Veridas talk about digital identity and biometric security
Hosts: Louis Maresca and Curtis Franklin
Guests: Alfonso U. Santos and Larry Longhurst
7/14/2023
1:14:57
TWiET 551: Humans -The Problem in IT - Verizon's 2023 Data Breach Report, Data Security with Sentra
336,000 servers remain unpatched against critical Fortigate vulnerability
Patchless Cisco flaw breaks cloud encryption for ACI traffic
Google changed its privacy policy to reflect Bard AI's data collecting
Top 10 cybersecurity findings from Verizon's 2023 data breach report
Ron Reiter, Co-Founder and CTO of Sentra talks data security and improving your Security Posture.
Host: Louis Maresca
Guest: Ron Reiter
7/7/2023
1:04:19
TWiET 550: Shine a Light on Dark Data - Minimizing Dark Data Risk, Advanced ERP systems with Oracle NetSuite
TSMC confirms data breach after LockBit cyberattack on third-party supplier
Red Hat Says "Bye Bye CentOS"
Cybercriminals Hijacking Vulnerable SSH Servers in New Proxyjacking Campaign
ChatGPT's Still a Baby and It's Already Getting Sued
Minimizing Dark Data Risk
Ranga Bodla, Vice President of Field Engagement and Marketing at Oracle NetSuite talks about simplifying tech stacks to minimize costs, and advantages to using advanced ERP systems.
Host: Louis Maresca
Co-Host: Oliver Rist
Guest: Ranga Bodla
