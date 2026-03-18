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The Paycast Network

The Paycast Network
Technology
The Paycast Network
Latest episode

31 episodes

  • The Paycast Network

    Grit, Gum, and GPT: Forging a Tech-Forward Future in Merchant Services

    03/18/2026 | 37 mins.
    In this high-octane roundtable, host Chase sits down with industry heavyweights Steven, Adam, and Kermit to dissect the evolving landscape of merchant services and the thin line between being a commodity and a true partner. From the heated debate over building proprietary POS "moats" versus staying platform-agnostic to the brutal reality of recruiting 1099 agents—including a cautionary tale about why a bad prospecting day might leave you crying in a convenience store parking lot—this episode is a masterclass in staying relevant in 2026. The group breaks down the "Three Pillars" of merchant services, explores strategic expansions into recession-proof niches like auto repair, and offers a candid look at how AI is revolutionizing back-office efficiency without stripping away the essential human touch in sales and support. Whether you're here for the tactical growth strategies or the trivia about the world's first barcoded pack of gum, you'll leave with a blueprint for working on your business rather than just in it.
  • The Paycast Network

    The Silicon Shift: From Trivia Bots to Intent-Based Living

    03/11/2026 | 39 mins.
    In this episode of The Paycast Network, Chase Gunnell and James Ringstaff explore the silicon-soaked reality of 2026, beginning with the debut of "James AI," a custom application designed to take over the show's trivia segment. The hosts unpack the psychological hurdles of AI adoption, comparing current skepticism to the early days of self-driving cars, while showcasing how tools like Python and Natural Language Processing (NLP) are already disrupting industries from fast-food drive-thrus to fully autonomous pizza shops. Between debating the legal fallout of AI "hallucinations" and sharing personal productivity hacks—ranging from Chase’s refined sales outreach to James’s AI-powered pantry inventory system—the discussion culminates in a vision for a near future where physical payment terminals are replaced by biometrics and a life "funded by intent".
  • The Paycast Network

    The Credit Karma for Small Business: Decoding Financial Health with Adam Niec

    03/04/2026 | 29 mins.
    In this episode of The Paycast Network, we dive deep into the world of merchant services and business lending with Adam Niec, the Founder and CEO of RateTracker. Adam shares the "baptism by fire" experience of a grueling seven-month SBA loan process that nearly drained his company’s cash flow—a journey that ultimately inspired the creation of Score. Described as the "Credit Karma for small business," Score is a real-time financial health platform that moves beyond simple rate-tracking to provide owners with a 0-100 ranking of their business’s performance. Whether you’re curious about the ancient Mesopotamian origins of lending or looking to escape the "trap" of predatory merchant cash advances, Adam explains why financial literacy and tech-first solutions are the only ways to stay ahead in an increasingly commoditized industry.
  • The Paycast Network

    The Long Game: Closing Deals That Don’t Want to Be Closed

    02/25/2026 | 26 mins.
    What do you do when a prospect says "no" for four straight years? In this second installment of our masterclass with Steven Morris and Jason Isidore, we’re moving past the pitch and into the grueling reality of the sales cycle. Steven and Jason reveal the specific rituals—from pre-game visualization techniques learned on the baseball diamond to the "Christmas card strategy"—that keep them top-of-mind with high-value merchants. This episode isn't about quick wins; it's a deep dive into the patience, persistence, and problem-solving required to turn a hard refusal into a career-defining contract. Whether you're struggling with a stubborn lead or looking to build a multi-year pipeline, learn why the most lucrative deals are often found on the other side of a hundred "not yet" responses.
  • The Paycast Network

    Payments Unplugged: From Seinfeld’s Black Card to Dejavoo’s Mobile Revolution

    02/18/2026 | 22 mins.
    In this high-energy episode of The Paycast Network, hosts Chase and James sit down with Ron Yannai, VP of Sales at Dejavoo, to explore the cutting edge of mobile payment technology. The conversation kicks off with some surprising industry trivia—uncovering the truth behind Jerry Seinfeld’s legendary role in the Amex Black Card’s origin and the telegraphic roots of Western Union—before diving deep into the hardware changing the game for micro-merchants. Ron breaks down the power of the lightning-fast, scratch-resistant P12 terminal and the iPOSGo application, which effectively turns any smartphone into a fully functional payment hub. Whether you’re interested in Dejavoo’s "POPUP" terminal upgrade program or looking to streamline your sales with Register Lite, this episode offers a masterclass in making enterprise-level tools accessible to everyone from food truck owners to local artisans.

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About The Paycast Network

The Paycast Network exists to educate, inform, and unite professionals while elevating the Payments and Fintech industry to a new standard of quality and expectation.
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