In this high-octane roundtable, host Chase sits down with industry heavyweights Steven, Adam, and Kermit to dissect the evolving landscape of merchant services and the thin line between being a commodity and a true partner. From the heated debate over building proprietary POS "moats" versus staying platform-agnostic to the brutal reality of recruiting 1099 agents—including a cautionary tale about why a bad prospecting day might leave you crying in a convenience store parking lot—this episode is a masterclass in staying relevant in 2026. The group breaks down the "Three Pillars" of merchant services, explores strategic expansions into recession-proof niches like auto repair, and offers a candid look at how AI is revolutionizing back-office efficiency without stripping away the essential human touch in sales and support. Whether you're here for the tactical growth strategies or the trivia about the world's first barcoded pack of gum, you'll leave with a blueprint for working on your business rather than just in it.