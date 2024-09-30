Episode 215: Hands on with the iPhone 16 Pro Max & AirPods 4

The reviews are in! Donna shares her praise and critiques of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, from the Camera Control button, to the 48MP Ultra Wide camera, to the A18 chip, and more. David shares his hands-on review of the AirPods 4, and why he thinks they’re the headphones for almost everyone. To see the full show notes for the episode, visit iPhoneLife.com/Podcast.