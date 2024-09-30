In Episode 216, Cullen Thomas and Amy Spitzfaden-Both (filling in for Donna and David) give you the best gear of 2024, exploring highlights from the iPhone Life Buyer’s Guide, including our top-rated computer mice, phone cases, chargers, and more. We’ll help you pick the best tech for your holiday wish list!
--------
Episode 215: Hands on with the iPhone 16 Pro Max & AirPods 4
The reviews are in! Donna shares her praise and critiques of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, from the Camera Control button, to the 48MP Ultra Wide camera, to the A18 chip, and more. David shares his hands-on review of the AirPods 4, and why he thinks they’re the headphones for almost everyone. To see the full show notes for the episode, visit iPhoneLife.com/Podcast.
--------
Episode 214: iPhone 16 Event Recap—Why Apple Intelligence Stole the Show
In episode 214, David and Donna give you the scoop on the iPhone 16 “Glowtime” event. From the AI-powered chip in the iPhone 16 line to the larger, brighter, and thinner Apple Watch Series 10 to major AirPods upgrades, they help you decide what you should buy and what you should skip. To see the full show notes for the episode, visit iPhoneLife.com/Podcast.
--------
Episode 213: Top iOS 18 Features Coming to Your iPhone This Fall
Should you install the iOS 18 public beta? In episode 213 of the iPhone Life Podcast, Donna and Cullen hand-test new features, from Apple Intelligence to an all-new Passwords app, to a revamped Control Center. To see the full show notes for the episode, visit iPhoneLife.com/Podcast.
--------
Episode 212: Apple Goes All-In on AI
Apple has announced what new features will be part of their next iOS operating system. The announcement came June 10th at their WWDC event, and it’s got us hyped for the next major update. We’ll walk you through everything Apple announced, and why it’s a big deal. To see the full show notes for the episode, visit iPhoneLife.com/Podcast.