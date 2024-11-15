Bluesky’s big moment + President Musk?

For obvious reasons, Twitter users are leaving en masse and heading to Bluesky, its most prominent decentralized competitor. In this episode, we discuss why Bluesky now feels like the best of early Twitter, filled with vibrant conversations and people discovering a new social network filled with useful features (like serious blocking and content filtering). And of course, the lack of an algorithmic feed surely helps. Also, we chat with Justin Hendrix from Tech Policy Press about how Elon Musk has become a crucial ally to the upcoming Trump administration. Bluesky ascendent: the federated platform could actually be the next Twitter – 2:22Musk cozies up to President-elect Trump, could a Department of Government Efficiency be next? – 23:37Interview with Justin Hendrix, founder of Tech Policy Press, on Trump and Musk – 31:50The Onion buys InfoWars with plans to turn the brand into gun control satire – 48:02LG Display’s stretchy new screen – 54:34The Beatles have been nominated for two Grammys with the help of AI – 56:50Goodbye: AOL voiceover Elwood Edwards has died – 58:29Working on – 1:00:11Pop culture picks – 1:02:38