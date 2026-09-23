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348 episodes
- Must you repent of your sins before you can be saved? Jon Moffitt examines the biblical command to “repent and believe” and asks what repentance actually means in relation to salvation. The conversation explores the long-standing debate over whether turning away from sin must come before turning to Christ. Scripture is examined to clarify what true repentance is and whether anyone can truly repent of their sins apart from Christ. The discussion points to a deeper understanding of salvation, repentance, and faith.
NEW FREE EBOOK: “ENOUGH IN CHRIST”
BOOK: “THE BIBLE ACCORDING TO JESUS - How Jesus Teaches Us to Read the Scriptures”
FREE EBOOK: “REST”
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- What happens when the spiritual high fades and the trials begin? Jon Moffitt explores the danger of depending on powerful spiritual experiences to sustain your faith. Through stories from the Old Testament and teaching from Peter, Paul, and James, the conversation examines why spiritual highs cannot produce lasting faith or joy. Instead, trials and failures reveal where true stability must be found. The Christian life is not sustained by chasing another spiritual high, but by resting in what God has already done.
NEW FREE EBOOK: “ENOUGH IN CHRIST”
BOOK: “THE BIBLE ACCORDING TO JESUS - How Jesus Teaches Us to Read the Scriptures”
FREE EBOOK: “REST”
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- What happens when the pursuit of holiness leaves you striving instead of resting in Christ? Jon Moffitt sits down with Christian radio professional, Doug Hannah, to explore his journey from the Wesleyan holiness movement and pietism toward a theology that offers real gospel rest. The conversation examines how pietism can shape the way Christians understand holiness, obedience, and the Christian life. Doug also shares how a clearer understanding of the gospel transformed his view of what it means to rest in Christ.
DOUG’S PODCAST - ANCHORED IN CHRIST
NEW FREE EBOOK: “ENOUGH IN CHRIST”
BOOK: “THE BIBLE ACCORDING TO JESUS - How Jesus Teaches Us to Read the Scriptures”
FREE EBOOK: “REST”
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- What does one of the world's most popular Bible podcasts think is the biggest problem facing the church? Jon Moffitt examines The Bible Recap's perspective on what is going wrong in churches today. The conversation explores how the Bible is preached, how preaching can go wrong, and what faithful biblical preaching should look like. The central question is simple: Are churches actually preaching the Bible the way Scripture calls them to?
NEW FREE EBOOK: “ENOUGH IN CHRIST”
BOOK: “THE BIBLE ACCORDING TO JESUS - How Jesus Teaches Us to Read the Scriptures”
FREE EBOOK: “REST”
JOIN THE THEOCAST COMMUNITY!
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- In this video, Jon Moffitt addresses the relationship between law, gospel, good works, and assurance of salvation from a Reformed Baptist perspective.
Should Christians look to their obedience for assurance? Do good works establish our assurance, or do they strengthen an assurance already founded upon Christ?
Looking at the London Baptist Confession, especially chapters 5, 16, 17, and 18, Jon argues that the foundation of Christian assurance is the blood and righteousness of Jesus Christ. Good works are real and necessary fruits of faith, and they can strengthen our assurance, but they are not its foundation.
This distinction matters for how we preach to Christians struggling with sin. The law tells us how we ought to live, but the power for salvation, sanctification, perseverance, and obedience comes through Christ and the work of his Spirit.
In this episode:
• What law and gospel distinction actually means
• Why law/gospel is part of the Reformed Baptist tradition
• The foundation of assurance according to the 1689
• How good works strengthen assurance
• Why obedience is a fruit of assurance
• What happens to assurance when Christians fall into serious sin
• How Christ preserves his people to the end
• Why preaching the gospel is essential for sanctification
The Christian life does not move beyond Christ. We begin by faith in Christ, continue by faith in Christ, and are preserved through faith in Christ.
Learn more and get our books at theocast.org.
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About Theocast
A podcast hosted by Jon Moffitt that pulls the clutter off the gospel and helps believers see the sufficiency of Jesus for everyday life.Podcast website
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