How the Co-Founder of Wikipedia Found Christ

Larry Sanger is not only the co-founder of Wikipedia, but he has a Ph.D. in philosophy from Ohio State University. He left the faith of his family as a teenager and became an agnostic in high school. And yet he came back to faith in his 50s. What arguments and experiences led him from being a skeptical nonbeliever to a Christian? Join us for an in-depth conversation about his philosophy and life.READ: How a Skeptical Philosopher Becomes a Christian (https://shorturl.at/6AFMV)