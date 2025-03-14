Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityThe Sean McDowell Show
Listen to The Sean McDowell Show in the App
Listen to The Sean McDowell Show in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Sean McDowell Show

Podcast The Sean McDowell Show
Sean McDowell
Dr. Sean McDowell is a gifted communicator with a passion for equipping the church, and in particular young people, to make the case for the Christian faith. Se...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

Available Episodes

5 of 157
  • Did Wes Huff Exaggerate the Great Isaiah Scroll? This Scholar Might Surprise You.
    What is the 1QIsaa scroll? Why it is so popular, and did Wes Huff represent it accurately on the Joe Rogan podcast? Is it's transmission "miraculous"? Today, I have Dr. Anthony Ferguson, a Dead Sea Scrolls scholar who specializes in textual variants in the Great Isaiah Scroll. We aim to bring some clarity on this debate, and yet, his responses might surprise you. Enjoy!WATCH: Reacting to Wesley Huff on Joe Rogan: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MC-qf90_iQ4&t=206sREAD: The Dead Sea Scrolls: A Short History, by Weston Fields (https://amzn.to/40Q2Ddu)*Get a MASTERS IN APOLOGETICS or SCIENCE AND RELIGION at BIOLA (https://bit.ly/3LdNqKf)*USE Discount Code [SMDCERTDISC] for 25% off the BIOLA APOLOGETICS CERTIFICATE program (https://bit.ly/3AzfPFM)*See our fully online UNDERGRAD DEGREE in Bible, Theology, and Apologetics: (https://bit.ly/448STKK)FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Twitter: https://twitter.com/Sean_McDowell TikTok: @sean_mcdowell Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seanmcdowell/Website: https://seanmcdowell.org
    --------  
    55:21
  • How the Co-Founder of Wikipedia Found Christ
    Larry Sanger is not only the co-founder of Wikipedia, but he has a Ph.D. in philosophy from Ohio State University. He left the faith of his family as a teenager and became an agnostic in high school. And yet he came back to faith in his 50s. What arguments and experiences led him from being a skeptical nonbeliever to a Christian? Join us for an in-depth conversation about his philosophy and life.READ: How a Skeptical Philosopher Becomes a Christian (https://shorturl.at/6AFMV)*Get a MASTERS IN APOLOGETICS or SCIENCE AND RELIGION at BIOLA (https://bit.ly/3LdNqKf)*USE Discount Code [SMDCERTDISC] for 25% off the BIOLA APOLOGETICS CERTIFICATE program (https://bit.ly/3AzfPFM)*See our fully online UNDERGRAD DEGREE in Bible, Theology, and Apologetics: (https://bit.ly/448STKK)FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Twitter: https://x.com/Sean_McDowellTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@sean_mcdowell?lang=enInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/seanmcdowell/Website: https://seanmcdowell.org
    --------  
    1:13:28
  • Analyzing of the Dangers of New Age Movement
    Why would a New Ager become a Christian? What about the evidence for reincarnation and other evidences offered in defense of New Age beliefs? In this video, I talk with popular YouTuber Melissa Dougherty about her journey to Jesus. SUBSCRIBE TO MELISSA DOUGHERTY on YouTube: (https://www.youtube.com/c/MelissaDougherty: READ: A Rebel's Manifesto, by Sean McDowell (https://amzn.to/3u8s2Oz) *Get a MASTERS IN APOLOGETICS or SCIENCE AND RELIGION at BIOLA (https://bit.ly/3LdNqKf) *USE Discount Code [SMDCERTDISC] for 25% off the BIOLA APOLOGETICS CERTIFICATE program (https://bit.ly/3AzfPFM) *See our fully online UNDERGRAD DEGREE in Bible, Theology, and Apologetics: (https://bit.ly/448STKK) FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Twitter: https://twitter.com/Sean_McDowell TikTok: @sean_mcdowell Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seanmcdowell/
    --------  
    1:03:11
  • Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead: Faith and Film in Hollywood
    Can a Christian thrive in Hollywood? Should they even try? What kinds of movies should Christians watch? These are the kinds of questions we tackle with Tom Halleen, the founding dean of Biola’s Snyder School of Cinema and Media Arts. He's a former executive AMC, BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV and WeTV and helped launch of groundbreaking and Emmy winning series including Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and The Walking Dead. Hope his story inspires you or any other creatives looking to impact the Kingdom of God through media. *Get a MASTERS IN APOLOGETICS or SCIENCE AND RELIGION at BIOLA (https://bit.ly/3LdNqKf) *USE Discount Code [SMDCERTDISC] for 25% off the BIOLA APOLOGETICS CERTIFICATE program (https://bit.ly/3AzfPFM) *See our fully online UNDERGRAD DEGREE in Bible, Theology, and Apologetics: (https://bit.ly/448STKK) FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Twitter: https://twitter.com/Sean_McDowell TikTok: @sean_mcdowell Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seanmcdowell/ Website: https://seanmcdowell.org
    --------  
    59:19
  • We Who Wrestle With God | Reviewing Jordan Peterson's New Book
    Today, Dr. Scott Rae and I review Jordan Peterson's newest book which explores ancient, foundational stories of the Western world from the Old Testament. Through a psychological lens, Peterson looks at the Biblical accounts of rebellion, sacrifice, suffering, and redemption that have long stabilized, inspired, and united culture. We discuss some remarkable insights from the book and some areas of disagreement. READ: We Who Wrestle with God (https://amzn.to/4gG8JST) *Get a MASTERS IN APOLOGETICS or SCIENCE AND RELIGION at BIOLA (https://bit.ly/3LdNqKf) *USE Discount Code [SMDCERTDISC] for 25% off the BIOLA APOLOGETICS CERTIFICATE program (https://bit.ly/3AzfPFM) *See our fully online UNDERGRAD DEGREE in Bible, Theology, and Apologetics: (https://bit.ly/448STKK) FOLLOW ME ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Twitter: https://twitter.com/Sean_McDowell TikTok: @sean_mcdowell Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seanmcdowell/ Website: https://seanmcdowell.org
    --------  
    57:10

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About The Sean McDowell Show

Dr. Sean McDowell is a gifted communicator with a passion for equipping the church, and in particular young people, to make the case for the Christian faith. Sean is an Associate Professor in the Christian Apologetics program at Talbot School of Theology, Biola University. On this channel he tackles some of the biggest questions about God, morality, and contemporary culture. Visit www.seanmcdowell.org for more posts and info.
Podcast website

Listen to The Sean McDowell Show, The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz) and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Sean McDowell Show: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.11.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/17/2025 - 12:58:52 AM