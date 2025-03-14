Did Wes Huff Exaggerate the Great Isaiah Scroll? This Scholar Might Surprise You.
What is the 1QIsaa scroll? Why it is so popular, and did Wes Huff represent it accurately on the Joe Rogan podcast? Is it's transmission "miraculous"? Today, I have Dr. Anthony Ferguson, a Dead Sea Scrolls scholar who specializes in textual variants in the Great Isaiah Scroll. We aim to bring some clarity on this debate, and yet, his responses might surprise you.
How the Co-Founder of Wikipedia Found Christ
Larry Sanger is not only the co-founder of Wikipedia, but he has a Ph.D. in philosophy from Ohio State University. He left the faith of his family as a teenager and became an agnostic in high school. And yet he came back to faith in his 50s. What arguments and experiences led him from being a skeptical nonbeliever to a Christian? Join us for an in-depth conversation about his philosophy and life.
Analyzing of the Dangers of New Age Movement
Why would a New Ager become a Christian? What about the evidence for reincarnation and other evidences offered in defense of New Age beliefs? In this video, I talk with popular YouTuber Melissa Dougherty about her journey to Jesus.
READ: A Rebel's Manifesto, by Sean McDowell (https://amzn.to/3u8s2Oz)
Breaking Bad and The Walking Dead: Faith and Film in Hollywood
Can a Christian thrive in Hollywood? Should they even try? What kinds of movies should Christians watch? These are the kinds of questions we tackle with Tom Halleen, the founding dean of Biola's Snyder School of Cinema and Media Arts. He's a former executive AMC, BBC America, IFC, Sundance TV and WeTV and helped launch of groundbreaking and Emmy winning series including Mad Men, Breaking Bad, and The Walking Dead. Hope his story inspires you or any other creatives looking to impact the Kingdom of God through media.
We Who Wrestle With God | Reviewing Jordan Peterson's New Book
Today, Dr. Scott Rae and I review Jordan Peterson's newest book which explores ancient, foundational stories of the Western world from the Old Testament. Through a psychological lens, Peterson looks at the Biblical accounts of rebellion, sacrifice, suffering, and redemption that have long stabilized, inspired, and united culture. We discuss some remarkable insights from the book and some areas of disagreement.
READ: We Who Wrestle with God (https://amzn.to/4gG8JST)
