The Working Class Podcast with Chris Swanson

Overcoming Addiction and Finding Hope | Chris Swanson & Donna Hughes Clarke (Part 2)
1/13/2026 | 25 mins.
This week, we return to our conversation with Donna Hughes Clarke for part two.
Overcoming Addiction and Finding Hope | Chris Swanson & Donna Hughes (Part 1)
1/06/2026 | 28 mins.
In Part 1 of her story, Donna Hughes opens up to Chris Swanson about her journey through drug addiction, the challenges of life in prison, and the first steps she took toward recovery. This episode is a candid and powerful look at resilience, redemption, and the courage it takes to rebuild a life from the hardest places.
Building Community Through the Farmers Market: Chris Swanson and Karianne Martus
12/30/2025 | 44 mins.
In this episode, Chris Swanson sits down with Karianne Martus, market manager and community builder, to discuss what it takes to support local entrepreneurs and keep a farmers market thriving. Karianne shares her journey, the behind-the-scenes work of managing a market, and why strong local spaces matter for small businesses and the communities they serve.
A Life-Saving Conversation on Suicide Prevention : Chris Swanson and Jennifer Johnson
12/23/2025 | 41 mins.
In this episode, Chris Swanson sits down with Jennifer Johnson, PhD researcher at Michigan State University, to address the difficult but necessary conversation surrounding suicide and suicide prevention. Together, they explore the realities behind the data, the warning signs often overlooked, and the importance of education, intervention, and community support. This discussion is grounded, informative, and focused on saving lives through awareness and action.
From flooded homes to entrepreneurial success: Chris Swanson and Jeron Dotson
12/16/2025 | 55 mins.
Episode 3 features a conversation with Jeron Dotson, who recounts his upbringing, the season of living out of a hotel while balancing school after his mother’s home flooded, and the grit it took to build his Flint restaurant, The Poke Bowl. Chris Swanson explores Jeron’s journey of resilience, community impact, and the drive behind his success story.
The Working Class Podcast with Chris Swanson