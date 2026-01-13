Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsGovernmentThe Working Class Podcast with Chris Swanson
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Working Class Podcast with Chris Swanson
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Working Class Podcast with Chris Swanson

Chris Swanson
Government
The Working Class Podcast with Chris Swanson
Latest episode

8 episodes

  • The Working Class Podcast with Chris Swanson

    Overcoming Addiction and Finding Hope | Chris Swanson & Donna Hughes Clarke (Part 2)

    1/13/2026 | 25 mins.

    This week, we return to our conversation with Donna Hughes Clarke for part two.

  • The Working Class Podcast with Chris Swanson

    Overcoming Addiction and Finding Hope | Chris Swanson & Donna Hughes (Part 1)

    1/06/2026 | 28 mins.

    In Part 1 of her story, Donna Hughes opens up to Chris Swanson about her journey through drug addiction, the challenges of life in prison, and the first steps she took toward recovery. This episode is a candid and powerful look at resilience, redemption, and the courage it takes to rebuild a life from the hardest places.

  • The Working Class Podcast with Chris Swanson

    Building Community Through the Farmers Market: Chris Swanson and Karianne Martus

    12/30/2025 | 44 mins.

    In this episode, Chris Swanson sits down with Karianne Martus, market manager and community builder, to discuss what it takes to support local entrepreneurs and keep a farmers market thriving. Karianne shares her journey, the behind-the-scenes work of managing a market, and why strong local spaces matter for small businesses and the communities they serve.

  • The Working Class Podcast with Chris Swanson

    A Life-Saving Conversation on Suicide Prevention : Chris Swanson and Jennifer Johnson

    12/23/2025 | 41 mins.

    In this episode, Chris Swanson sits down with Jennifer Johnson, PhD researcher at Michigan State University, to address the difficult but necessary conversation surrounding suicide and suicide prevention. Together, they explore the realities behind the data, the warning signs often overlooked, and the importance of education, intervention, and community support. This discussion is grounded, informative, and focused on saving lives through awareness and action.

  • The Working Class Podcast with Chris Swanson

    From flooded homes to entrepreneurial success: Chris Swanson and Jeron Dotson

    12/16/2025 | 55 mins.

    Episode 3 features a conversation with Jeron Dotson, who recounts his upbringing, the season of living out of a hotel while balancing school after his mother’s home flooded, and the grit it took to build his Flint restaurant, The Poke Bowl. Chris Swanson explores Jeron’s journey of resilience, community impact, and the drive behind his success story.

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About The Working Class Podcast with Chris Swanson

A conversation with the people who keep Michigan running. Gubernatorial candidate Chris Swanson sits down with everyday workers to share real stories, real struggles, and the pride of the working class.
Podcast website
Government

Listen to The Working Class Podcast with Chris Swanson, Brief Recess: A Legal Podcast with Michael Foote & Mélissa Malebranche and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Working Class Podcast with Chris Swanson: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/15/2026 - 11:41:26 PM