The Wired for Well-Being Podcast

In this episode of Wired for Well-Being, Dr. Jeffrey Rutstein and producer Steve Lessard tackle one of the deepest struggles in trauma recovery—what to do with the anger that burns when the people who hurt you refuse to see the damage they caused. Through a vulnerable listener question from a woman healing from childhood emotional abuse, Jeffrey reveals why staying stuck in rage at family members who won't acknowledge the harm can actually block the very healing we deserve. Together, they explore the difference between anger as information and anger as a trap—and how to honor your pain without letting it consume your life. You'll learn: Why your anger at family injustice is completely valid—and how it can paradoxically keep you stuck in the trauma loop. The difference between healthy protective anger and the anger that becomes a diversion from your own healing. How to use your nervous system (not your mind) to make decisions about family gatherings and contact. Why self-compassion is the starting point—not forgiveness of those who harmed you. A simple body-based practice to move through anger sensations without getting lost in the story. How to tell when "staying angry" is actually your nervous system trying to stay safe—and what to do instead. As Jeffrey reminds us, "Don't let them stop you from healing. Even if you get beyond the anger, they still did what they did—but the anger doesn't have to keep you trapped." When we learn to unhook from the need for family members to acknowledge our pain, we reclaim the power to heal on our own terms. Have a question for Jeffrey? Leave a voicemail at 866-357-5156. If you can't reach that number, record a voice memo and email it to [email protected]. Learn more about the Healing Trauma Program: www.drjeffreyrutstein.com/links