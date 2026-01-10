The Wired for Well-Being Podcast

The Fear that Keeps us from Claiming Our Voice
1/10/2026 | 49 mins.
In this episode of Wired for Well-Being, Dr. Jeffrey Rutstein and producer Steve Lessard explore a struggle many people face at pivotal moments of growth: What happens inside us when we're called to step forward—and shame tells us to stay small? Breaking from the show's usual format, Steve brings his own lived experience into the conversation, sharing the fear, self-doubt, and imposter syndrome that arise as he feels called to create and offer something new in the world. Jeffrey unpacks how shame operates not just as a thought pattern, but as a nervous system response designed to limit risk, visibility, and vulnerability. Together, they explore why insight and motivation alone often aren't enough to move through self-doubt—and how learning to work with the body and nervous system can restore trust, clarity, and a felt sense of self-worth. You'll learn: Why shame often intensifies when we're about to grow, expand, or be seen How imposter syndrome is rooted in nervous system safety, not lack of ability How the body signals yes, no, and alignment before the mind catches up As Jeffrey reminds us, moments of doubt aren't proof of inadequacy—they're moments of pain shaped by past experience. When we learn to meet those moments through the body rather than the intellect alone, a different voice can emerge—one grounded in steadiness, permission, and self-trust.
Shame and the Pull Away from Intimacy
1/03/2026 | 36 mins.
In this episode of Wired for Well-Being, Dr. Jeffrey Rutstein and producer Steve Lessard explore a painful and deeply familiar pattern for many trauma survivors: Why does intimacy begin to feel threatening just when connection should deepen? Through a listener question from a man with a history of childhood neglect and abuse, Jeffrey unpacks why insight and years of therapy may still leave us feeling powerless to change entrenched relationship patterns. Together, they examine how the nervous system—not conscious intention—often drives avoidance, withdrawal, and emotional shutdown in intimate relationships, especially when shame and early attachment wounds are involved. This episode looks beneath the story we tell ourselves and into the body-based survival strategies that quietly shape our lives, revealing why understanding alone isn't enough—and what actually opens the door to change. You'll learn: Why psychological insight doesn't automatically translate into nervous system change How early experiences of neglect and intrusion shape adult intimacy and avoidance How shame operates quietly beneath intimacy struggles and relationship withdrawal Why the body—not the intellect—must lead the healing process As Jeffrey explains, when intimacy begins to feel unsafe, avoidance isn't a failure—it's the nervous system doing its best to protect us. But with awareness, regulation, and support, we can learn to work with our nervous system instead of being driven by it.
The Healing Power of Being Heard
12/27/2025 | 33 mins.
In this episode of Wired for Well-Being, Dr. Jeffrey Rutstein and producer Steve Lessard explore a question that lives at the heart of trauma recovery: Can I heal this alone, or do I need to tell someone? Through a vulnerable listener question from a woman uncovering traumatic memories from early childhood, Jeffrey reveals why somatic work and self-compassion, while essential, may not be enough for deep trauma healing. Together, they explore the crucial role of witnessing in trauma recovery, and why the hesitancy to share is itself part of what blocks forward movement. You'll learn: Why dissociated memories from early childhood require different healing support than later trauma. How shame keeps us from sharing our deepest pain—and why that silence can prevent healing. The difference between "keeping yourself safe" and "keeping trauma secret"—and how to tell which you're doing. Why it takes two people to tell the truth: one to speak and one to listen. How to find a safe, trustworthy person who can witness your healing without judgment. Signs that somatic processing alone may not be enough—and when to seek support. Why sharing trauma with the right person aids healing rather than re-traumatizing. As Jeffrey reminds us, "It takes two people to tell the truth—one to speak and one to listen. Your truth needs to be heard in the living presence of another being." When we learn to share our deepest pain with someone who can truly listen, we discover that healing happens in relationship, not isolation.
The Anger at Family That Keeps You Stuck
12/20/2025 | 31 mins.
In this episode of Wired for Well-Being, Dr. Jeffrey Rutstein and producer Steve Lessard tackle one of the deepest struggles in trauma recovery—what to do with the anger that burns when the people who hurt you refuse to see the damage they caused. Through a vulnerable listener question from a woman healing from childhood emotional abuse, Jeffrey reveals why staying stuck in rage at family members who won't acknowledge the harm can actually block the very healing we deserve. Together, they explore the difference between anger as information and anger as a trap—and how to honor your pain without letting it consume your life. You'll learn: Why your anger at family injustice is completely valid—and how it can paradoxically keep you stuck in the trauma loop. The difference between healthy protective anger and the anger that becomes a diversion from your own healing. How to use your nervous system (not your mind) to make decisions about family gatherings and contact. Why self-compassion is the starting point—not forgiveness of those who harmed you. A simple body-based practice to move through anger sensations without getting lost in the story. How to tell when "staying angry" is actually your nervous system trying to stay safe—and what to do instead. As Jeffrey reminds us, "Don't let them stop you from healing. Even if you get beyond the anger, they still did what they did—but the anger doesn't have to keep you trapped." When we learn to unhook from the need for family members to acknowledge our pain, we reclaim the power to heal on our own terms.
How to Stay Grounded when Someone Else is Suffering
12/13/2025 | 32 mins.
In this episode of Wired for Well-Being, Dr. Jeffrey Rutstein and producer Steve Lessard explore one of love's hardest tests—how to stay open-hearted when someone you care about is in deep pain. Through a vulnerable listener question from Christine, a mother navigating her son's long struggle with addiction, Jeffrey unpacks the hidden nervous-system dynamics that keep loved ones caught between compassion, guilt, and helplessness. Together, they explore how to transform heartbreak into grounded strength, and why true care begins with regulation and self-compassion. You'll learn: • Why our nervous system mirrors the pain of those we love—and how to notice when we've merged with their distress. • How guilt and shame can block our natural anger, leaving us powerless instead of clear and strong. • Why "fight" energy isn't wrong—it's vital information that can help restore boundaries and choice. • Simple practices to return to regulation in hard moments, including the hand-to-heart exercise and long-exhale breathing. • How self-compassion helps dissolve shame and sustain love without collapse. As Jeffrey reminds us, "Our suffering doesn't heal someone else's suffering—but our regulation can." When we learn to care without carrying the full weight of another's pain, we reclaim the steadiness that makes real love possible.
