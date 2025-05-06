We're live on location at The Caverns in Pelham, TN—just down the road from Bonnaroo—as The What Podcast crew assembles for CaveJam just weeks before Bonnaroo 2025. This week, Lord Taco (Russ) reveals his complete Bonnaroo schedule, breaking down the acts he's most excited to see across the four-day festival, including King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Insane Clown Posse, and more.Plus: we talk festival prep, campsite upgrades, and the latest Bonnaroo updates—like sold-out Friday and Saturday day passes, new JamTrak routes, and the stacked SuperJam lineup featuring Hayley Williams, Geese, and a whole lot more.Stick around until the end of the episode when Russ has an unexpected encounter with Chris the Dancing Man—a Bonnaroo and festival icon with a story you won't believe. From surviving homelessness to becoming a symbol of joy and celebration at festivals across the country, Chris shares heartfelt wisdom and positivity that you need to get hyped for Bonnaroo next month!Don't miss Podcast Party with a Purpose! We're doing a live show, Q&A session, and meetup at Planet Roo on Thursday at 4PM that you won't want to miss! We've got some special guests lined up to join us. Find out more at https://thewhat.co/liveListen to this week's episode with Taco's picks here, or watch the video on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe to The What Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.______CHAPTERS(00:00:00) Intro(00:05:47) Lunchbox giveaway(00:08:09) Bonnaroo SuperJam update(00:10:03) Magic Man MTG cards(00:11:49) JamTrak update(00:13:24) Ticket sales update(00:17:04) Camping at The Caverns(00:20:20) Live show at Bonnaroo(00:22:35) Taco's picks(00:23:45) Thursday(00:28:25) Friday(00:33:16) Saturday(00:38:15) Sunday(00:41:50) Conclusion(00:45:22) Interview with Chris the dancing man______
The What Podcast theme: "Aquarius" by *repeat repeat