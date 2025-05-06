Powered by RND
The What Podcast
The What Podcast

Barry Courter and Bryan Stone
The What Podcast
  • Lord Taco's Bonnaroo 2025 Picks and an Encounter with "The Dancing Man"
    We're live on location at The Caverns in Pelham, TN—just down the road from Bonnaroo—as The What Podcast crew assembles for CaveJam just weeks before Bonnaroo 2025. This week, Lord Taco (Russ) reveals his complete Bonnaroo schedule, breaking down the acts he's most excited to see across the four-day festival, including King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Insane Clown Posse, and more.Plus: we talk festival prep, campsite upgrades, and the latest Bonnaroo updates—like sold-out Friday and Saturday day passes, new JamTrak routes, and the stacked SuperJam lineup featuring Hayley Williams, Geese, and a whole lot more.Stick around until the end of the episode when Russ has an unexpected encounter with Chris the Dancing Man—a Bonnaroo and festival icon with a story you won't believe. From surviving homelessness to becoming a symbol of joy and celebration at festivals across the country, Chris shares heartfelt wisdom and positivity that you need to get hyped for Bonnaroo next month!Don't miss Podcast Party with a Purpose! We're doing a live show, Q&A session, and meetup at Planet Roo on Thursday at 4PM that you won't want to miss! We've got some special guests lined up to join us. Find out more at https://thewhat.co/liveListen to this week's episode with Taco's picks here, or watch the video on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe to The What Podcast wherever you get your podcasts.______CHAPTERS(00:00:00) Intro(00:05:47) Lunchbox giveaway(00:08:09) Bonnaroo SuperJam update(00:10:03) Magic Man MTG cards(00:11:49) JamTrak update(00:13:24) Ticket sales update(00:17:04) Camping at The Caverns(00:20:20) Live show at Bonnaroo(00:22:35) Taco's picks(00:23:45) Thursday(00:28:25) Friday(00:33:16) Saturday(00:38:15) Sunday(00:41:50) Conclusion(00:45:22) Interview with Chris the dancing man______ 🎧 LISTEN LINKS Website: https://thewhatpodcast.com Spotify: https://thewhat.co/spotify Apple Podcasts: https://thewhat.co/applepodcasts YouTube Music: https://thewhat.co/youtubemusic Amazon Music: https://thewhat.co/amazonmusic 📱 SOCIAL LINKS Discord: https://discord.gg/zShHTeCYGn YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thewhatpodcast X: https://x.com/thewhat_podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewhatpodcast/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thewhatpodcast/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thewhatpodcast Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/thewhat.co Threads: https://www.threads.net/@thewhatpodcast Email: [email protected] The What Podcast theme: "Aquarius" by *repeat repeat
  • Barry’s Bonnaroo 2025 Picks: What to See, Where to Be
    With Bonnaroo 2025 just three weeks away, we dive deep into Barry's picks, including must-see acts like Flipturn, King Gizzard, Olivia Rodrigo, and the SuperJam 70s Pool Party, as well as the importance of flexibility-sometimes the best Bonnaroo moments come from wandering and discovering new artists. We also cover some details about your wristband, and preview the upcoming CaveJam festival at The Caverns this weekend. It's our 250th episode!We also take a look at the updated maps for Centeroo and Outeroo and the placement of key areas such as the new Infinity Stage, the Who Stage, and more. We also tease the upcoming live podcast, Q&A session, and meetup at Planet Roo on Thursday at 4PM that you won't want to miss! We've got some special guests lined up to join us.Listen to this week's episode of The What Podcast right here, or watch it on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts for news, tips, and more every week!______CHAPTERS(00:00:00) Intro(00:02:37) Wristbands shipping(00:05:24) Barry's bad mood(00:08:32) Taco on Roo Bus(00:10:13) Bonnaroo weather outlook(00:11:35) CaveJam this weekend(00:15:07) Local shows we saw(00:21:42) The What Podcast live at Bonnaroo(00:27:05) Ticket sales update(00:29:08) The map is out(00:37:46) Shoutout to Pondo(00:38:29) Barry's picks(00:40:56) Thursday(00:44:46) Friday(00:51:40) Saturday(00:56:05) Sunday(01:00:15) Outro______ 🎧 LISTEN LINKS Website: https://thewhatpodcast.com Spotify: https://thewhat.co/spotify Apple Podcasts: https://thewhat.co/applepodcasts YouTube Music: https://thewhat.co/youtubemusic Amazon Music: https://thewhat.co/amazonmusic 📱 SOCIAL LINKS Discord: https://discord.gg/zShHTeCYGn YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thewhatpodcast X: https://x.com/thewhat_podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewhatpodcast/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thewhatpodcast/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thewhatpodcast Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/thewhat.co Threads: https://www.threads.net/@thewhatpodcast Email: [email protected] The What Podcast theme: "Aquarius" by *repeat repeat
  • The Bonnaroo 2025 Bandana Debate: What Fans Are Saying
    In a surprise move for 2025, Bonnaroo is not including a bandana or gift in its wristband shipments — and fans have strong opinions. Barry and Lord Taco reunite with Bryan Stone to unpack the "gift-gate" controversy, why the missing bandana matters to so many, and what it says about the evolution of the festival. It’s a deep dive into Bonnaroo tradition, fan culture, and how communication from organizers plays a role in festival loyalty.Bryan also catches us up on what he’s been doing these past few weeks, and the crew runs through the latest Bonnaroo 2025 news as we hit the 30-day countdown to the Farm. Also, be sure and join The What Podcast for a special meetup and live episode on The How Stage inside Planet Roo at 4:00 PM on Thursday during Bonnaroo!Listen to this episode of The What Podcast here, or watch it on YouTube. We'd love to hear your thoughts as well, leave a comment on YouTube or Spotify! Be sure and like and subscribe to The What Podcast wherever you get podcasts.______CHAPTERS(00:00:00) Intro(00:04:04) Platinum and VIP viewing areas(00:05:44) Wiffle ball and coffee exchange(00:10:40) Fountain updates(00:13:03) Bandanas(00:50:10) Catching up with Bryan(01:00:56) Live podcast in Centeroo on Thursday(01:05:50) Outro______ 🎧 LISTEN LINKS Website: https://thewhatpodcast.com Spotify: https://thewhat.co/spotify Apple Podcasts: https://thewhat.co/applepodcasts YouTube Music: https://thewhat.co/youtubemusic Amazon Music: https://thewhat.co/amazonmusic 📱 SOCIAL LINKS Discord: https://discord.gg/zShHTeCYGn YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thewhatpodcast X: https://x.com/thewhat_podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewhatpodcast/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thewhatpodcast/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thewhatpodcast Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/thewhat.co Threads: https://www.threads.net/@thewhatpodcast Email: [email protected] The What Podcast theme: "Aquarius" by *repeat repeat
  • Planning Your Perfect Bonnaroo Week: Packing Tips, Schedule Strategies & Survival Guide
    It's time to start planning your Bonnaroo week! Bryan Stone is out, so we get Evan Bonnaroo to fill in as guest host and share his picks for what shows and activities he has laid out. We are also joined by EDM Kyle to round out the discussion. The group covers everything from travel routines and pre-festival meetups at local hotspots (like Common John Brewing and the Manchester Walmart) to the importance of having a well-organized Bonnaroo packing list. Get practical insights on camp setup, including how to claim your space, orient your tent for shade, and quickly befriend neighbors for a supportive festival community.The conversation also highlights music day by day, including the new Infinity Stage, and the diversity of genres-especially EDM. Kyle shares his curated playlist and top picks, while the group discusses the logistics of navigating the massive festival grounds, and the value of exploring plazas and fan-driven events like the Roo Bus party and Beer Exchange. Key festival survival tips include staying hydrated, applying sunscreen early, and bringing items to trade with fellow campers.Kyle's Bonnaroo 2025 playlist here: https://thewhat.co/kylespicksGet some of Kyle's Bonnaroo stickers on his Etsy store at https://dohpechytt.etsy.com/ and save 15% when you use code THEWHAT at checkout! Also, be sure and join The What Podcast for a special meetup and live episode on The How Stage inside Planet Roo at 4:00 PM on Thursday during Bonnaroo!Listen to this episode of The What Podcast with Kyle and Evan here, or watch it on YouTube. Be sure and like and subscribe to The What Podcast wherever you get podcasts. Thanks for listening!______CHAPTERS(00:00:00) Intro(00:08:35) Kyle joins(00:14:04) Getting into Bonnaroo and setting up(00:28:59) Wednesday(00:35:57) Thursday(00:50:40) Friday(00:59:31) Saturday(01:10:45) Sunday(01:16:02) Rating our plans(01:19:20) Where in the Woods and wrap-up(01:23:18) Outro______ 🎧 LISTEN LINKS Website: https://thewhatpodcast.com Spotify: https://thewhat.co/spotify Apple Podcasts: https://thewhat.co/applepodcasts YouTube Music: https://thewhat.co/youtubemusic Amazon Music: https://thewhat.co/amazonmusic 📱 SOCIAL LINKS Discord: https://discord.gg/zShHTeCYGn YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thewhatpodcast X: https://x.com/thewhat_podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewhatpodcast/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thewhatpodcast/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thewhatpodcast Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/thewhat.co Threads: https://www.threads.net/@thewhatpodcast Email: [email protected] The What Podcast theme: "Aquarius" by *repeat repeat
  • Inside Hinterland: Sam Summers on Festival Challenges and the 90-Degree Guarantee
    In this episode of The What Podcast, the hosts sit down with Sam Summers, the founder of Iowa's Hinterland Festival, for a deep dive into the art (and chaos) of modern festival production. From booking Fall Out Boy in college to launching Hinterland in 2015, Sam walks us through his journey from DIY club shows to managing a 20,000-attendee outdoor event that has weathered literal floods and the fury of the internet.Sam doesn't shy away from discussing Hinterland’s tough 2023, where a perfect storm of record-breaking heat, overcrowding, and poor water logistics led to fan frustration. In response, Sam did the unthinkable: he listened. After combing through every Reddit post and angry comment, he launched the "90-Degree Guarantee": a bold refund policy if temperatures cross a certain threshold, and revamped the entire site design for 2024 to improve shade, water access, and flow. He credits part of this shift to inspiration from C3 Presents, the powerhouse behind festivals like Bonnaroo, and their commitment to behind-the-scenes best practices that Sam sought to emulate.Listen to the full interview with Sam Summers here, or watch it on YouTube. And don't forget to subscribe to The What Podcast wherever you get your podcasts!______CHAPTERS(00:00:00) Intro(00:05:22) Interview with Sam Summers(00:58:03) Outro______ 🎧 LISTEN LINKS Website: https://thewhatpodcast.com Spotify: https://thewhat.co/spotify Apple Podcasts: https://thewhat.co/applepodcasts YouTube Music: https://thewhat.co/youtubemusic Amazon Music: https://thewhat.co/amazonmusic 📱 SOCIAL LINKS Discord: https://discord.gg/zShHTeCYGn YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@thewhatpodcast X: https://x.com/thewhat_podcast Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thewhatpodcast/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thewhatpodcast/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thewhatpodcast Bluesky: https://bsky.app/profile/thewhat.co Threads: https://www.threads.net/@thewhatpodcast Email: [email protected] The What Podcast theme: "Aquarius" by *repeat repeat
About The What Podcast

Bonnaroo is more than just a festival, and The What Podcast is your backstage pass to the stories, secrets, and the magic that makes it so legendary. Hosted by two entertainment industry veterans, each week Barry and Bryan will take you deep into festival culture, live music, and behind-the-scenes stories. Since 2018, we've connected with passionate music fans worldwide, sharing personal experiences, expert insights, and exclusive interviews with the musicians and industry insiders who make festivals happen. Whether you're a Bonnaroo veteran or a first-timer, subscribe now to stay in the loop on everything that makes music festivals unforgettable.
