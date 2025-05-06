About The What Podcast

Bonnaroo is more than just a festival, and The What Podcast is your backstage pass to the stories, secrets, and the magic that makes it so legendary. Hosted by two entertainment industry veterans, each week Barry and Bryan will take you deep into festival culture, live music, and behind-the-scenes stories. Since 2018, we've connected with passionate music fans worldwide, sharing personal experiences, expert insights, and exclusive interviews with the musicians and industry insiders who make festivals happen. Whether you're a Bonnaroo veteran or a first-timer, subscribe now to stay in the loop on everything that makes music festivals unforgettable.