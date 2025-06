Planning Your Perfect Bonnaroo Week: Packing Tips, Schedule Strategies & Survival Guide

It's time to start planning your Bonnaroo week! Bryan Stone is out, so we get Evan Bonnaroo to fill in as guest host and share his picks for what shows and activities he has laid out. We are also joined by EDM Kyle to round out the discussion. The group covers everything from travel routines and pre-festival meetups at local hotspots (like Common John Brewing and the Manchester Walmart) to the importance of having a well-organized Bonnaroo packing list. Get practical insights on camp setup, including how to claim your space, orient your tent for shade, and quickly befriend neighbors for a supportive festival community.The conversation also highlights music day by day, including the new Infinity Stage, and the diversity of genres-especially EDM. Kyle shares his curated playlist and top picks, while the group discusses the logistics of navigating the massive festival grounds, and the value of exploring plazas and fan-driven events like the Roo Bus party and Beer Exchange. Key festival survival tips include staying hydrated, applying sunscreen early, and bringing items to trade with fellow campers.Kyle's Bonnaroo 2025 playlist here: https://thewhat.co/kylespicksGet some of Kyle's Bonnaroo stickers on his Etsy store at https://dohpechytt.etsy.com/ and save 15% when you use code THEWHAT at checkout! Also, be sure and join The What Podcast for a special meetup and live episode on The How Stage inside Planet Roo at 4:00 PM on Thursday during Bonnaroo!Listen to this episode of The What Podcast with Kyle and Evan here, or watch it on YouTube. Be sure and like and subscribe to The What Podcast wherever you get podcasts. Thanks for listening!______CHAPTERS(00:00:00) Intro(00:08:35) Kyle joins(00:14:04) Getting into Bonnaroo and setting up(00:28:59) Wednesday(00:35:57) Thursday(00:50:40) Friday(00:59:31) Saturday(01:10:45) Sunday(01:16:02) Rating our plans(01:19:20) Where in the Woods and wrap-up(01:23:18) Outro