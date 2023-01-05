The Number Zero and Bitcoin | Episode 3 | (WiM305)

Many believe that Bitcoin is “just one of thousands of cryptoassets”—this is true in the same way that the number zero is just one of an infinite series of numbers. In reality, Bitcoin is special, and so is zero: each is an invention which led to a discovery that fundamentally reshaped its overarching system—for Bitcoin, that system is money, and for zero, it is mathematics. Since money and math are mankind’s two universal languages, both Bitcoin and zero are critical constructs for civilization. In this series, we explore Breedlove’s written work: “The Number Zero and Bitcoin.” Article: https://breedlove22.medium.com/the-number-zero-and-bitcoin-4c193336db5b// SPONSORS // In Wolf's Clothing: https://wolfnyc.com/iCoin Hardware Wallet (use discount code BITCOIN23): https://www.icointechnology.com/CrowdHealth: https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/breedloveWasabi Wallet: https://wasabiwallet.io/Join Me At Bitcoin 2023 in Miami (use discount code BREEDLOVE): https://b.tc/conference/Casa (use discount code BREEDLOVE): https://keys.casa/Bitcoin Apparel (use discount code BREEDLOVE): https://thebitcoinclothingcompany.com/ Feel Free Tonics (use discount code BREEDLOVE): https://botanictonics.comCarnivore Bar (use discount code BREEDLOVE): https://carnivorebar.com/// OUTLINE // 00:00:00 - Coming up 00:01:08 - Intro 00:02:41 - Helping Lightning Startups With In Wolf's Clothing 00:03:27 - The Number Zero and Bitcoin 00:04:21 - The Emergence of Zero 00:04:50 - Concept of Mathematics from the Buddhist Perspective 00:07:42 - The Philosophy of Shunyata and the Realm of Nirvana 00:10:00 - The Mathematics of Meditation 00:12:39 - The Benefits of Meditation 00:14:06 - The Domain of Being and Non-Being 00:15:12 - The Realm of Quantum Theory 00:19:31 - The Philosophical and Spiritual Implications of the Number Zero on the Global Mind 00:22:56 - Secure Your Bitcoin Stash with the iCoin Hardware Wallet 00:23:53 - Take Control of Your Healthcare with CrowdHealth 00:24:56 - A Bitcoin Wallet with Privacy Built-In: Wasabi Wallet 00:25:46 - The Practical Implications of Zero and the Mathematics of Nothingness 00:28:20 - The Paradox of the Imaginary Numbers 00:32:25 - The Intersection of Buddhism and Mathematics 00:33:48 - The Idea of Continuous Logic and the Third Dimension 00:36:04 - The Relationship between Zero and Infinity 00:40:25 - The Realm of Nothingness is the Fundamental Connection to Buddhism 00:43:15 - Zero is the Mathematical Expression of Nirvana 00:44:47 - Zero was the Ultimate Answer to the Domination of the Medieval Church 00:45:32 - How the Number Zero Revolutionized the World 00:47:49 - A Chance to Win Discounted Tickets to the Bitcoin 2023 Conference and 10M SATS 00:48:44 - Hold Bitcoin in the Most Secure Custody Model with Casa 00:49:32 - The Mathematical Practices of the Ancient Greeks 00:52:02 - The Perception of the Golden Ratio 00:57:22 - The Finite Universe Model and Its Impact on Church’s Domination 01:00:24 - How the Number Zero and Bitcoin Undermine Central Authority 01:01:33 - Dismissing Zero was the Biggest Mistake of the Ancient Greeks 01:06:04 - The Clash of Finite and Infinite 01:08:56 - The Number Zero was the Key to Break Church’s Domination 01:10:45 - Why Bitcoin is the Echo of the Number Zero // PODCAST //Podcast Website: https://whatismoneypodcast.com/Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast...Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/25LPvm8...RSS Feed: https://feeds.simplecast.com/MLdpYXYI// SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL // Bitcoin: 3D1gfxKZKMtfWaD1bkwiR6JsDzu6e9bZQ7 Sats via Strike: https://strike.me/breedlove22Sats via Tippin.me: https://tippin.me/@Breedlove22Dollars via Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/RBreedloveDollars via Venmo: https://account.venmo.com/u/Robert-Breedlove-2The "What is Money?" Show Patreon Page: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32843101// WRITTEN WORK // Medium: https://breedlove22.medium.com/ Substack: https://breedlove22.substack.com/ // SOCIAL // Breedlove Twitter: https://twitter.com/Breedlove22WiM? Twitter: https://twitter.com/WhatisMoneyShowLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/breedlove22/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/breedlove_22/TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@breedlove22All My Current Work: https://vida.page/breedlove22