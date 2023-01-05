"What is Money?" is the rabbit that leads us down the proverbial rabbit hole. It is the most important question for finding truth in the world. In this podcast,... More
We Are Living through Late-Stage Central Banking with Robert Breedlove (WiM309)
In this episode, I join the Simply Bitcoin podcast to discuss the definition of money and the consequences of broken money. We explore the reality of living through late-stage central banking and Bitcoin's ongoing fight against the State.Simply Bitcoin is a podcast focused on education as a means for progressing a peaceful Bitcoin revolution.
5/5/2023
1:19:36
How to Hire or Land a Job in Bitcoin with Eric Podwojski and Andy Thompson (WiM308)
Andy Thompson and Eric Podwojski join me to discuss the pros and cons of a Bitcoin-only company, the emergence of Bitcoin VCs, and the current state of the Bitcoin recruitment industry. We also cover the impact of Bitcoin on future generations and the importance of live Bitcoin events.Andy Thompson is one of the co-founders of the Bitcoin Talent Co., where he works as a recruitment manager and Eric Podwojski is co-founder of the Bitcoin Talent Co where he leads the business development team.
5/3/2023
1:13:49
The Number Zero and Bitcoin | Episode 5 | (WiM307)
Many believe that Bitcoin is "just one of thousands of cryptoassets"—this is true in the same way that the number zero is just one of an infinite series of numbers. In reality, Bitcoin is special, and so is zero: each is an invention which led to a discovery that fundamentally reshaped its overarching system—for Bitcoin, that system is money, and for zero, it is mathematics. Since money and math are mankind's two universal languages, both Bitcoin and zero are critical constructs for civilization. In this series, we explore Breedlove's written work: "The Number Zero and Bitcoin." Article: https://breedlove22.medium.com/the-number-zero-and-bitcoin-4c193336db5b
5/1/2023
56:26
The Number Zero and Bitcoin | Episode 4 | (WiM306)
Many believe that Bitcoin is "just one of thousands of cryptoassets"—this is true in the same way that the number zero is just one of an infinite series of numbers. In reality, Bitcoin is special, and so is zero: each is an invention which led to a discovery that fundamentally reshaped its overarching system—for Bitcoin, that system is money, and for zero, it is mathematics. Since money and math are mankind's two universal languages, both Bitcoin and zero are critical constructs for civilization. In this series, we explore Breedlove's written work: "The Number Zero and Bitcoin." Article: https://breedlove22.medium.com/the-number-zero-and-bitcoin-4c193336db5b
4/28/2023
1:12:46
The Number Zero and Bitcoin | Episode 3 | (WiM305)
Many believe that Bitcoin is "just one of thousands of cryptoassets"—this is true in the same way that the number zero is just one of an infinite series of numbers. In reality, Bitcoin is special, and so is zero: each is an invention which led to a discovery that fundamentally reshaped its overarching system—for Bitcoin, that system is money, and for zero, it is mathematics. Since money and math are mankind's two universal languages, both Bitcoin and zero are critical constructs for civilization. In this series, we explore Breedlove's written work: "The Number Zero and Bitcoin." Article: https://breedlove22.medium.com/the-number-zero-and-bitcoin-4c193336db5b
