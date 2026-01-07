In Episode 3 of The Watch Floor, we step away from today’s headlines and go deep into the personal journey behind the analysis. Former U.S. Navy intelligence officer Howard Hart walks us through his 30-year career - from a college graduate with no clear plan, to serving on watch floors around the world during some of the most consequential moments in modern history.We explore how someone actually gets into intelligence, what life is like aboard ships and aircraft carriers, how watch floors operate under real pressure, and how intelligence officers grow by rotating through wildly different missions - from submarines and missiles to NATO, the Pentagon, counter-narcotics, and combat deployments.Howard also shares the human side of service: leadership, mentorship, loss, family sacrifice, and why intelligence work ultimately comes down to disciplined research, clear thinking, and communicating truth under uncertainty.If you want to understand who sits on the Watch Floor - and why their perspective matters - this episode sets the foundation for everything that follows.Welcome back to The Watch Floor. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.