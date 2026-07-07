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Class with Kate

Codependency Kate
ComedyEducation
Class with Kate
Latest episode

111 episodes

  • Class with Kate

    Ep. 91 | When to report someone vs just find someone else? Office Hours with Megan and Martha

    07/07/2026 | 45 mins.
    This concludes our series on BAD COUPLES THERAPY… for now. Here Kate meets with Martha and Megan, who have both experienced bad therapy, to very different degrees. Learn when it’s time to report vs when it’s time to find someone else.

    Find more @CodependencyKate on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok

    www.codependencykate.com
  • Class with Kate

    Ep. 90 | How it looks when your couples therapist doesn’t get it - Office Hours with Renee

    07/06/2026 | 38 mins.
    Renee comes to Class with Kate after her husband of 20 years had an affair. She wonders what to do and if her husband is really capable of repair. She then adds her experiences with couples therapy, which reflect Sarah and Renee’s experiences (in the previous episode). Listen to what Kate has to say about how to move forward.

    Find more @CodependencyKate on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok

    www.codependencykate.com
  • Class with Kate

    Ep. 89 | What does a couples therapist enabling abuse look like? Office Hours with Sarah and Cece

    06/30/2026 | 1h 4 mins.
    Both Sarah and Renee have been unhappily married to their partners for quite some time. When they have sought out couples therapy, they have gotten no meaningful support. Listen to their stories and how Kate helps them advocate for themselves.

    Find more @CodependencyKate on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok

     

    www.codependencykate.com
  • Class with Kate

    Ep. 88 | When going to a couples therapist enables abuse

    06/29/2026 | 40 mins.
    Are all relationships 50/50? For every action, there is an equal reaction, right? That’s how therapists have been trained to treat couples. But what about in cases of abuse? Let’s talk about when couples therapy harms women and how to advocate for yourself.

    Find more @CodependencyKate on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok

     

    www.codependencykate.com
  • Class with Kate

    Ep. 87 | He Thought He Had an Anger Problem. I Think It's Depression | Office Hours

    06/23/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Content Warning: Discussion of childhood abuse, neglect, physical punishment, and trauma.

    John came into Office Hours worried about his attitude, his relationships, and the growing distance between himself and his children. But as he shares stories from his childhood, a much bigger picture emerges.

    Growing up with neglectful, emotionally abandoning parents, living in a hoarded home, and experiencing harsh physical punishment shaped far more than John realized. As we unpack his history together, I challenge the belief that he's simply an angry person and explore whether depression, grief, and unresolved trauma may be at the root of what he's experiencing today.

    This episode is a powerful look at how childhood abuse can become invisible to the people who survived it and how healing begins when we stop minimizing what happened.

     

    Find more @CodependencyKate on Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok

    www.codependencykate.com
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About Class with Kate
Class with Kate: where I take you to school on all things Restoring RelationshipsFind me on TikTok, Instagram, and Youtube @CodependencyKate
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