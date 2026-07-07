Content Warning: Discussion of childhood abuse, neglect, physical punishment, and trauma.



John came into Office Hours worried about his attitude, his relationships, and the growing distance between himself and his children. But as he shares stories from his childhood, a much bigger picture emerges.



Growing up with neglectful, emotionally abandoning parents, living in a hoarded home, and experiencing harsh physical punishment shaped far more than John realized. As we unpack his history together, I challenge the belief that he's simply an angry person and explore whether depression, grief, and unresolved trauma may be at the root of what he's experiencing today.



This episode is a powerful look at how childhood abuse can become invisible to the people who survived it and how healing begins when we stop minimizing what happened.







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