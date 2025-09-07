🌟 The SJW Radio Show – Vision StatementThe SJW Show is more than a podcast — it’s a movement for truth, transformation, and radical authenticity. Hosted by Jasmine, the show exists to create a safe, empowering space for women of all backgrounds to share their stories, ignite their purpose, and step boldly into who they were created to be.Grounded in faith, growth, and unfiltered honesty, each episode features conversations with powerful changemakers — from activists and artists to professionals and pioneers — exploring topics like:🌍 Identity & purpose🎙 Faith & emotional resilience👑 Women’s empowerment & leadership🔥 Social justice, wellbeing & storytellingOur vision is to equip and inspire a generation of women to be real, be transparent, be honest — and never shrink in the face of who they truly are.Because when women rise, the world rises with us.Guest: Olivia HooperRelease Date: Sunday, 4th May 2025Theme: Global Feminism, Political Power & Amplifying Young Women’s VoicesIn Episode 10 of The SJW Show, we’re joined by the brilliant Olivia Hooper — translator, writer, editor, and unapologetic feminist. As Co-Director of Politics4Her, a global intersectional youth-led movement, Olivia leads a team of over 70 young women advocating for gender equality and women’s political participation around the world.With a background in humanitarian work and gender-focused storytelling, Olivia’s voice is one of passion, intellect, and fierce advocacy. In this episode, we dive into:The power of language and translation in amplifying women's storiesThe global movement of youth-led activism in feminist spacesHow young women are transforming the political landscapeWhy writing, advocacy, and representation matter more than everThis episode is a powerful reminder that feminism is not a phase — it’s a force.🎧 Tune in now on all major podcast platforms and be inspired by the next generation of women who lead with courage and conviction.📲 Follow Olivia: @oliviahooooper | LinkedIn🔗 Learn more about @Politics4HerSupport the show

🎧 Episode 11 – The SJW ShowGuest: Molly Taylor | Title: The Journey, The Philosophy, The Mission🌟 The SJW Show – Vision StatementThe SJW Show is more than a podcast — it’s a movement for truth, transformation, and radical authenticity. Hosted by Jasmine, the show creates a safe, empowering space for women of all backgrounds to share their stories, ignite their purpose, and step boldly into who they were created to be.Grounded in faith, growth, and unfiltered honesty, each episode features conversations with powerful changemakers — from activists and artists to professionals and pioneers — exploring topics like:🌍 Identity & Purpose🎙 Faith & Emotional Resilience👑 Women’s Empowerment & Leadership🔥 Social Justice, Wellbeing & StorytellingOur vision is to equip and inspire a generation of women to be real, transparent, and bold — never shrinking from their truth. Because when women rise, the world rises with us.📅 New episodes drop monthly on all major podcast platforms.#TheSJWShow | #TheFireNetwork | #BeRealBeTransparentBeHonest🔥 Website Episode Description – Episode 11Guest: Molly Taylor | Episode Title: The Journey — From Law Student to CEOThis Sunday, Jasmine sits down with the radiant Molly Taylor — a trailblazing entrepreneur who turned intuition into impact.From studying Law to becoming a certified yoga, breathwork, and meditation teacher, Molly’s path was anything but typical. She went on to build a career in sales and marketing, before co-founding Famn, a consultancy reimagining leadership for the modern world.What began as a startup dream is now a seven-figure business trusted by global brands to drive human-centred growth. Her story is proof that success doesn’t follow a script — it follows courage.🎧 Available now on Spotify, Apple, and all major platforms.🔗 Listen Now📸 Guest: @mxllytaylor_#EntrepreneurLife #PurposeDriven #TheSJWShowSupport the show

The SJW Podcast – Episode 13Title: Bold, Brilliant, Becoming – with Nermina & AzraDuration: 30 MinutesRelease Date: Sunday, 3rd August 2025Host: Jasmine Cannon-IkurusiGuests: Nermina Kesetovic-Ferizovic & Azra Alispahic Gegic (Dazzle Cleaning London)In this vibrant and soulful episode, Jasmine sits down with two remarkable women from the Dazzle Cleaning London team—Nermina and Azra—who are rewriting what it means to lead with heart, creativity, and resilience.💫 From storytelling, linguistics to leadership, dance to design—this episode explores their powerful journeys of identity, confidence, and becoming.💼 They share how working at Dazzle has shaped their sense of purpose and how they’re building brighter futures through everyday brilliance.💥 Expect laughter, insight, and inspiration for women leading with love and boldness in the workplace.🎧 Tune in on Sunday, 3rd August at 6PM:https://thesjwpodcast.buzzsprout.comLet this be the episode that reminds you—you are becoming.Support the show

🎙️ The SJW Show – Episode 14 with Reanne Oliver✨ Be Real. Be Transparent. Be Honest. ✨Welcome to The SJW Show, where mediocrity has no seat and excuses aren’t allowed. 🚫 This is the space for Queens who’ve walked through the fire 🔥 and refuse to settle. Here, we reignite your spark, revive your vision board, and remind you that as long as there’s life, there’s hope.This episode will challenge you, stretch you, and empower you to rise into the woman you were always destined to be. 👑🌟 Guest: Reanne OlivierEpisode Title: “Pathways, Power & Purpose – with Reanne Olivier”Duration: 30 minutesHost: Jasmine Cannon-IkurusiGuest: Reanne Olivier – CEO of Africa Matters Initiative, Founder of Mache AnsanmAbout ReanneReanne Olivier, of Haitian descent, is a global changemaker with over a decade of experience in nonprofit programme management and instructional design across Africa and the Global South.🌍 CEO & Co-founder, Africa Matters Initiative – empowering and upskilling young leaders across 23 African countries, impacting 27,000+ youth.👩‍👧 Founder, Mache Ansanm – building pathways for mothers in the Global South to thrive academically, professionally, and personally.🏆 Recognition – Named one of the Top 25 Women in Management Africa (2024).💡 Global Thinker & Gender Activist – with extensive experience across Africa, Europe, and North America.Reanne is also a proud mother, facilitator, and problem-solver whose global exposure fuels her vision for transformative leadership and inclusive opportunities.📚 Education:BA (Hons) International Studies – Stellenbosch UniversityMSc Africa & International Development – University of Edinburgh🎧 What to Expect in This EpisodeJasmine and Reanne dive deep into:Reanne’s journey from childhood challenges to global leadershipBuilding and scaling youth-led organisations across AfricaThe meaning of leadership as a Black woman changemakerBalancing leadership, activism, and motherhoodCreating ecosystems for mothers in the Global SouthHer vision for the next 5 years of impact✨ Plus: Rapid fire questions, favourite quotes, and final nuggets of wisdom you won’t want to miss.Support the show

About The SJW Podcast

The SJW Show: Be Real; Be Transparent; Be HonestWelcome to The SJW Show, where we ignite the fire within you to dream, believe, and rise to your full potential. This isn't a place for the complacent or those content with mediocrity. If you're ready to step out of self-pity, break free from excuses, and shatter the barriers of comfort, you're in the right place. This show is designed to inspire, empower, and motivate you to greatness.Are you ready to shed the limits and embrace your destiny? The SJW Show is for those who refuse to settle, for the Queens who have faced the fire and emerged stronger, and for the sisters with an unquenchable hunger for more. We're here to revive your dreams, rekindle your love, and restore your hope.Expect to be challenged, to feel uncomfortable, and to question everything. Our mission is to equip you with the tools and skills to grow, thrive, and dominate. Through the stories of others who have faced pain and struggles, you'll see that your journey is far from over. We aim to help you heal, grow, and transform into the queen you were always meant to be. Your world awaits you—let's start living it together.The SJW Show—for those ready to rise above and claim their greatness.