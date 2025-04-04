NAD 101, NMN vs NR, The Best and Cheapest Way To Increase NAD - Dr. Sandra Kaufmann
NAD is all the rage. Its such a crucial molecule in our body that declines with age. You’re probably not sure if you should be taking NAD or a precursor like NMN or NR, and if so, how – do we take supplements, IVs, injectables…? But you may have also heard of the dangerous pathways that some of these molecules take us down that increases the risk for cancer. So is there a better way? Yes! Molecular biologist Dr. Sandra Kaufmann, who is completely unbiased, clears the confusion and helps us navigate this world of NAD. It gets a little geeky, so break out your pen and paper, and keep the speed on 1x. We cover: - NAD basics - What is NAD vs NAD+ vs NAD- minus - Different categories of what NAD does - How NAD controls circadian rhythms - Is fatigue due to NAD or something else? - Is it better to optimize our ovaries with NAD or HRT? - If, how and when to take NAD, NMN, NR and which one is best? - The best time to take NAD or its precursors - When is the only time to do an NAD infusion - What happens to our DNA when NAD is low - How NAD can be made from scratch in the body - The dangers of NAD and its precursors that may triggering more inflammation - Can you test NAD levels? - Best way to increase NAD levels naturally - The cheapest way to increase NAD levels - What Dr. Sandra does personally for her NAD Dr. Sandra Kaufmann started her career in the field of cellular biology. She got her Master’s Degree from the University of Connecticut in Tropical Ecology and Plant Physiology. And then she turned to medicine, and got her medical Degree at the University of Maryland. And for the last nearly decade she has been the Chief of Pediatric Anesthesia at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Florida. Everyone in the biohacking world knows Dr. Kaufmann and outside of this world she’s been recognized as “Best in Medicine” by the American Health Council. PAST EPISODES Brand New Supplement Solutions 3 Brain Supplements To Keep Your Marbles Exosomes vs Stem Cells Contact Dr. Sandra Kaufmann: Website: kaufmannprotocol.com Instagram kaufmannantiaging Facebook: Kaufmann Anti-Aging Institute Email: [email protected]
Book 1: The Kaufmann Protocol: Why We Age and How To Stop It Book 2 : The Kaufmann Protocol – Aging Solutions Give thanks to our sponsors: Qualia senolytics and brain supplements. 15% off with code ZORA here. Try BEAM minerals at 20% off with code ZORA here.http://beamminerals.com/ZORA Get Primeadine spermidine by Oxford Healthspan. 15% discount with code ZORA here. Get Mitopure Urolithin A by Timeline. 10% discount with code ZORA at https://timeline.com/zora Get Magnesium Breakthrough by Bioptimizers. 10% discount with code HACKMYAGE at https://bioptimizers.com/hackmyageTry OneSkin skincare with code ZORA for 15% off https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=2685556&u=4476154&m=102446&urllink=&afftrack= Join Biohacking Menopause before April 1, 2025 to win OneSkin OS-01 peptide facial supplement and OS-01 eye cream! 15% off with code ZORA at OneSkin. Join the Hack My Age community on: Facebook Page: @Hack My Age Facebook Group: @Biohacking Menopause Private Women’s Only Support Group: https://hackmyage.com/biohacking-menopause-membership/ Instagram: @HackMyAge Website: HackMyAge.com