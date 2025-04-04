Stop Migraines In Seconds With This Simple Cheap Drug Free Solution - Dr. Angela Stanton

Are you suffering with migraines? What if I told you there is a cheap and simple and drug free solution. It’s so good and so easy, because today we meet researcher and former migraine sufferer Dr. Angela Stanton who gives us the answer we’ve been looking for. We cover: The migraine brain, the cause of migraines, the sodium potassium chain and how genetics play a role The difference between migraines and headaches Symptoms of migraines that are not present in bad headaches How to determine and test if you really have a migraine Why a headache may be a warning sign of something more serious Does menopause make migraines worse? The simple solution you never thought of – salt Why not all salt is created equal for migraine relief The protocol on how and when to use salt – it’s not just adding salt to your food What those with high blood pressure do Amazing resources for anyone suffering with migraines Angela A Stanton, PhD has earned her doctorate in Neuroeconomics (PhD in Economics with Experimental Neuroscience as the dissertation and is fMRI certified. Her research focused on understanding how human decision-making is influenced by neurotransmitter changes in the brain. She ran many experiments, gaining an appreciation of the important roles neurons and hormones play in mental and physiological functions. As a postdoc, she was invited to the Max Planck Institute in Germany as a visiting research fellow. Her efforts of understanding the cause of migraines have been assisted by thousands of migraine sufferers around the world. In 2014 she published the first, and in 2017 the second edition of the book (Fighting the Migraine Epidemic: Complete Guide) and in 2024 published the article "Specifically formulated ketogenic, low carbohydrate, and carnivore diets can prevent migraine: a perspective" (Frontiers in Nutrition) that established her as a leader in the field of migraine research based on nutrition and electrolytes. She now teaches migraine sufferers and healthcare practitioners all over the world about how to abort and prevent migraines without the use of medicine, using nutritional methods. Contact Dr. Angela Stanton Website: https://stantonmigraineprotocol.com/ X: @MigraineBook LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/angelaastantonphd/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AngelaAStantonPhD Facebook Migraine Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/MigraineSufferers Clueless Doctors group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/CluelessDoctors Migraine Keto Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KetogenicDietforMigraines RESOURCES Pickliing Salt https://www.mortonsalt.com/home-product/morton-canning-pickling-salt/ Supplements: https://www.healthbyprinciple.com/collections/all Salt pill: https://www.healthbyprinciple.com/collections/all/products/electrolyte-supplement-100 Book: "Fighting The Migraine Epidemic: A Complete Guide: How To Treat & Prevent Migraines Without Medicine" https://www.amazon.com/Fighting-Migraine-Epidemic-Complete-Migraines/dp/154697637X "Specifically formulated ketogenic, low carbohydrate, and carnivore diets can prevent migraine: a perspective" : https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2024.1367570/full Genecards website (Human Genome Database): www.genecards.org "Should You Supplement Potassium?" https://hormonesmatter.com/should-you-supplement-potassium/ Articles on genetics and the connection of EDS, Raynauds, and Rosacea: "Genetics and the Migraine Brain: Mutation, Adaptation, or Variance?" https://hormonesmatter.com/genetics-migraine-brain-mutation-adaptation-variance/ "Migraine: Do We Have It All Wrong?" https://hormonesmatter.com/migraine-all-wrong/ Give thanks to our sponsors: Qualia senolytics and brain supplements. 15% off with code ZORA here. Try BEAM minerals at 20% off with code ZORA here. Get Primeadine spermidine by Oxford Healthspan. 15% discount with code ZORA ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠here⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠. Get Mitopure Urolithin A by Timeline. 10% discount with code ZORA at https://timeline.com/zora Get Magnesium Breakthrough by Bioptimizers. 10% discount with code HACKMYAGE at https://bioptimizers.com/hackmyage Try OneSkin skincare with code ZORA for 15% off https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=2685556&u=4476154&m=102446&urllink=&afftrack= Join ⁠⁠⁠Biohacking Menopause⁠⁠⁠ before April 1, 2025 to win OneSkin OS-01 peptide facial supplement and OS-01 eye cream! 15% off with code ZORA at OneSkin. Join the Hack My Age community on: Facebook Page: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@⁠Hack My Age⁠ https://www.facebook.com/HackMyAge Facebook Group: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@⁠Biohacking Menopause⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ ⁠ https://www.facebook.com/groups/biohackingwomen50 Private Women’s Only Support Group: https://hackmyage.com/biohacking-menopause-membership/ Instagram: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠@⁠HackMyAge⁠ https://www.instagram.com/HackMyAge Website: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠HackMyAge.com⁠ https://hackmyage.com