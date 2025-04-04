Powered by RND
Hack My Age

Zora Benhamou
Join us as we delve into the world of peri and post-menopause, uncovering the secrets to optimizing this transformative phase of life. Hosted by gerontologist &...
EducationTutorialsHealth & Wellness

Available Episodes

5 of 272
  Detecting Menopause Misinformation, Hormone Therapy Myths and Truths - Dr. Fiona Lovely & Karen Martel
    Are you confused about everything you're hearing about menopause? You hear one thing from me, then another from someone else and just not sure what to do? Do you just want to know the truth and challenge outdated beliefs so you can start taking some kind of action to feel better today, right now? Then this episode with my menopause besties and hormone experts Karen Martel and Dr. Fiona Lovely is for you. You get to be a fly on the wall of this fun roundtable discussion. We cover: The kind of menopause misinformation you're hearing and how to filter it Why misinformation still persists despite the growing awareness How different cultures across the globe experience and treat menopause The real implications behind hot flashes Why you may need to see a menopause specialist for your joint pain, not a traumatologist How your birth control may have affected your joints and brain health Bioidentical hormone therapy as a game changer How to advocate for yourself to get better care Karen Martel has a brilliant podcast called The Hormone Solution. She is a Certified Hormone Specialist and Transformational Nutrition Coach and has been working with women in this space with her online community and one to one for probably nearly a decade by now. In her podcast Karen tackles the complexities of hormonal health and really focuses on women with weight loss resistance. She always gives practical solutions and reliable information. Fiona has one of the longest running menopause podcasts with over a million downloads now - Not Your Mother's Menopause.. She is a women's health expert with specialties in functional medicine, functional neurology and restorative endocrinology.and takes a holistic approach to healing, focusing on finding the root cause of a woman's issues, reaching all aspects of health and making space for wellness. Contact Karen Martel: Website: https://karenmartel.com Podcast: https://karenmartel.com/blogs/podcast Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/karenmartelhormones Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/karenmartelhormones/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfWWN_4IhMZJOXjvj8FDKIQ Group coaching: https://coaching.karenmartel.com/ - code ZORA50 for 50% off   Hormone Creams: https://karenmartel.com/collections/all-products code ZORA for 10% off   Contact Dr. Fiona Lovely: Website: https://drlovely.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drfionalovely TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drfionalovely Podcast: Not Your Mother's Menopause: https://drlovely.com/#!/podcast   
    --------  
    1:00:07
  Stop Migraines In Seconds With This Simple Cheap Drug Free Solution - Dr. Angela Stanton
     Are you suffering with migraines? What if I told you there is a cheap and simple and drug free solution. It's so good and so easy, because today we meet researcher and former migraine sufferer Dr. Angela Stanton who gives us the answer we've been looking for.   We cover: The migraine brain, the cause of migraines, the sodium potassium chain and how genetics play a role The difference between migraines and headaches Symptoms of migraines that are not present in bad headaches How to determine and test if you really have a migraine  Why a headache may be a warning sign of something more serious Does menopause make migraines worse? The simple solution you never thought of – salt Why not all salt is created equal for migraine relief The protocol on how and when to use salt – it's not just adding salt to your food What those with high blood pressure do Amazing resources for anyone suffering with migraines   Angela A Stanton, PhD has earned her doctorate in Neuroeconomics (PhD in Economics with Experimental Neuroscience as the dissertation and is fMRI certified. Her research focused on understanding how human decision-making is influenced by neurotransmitter changes in the brain. She ran many experiments, gaining an appreciation of the important roles neurons and hormones play in mental and physiological functions. As a postdoc, she was invited to the Max Planck Institute in Germany as a visiting research fellow. Her efforts of understanding the cause of migraines have been assisted by thousands of migraine sufferers around the world. In 2014 she published the first, and in 2017 the second edition of the book (Fighting the Migraine Epidemic: Complete Guide) and in 2024 published the article "Specifically formulated ketogenic, low carbohydrate, and carnivore diets can prevent migraine: a perspective" (Frontiers in Nutrition) that established her as a leader in the field of migraine research based on nutrition and electrolytes. She now teaches migraine sufferers and healthcare practitioners all over the world about how to abort and prevent migraines without the use of medicine, using nutritional methods. Contact Dr. Angela Stanton Website: https://stantonmigraineprotocol.com/  X: @MigraineBook  LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/angelaastantonphd/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AngelaAStantonPhD Facebook Migraine Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/MigraineSufferers Clueless Doctors group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/CluelessDoctors  Migraine Keto Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/KetogenicDietforMigraines   RESOURCES Pickliing Salt https://www.mortonsalt.com/home-product/morton-canning-pickling-salt/ Supplements: https://www.healthbyprinciple.com/collections/all Salt pill: https://www.healthbyprinciple.com/collections/all/products/electrolyte-supplement-100 Book: "Fighting The Migraine Epidemic: A Complete Guide: How To Treat & Prevent Migraines Without Medicine"  https://www.amazon.com/Fighting-Migraine-Epidemic-Complete-Migraines/dp/154697637X  "Specifically formulated ketogenic, low carbohydrate, and carnivore diets can prevent migraine: a perspective" : https://www.frontiersin.org/journals/nutrition/articles/10.3389/fnut.2024.1367570/full Genecards website (Human Genome Database): www.genecards.org  "Should You Supplement Potassium?"  https://hormonesmatter.com/should-you-supplement-potassium/ Articles on genetics and the connection of EDS, Raynauds, and Rosacea: "Genetics and the Migraine Brain: Mutation, Adaptation, or Variance?"  https://hormonesmatter.com/genetics-migraine-brain-mutation-adaptation-variance/ "Migraine: Do We Have It All Wrong?"  https://hormonesmatter.com/migraine-all-wrong/
    --------  
    1:25:44
  The Most Effective Peptide For Aging Skin & Scars - Debbi Barber
    Have you heard that peptides are good for your skin? Well, you're right. But have you heard about copper peptides, a.k.a. GhK-Cu? Today we meet Ghk-Cu expert and creator of Vitali skincare Debbi Barber who gives us the scoop on copper peptides,  We covered: What are copper peptides Benefits of GHK-Cu What Debbie does to keep her skin so youthful at 69 Copper peptides vs other peptides How to layer skincare products Which ingredients you cannot mix with copper peptides How to recognize a quality peptide product Protocol for treating scars 3 things that destroy our skin Debbi Barber is a very successful entrepreneur and co-founder of the innovative Vitali Regenerative Skin Care company. After 37 years marketing, Debbi embraced the opportunity to come out of retirement and create a product that she believed would benefit many. Her inspiration to develop this product stemmed from her experiences with peptides and their remarkable effects on her health and skin. Dr. Suzanne Ferree, one of the leading authorities in the field of peptide research, was Debbi's mentor and teacher - introducing her to GHK-Cu as an effective way to treat crepey skin.  Through extensive research and study, Debbi has become recognized as an expert in peptides and the optimization of health and skin.    Contact Debbie Barber: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vitali_skincare/ Website:   https://vitaliskincare.com code ZORA for 20% off RESOURCES: What's the difference between the 2% and 3% GHK-Cu Skin Cell Restorative Serum? https://www.vitaliskincare.com/blogs/inside-out/your-skincare-questions-answered Achieve thicker healthier skin with GHK-Cu https://www.vitaliskincare.com/blogs/inside-out/achieve-thicker-healthy-skin-with-ghk-cu-copper-peptides-a-game-changer-for-aging-skin The Power of Copper Peptides to Minimize Scars  https://www.vitaliskincare.com/blogs/inside-out/the-power-of-copper-peptides-to-minimize-scars     
    --------  
    56:00
  NAD 101, NMN vs  NR, The Best and Cheapest Way To Increase NAD - Dr. Sandra Kaufmann
    NAD is all the rage. Its such a crucial molecule in our body that declines with age. You're probably not sure if you should be taking NAD or a precursor like NMN or NR, and if so, how – do we take supplements, IVs, injectables…? But you may have also heard of the dangerous pathways that some of these molecules take us down that increases the risk for cancer. So is there a better way? Yes! Molecular biologist Dr. Sandra Kaufmann, who is completely unbiased, clears the confusion and helps us navigate this world of NAD. It gets a little geeky, so break out your pen and paper, and keep the speed on 1x.  We cover: -   NAD basics -   What is NAD vs NAD+ vs NAD- minus -   Different categories of what NAD does -   How NAD controls circadian rhythms -   Is fatigue due to NAD or something else? -   Is it better to optimize our ovaries with NAD or HRT? -   If, how and when to take NAD, NMN, NR and which one is best? -   The best time to take NAD or its precursors -   When is the only time to do an NAD infusion -   What happens to our DNA when NAD is low -   How NAD can be made from scratch in the body -   The dangers of NAD and its precursors that may triggering more inflammation -   Can you test NAD levels? -   Best way to increase NAD levels naturally -   The cheapest way to increase NAD levels -   What Dr. Sandra does personally for her NAD Dr. Sandra Kaufmann started her career in the field of cellular biology. She got her Master's Degree from the University of Connecticut in Tropical Ecology and Plant Physiology. And then she turned to medicine, and got her medical Degree at the University of Maryland. And for the last nearly decade she has been the Chief of Pediatric Anesthesia at the Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in Florida. Everyone in the biohacking world knows Dr. Kaufmann and outside of this world she's been recognized as "Best in Medicine" by the American Health Council.   PAST EPISODES ⁠Brand New Supplement Solutions⁠ ⁠3 Brain Supplements To Keep Your Marbles Exosomes vs Stem Cells   Contact Dr. Sandra Kaufmann: Website: kaufmannprotocol.com Instagram kaufmannantiaging Facebook: Kaufmann Anti-Aging Institute Email: [email protected] Book 1: The Kaufmann Protocol: Why We Age and How To Stop It Book 2 : The Kaufmann Protocol – Aging Solutions   
    --------  
    1:11:09
  Best Things About Menopause You Never Thought Of - Zora Benhamou
    Is there anything good about menopause? YES! My real bestie Laurie and I share all the things to look forward to in menopause. You're a fly on the wall in my intimate conversation with my in person girlfriend of 20 years who is post menopause and shares her reflections on the best things about menopause and even challenges me. You'll surely have a laugh and won't believe what I did in the first 10 seconds of this episode!     
    --------  
    24:39

About Hack My Age

Join us as we delve into the world of peri and post-menopause, uncovering the secrets to optimizing this transformative phase of life. Hosted by gerontologist & biohacker Zora Benhamou, this podcast cuts through the noise, providing valuable information for women navigating menopause. Our guest experts, hailing from all corners of the globe, share their insights on menopause, hormones, and longevity. Get ready to hack menopause and make it the smoothest, most empowering chapter of your life!
Podcast website

