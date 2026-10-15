The Washington State Hiking Podcast

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141 episodes
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Jennie and Craig discuss their favorite Old Growth Forest Hikes in Washington.
Craig’s hiking guidebooks
Get on Jennie’s email list for weekly seasonal hiking inspiration
Craig’s Hike of the Week
Craig’s website
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- Text us your questions to answer on a future episode
Jennie and Craig discuss the hikes they each think are overrated in Washington and why - with a bit of debate! We can't wait to hear your thoughts.
Craig’s hiking guidebooks
Get on Jennie’s email list for weekly seasonal hiking inspiration
Craig’s Hike of the Week
Craig’s website
Follow Jennie on Instagram
Follow Craig on Instagram
Follow Craig’s Facebook page
Support the show
- Text us your questions to answer on a future episode
Jennie shares her top recommendations for this year's larch march.
Come to Alaska with Jennie in June 2027!
Craig's *NEW* Day hiking the Olympic Peninsula Guide
Craig’s hiking guidebooks
Get on Jennie’s email list for weekly seasonal hiking inspiration
Craig’s Hike of the Week
Craig’s website
Follow Jennie on Instagram
Follow Craig on Instagram
Follow Craig’s Facebook page
Support the show
- Text us your questions to answer on a future episode
Jennie and Craig discuss the primary trees in Washington's forests and how to identify them as well as find a trail with your favorite tree.
Craig’s hiking guidebooks
Get on Jennie’s email list for weekly seasonal hiking inspiration
Craig’s Hike of the Week
Craig’s website
Follow Jennie on Instagram
Follow Craig on Instagram
Follow Craig’s Facebook page
Support the show
- Text us your questions to answer on a future episode
Jennie shares her best fall hiking recommendations for 2026.
Craig’s hiking guidebooks
Get on Jennie’s email list for weekly seasonal hiking inspiration
Craig’s Hike of the Week
Craig’s website
Follow Jennie on Instagram
Follow Craig on Instagram
Follow Craig’s Facebook page
Support the show
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About The Washington State Hiking Podcast
Welcome to the The Washington State Hiking Podcast with your host, Jennie Thwing Flaming. Along with part time co-host and guidebook author Craig Romano, she provides practical and timely seasonal hiking advice for hikers, trail runners and potential hikers of all skill and ability levels that is practical, accurate, fun and inclusive. We cover hikes near Seattle and Tacoma as well as hikes all across Washington from the rain forests of the Olympic Peninsula to the Shrub Steppe of Eastern Washington. Jennie is a middle aged, plus sized, frequently solo slow hiker and a born and raised Washingtonian and has enjoyed Washington's trails her entire life. Craig is a trail runner and ultra marathoner who also loves the mellow walk close to home. Originally from New Hampshire, he has made his home in Washington for more than 30 years. He the author of more than 20 guidebooks covering trails across Washington State and beyond.Podcast website
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The Washington State Hiking Podcast
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