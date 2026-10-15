The Washington State Hiking Podcast

Text us your questions to answer on a future episode Jennie shares her best fall hiking recommendations for 2026. Craig’s hiking guidebooks Get on Jennie’s email list for weekly seasonal hiking inspiration Craig’s Hike of the Week Craig’s website Follow Jennie on Instagram Follow Craig on Instagram Follow Craig’s Facebook page Support the show

Text us your questions to answer on a future episode Jennie and Craig discuss the primary trees in Washington's forests and how to identify them as well as find a trail with your favorite tree. Craig’s hiking guidebooks Get on Jennie’s email list for weekly seasonal hiking inspiration Craig’s Hike of the Week Craig’s website Follow Jennie on Instagram Follow Craig on Instagram Follow Craig’s Facebook page Support the show

Text us your questions to answer on a future episode Jennie shares her top recommendations for this year's larch march. Come to Alaska with Jennie in June 2027! Craig's *NEW* Day hiking the Olympic Peninsula Guide Craig’s hiking guidebooks Get on Jennie’s email list for weekly seasonal hiking inspiration Craig’s Hike of the Week Craig’s website Follow Jennie on Instagram Follow Craig on Instagram Follow Craig’s Facebook page Support the show

Text us your questions to answer on a future episode Jennie and Craig discuss the hikes they each think are overrated in Washington and why - with a bit of debate! We can't wait to hear your thoughts. Craig’s hiking guidebooks Get on Jennie’s email list for weekly seasonal hiking inspiration Craig’s Hike of the Week Craig’s website Follow Jennie on Instagram Follow Craig on Instagram Follow Craig’s Facebook page Support the show

Text us your questions to answer on a future episode Jennie and Craig discuss their favorite Old Growth Forest Hikes in Washington. Craig’s hiking guidebooks Get on Jennie’s email list for weekly seasonal hiking inspiration Craig’s Hike of the Week Craig’s website Follow Jennie on Instagram Follow Craig on Instagram Follow Craig’s Facebook page Support the show

About The Washington State Hiking Podcast

About The Washington State Hiking Podcast

About The Washington State Hiking Podcast