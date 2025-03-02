Powered by RND
PoddyC
a world of warcraft & other stuff podcast hosted by Maximum, Dratnos & Dorki
  • Ep. 61 - so the new patch is out...
    Hello friends and enemies of the PoddyC Podcast. In this episode Dratnos, and Dorki have brought Maximum back from the dead to discuss what to expect from the new and exciting patch! (spoiler alert... it's nothing as of right now). In this episode we discuss many things that we hope you will enjoy hehe!Also dratnos lied you dont need to do it on alts, here you go: https://www.wowhead.com/news/how-to-skip-undermine-d-campaign-blizzard-confirms-skip-available-next-week-374767But Why Tho interview: https://butwhytho.net/2025/02/the-war-within-undermined-update-patch-11-1/For Business Inquiries: [email protected]
    --------  
    1:27:23
  • Ep. 60 - The Hopefulx Episode
    Hello friends and enemies of the PoddyC Podcast. In this episode Dratnos, and Dorki have brought on a friend and foe - Hopefulx. With max being unavailable we decided the best course of action was to invinite someone from his biggest competition to come spill all the beans on everything (not actually). Hope you enjoy! heheFor Business Inquiries: [email protected]
    --------  
    1:07:16
  • Ep. 59 - Is WoW Becoming Too Seasonal?
    Hello friends and enemies of the PoddyC Podcast. In this episode Dratnos, Max and Dorki speak a little on what in the World is going on with Warcraft. We talk a little about what's going on in Season of Discovery, as well as the new Raid coming up ahead of us. We also discuss whether we think WoW is becoming a little TOO seasonal? Hope you enjoy!For Business Inquiries: [email protected]
    --------  
    57:13
  • Ep. 58 - Drama & Player Housing
    HELLO AGAIN FRIENDS - Another week, another pod - This week we discuss all the announcements coming to 11.1, as well as a bunch of drama that has happened in this previous week (and some about the past few races hehe) - hope you enjoy!For Business Inquiries: [email protected]
    --------  
    1:31:56
  • Ep. 57 - Blizzard Saves M+ (again...)
    HELLO AGAIN FRIENDS - We're back with a hot episode where we discuss everything that happened in the past week of wow. in this episode we discuss blizzard saving m+ (again), other game communities, plunderstorm cheating drama & some classic drama - hope you enjoy!For Business Inquiries: [email protected]
    --------  
    1:33:22

About The PoddyC

a world of warcraft & other stuff podcast hosted by Maximum, Dratnos & Dorki
