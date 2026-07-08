In this episode episode of GTA VI O’clock. JJ and DD discuss the names of new characters, and some familier ones, discovered in actors resumes. Shead some light on pre-order numbers and debate what will be inside of the GTA 6 box (if anything). Plus! New specualtion on the Trailer 3 date.
GTA 6 o’clock is the world's most in-depth and best connected GTA 6 show. Bringing you all the hottest info, rumours and speculation about GTA 6 and Rockstar games every Wednesday at 6pm. Insights, speculation, and all the latest GTA 6 discussion - it's all here on this week's GTA VI O’clock.
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