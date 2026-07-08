On this week’s GTA VI O’clock. JJ and DD discuss the week where GTA V got added to GTA plus and a Red Dead 2 Voice actor confirmed he’s worked on GTA VI. later in the show they cover GTA’s summer begining next week, what GTA 6 Trailer 3 needs to do to surprise us and has the new form of marketing actually already started.



00:40 - GTA V joins GTA+

04:30 - Voice Actor confirmed

06:51 - Summer Films and Trailer 3 predictions

11:52 - How Trailer 3 can wow us

25:10 - Has the viral marketing started



GTA 6 o’clock is the world's most in-depth and best connected GTA 6 show. Bringing you all the hottest info, rumours and speculation about GTA 6 and Rockstar games every Wednesday at 6pm.



Insights, speculation, and all the latest GTA 6 discussion - it's all here on this week's GTA VI O’clock.

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