Let's Send our Pickup Trucks to Ukraine (with Build the Lanes)
Pickup trucks don't belong in European cities, so let's send them to help out in Ukraine! Stef from Build the Lanes tells us about why he's driving pickup trucks from the EU to Ukraine.Berr Battalion - https://www.help99.co/patches/nafo-berr-battalionBerr Battalion Announcement Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7tZdrGU_2cHelp99 - https://www.help99.co/69th Sniffing Brigade (YouTube) - https://www.youtube.com/@69thSniffingBrigade69th Sniffing Brigade (Instagram) - https://www.instagram.com/69thsniffingbrigade/The 30th convoy (Stef's second time) - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQIaSHKRAtI&Stef's Instagram - ttps://www.instagram.com/the_modern_engineer/NAFO 2.0 Truck - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nso3YKbdp4MNAFO Casevac - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sJXHov1cXDQNAFO Drone Bus Example - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dLUFbtut6Z4Want to support this podcast? Sign up to Nebula and get every episode early (with an RSS feed, too!) - https://nebula.tv/agendaNot Just Bikes: https://nebula.tv/notjustbikesBuild the Lanes: https://youtube.com/@buildthelanesSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
38:15
The Sociology of Car-Brained Planning (with We're in Hell)
Sam from the YouTube channel "We're in Hell" normally makes video essays about sociology, but he recently went down the urban planning rabbit hole after Doug Ford threatened to take away his bike lanes. Learn what he learned in his research about the sociology of car-brained planning.Why is North American Transit so Bad?https://youtu.be/K7ag0bqGNu4The World's Dumbest Bike Lane Law Just Passed in Canadahttps://youtu.be/KgFCQ7jEZxIWe're in Hell: https://www.youtube.com/@WereInHellNot Just Bikes: https://youtube.com/@NotJustBikesSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
56:05
When Transit isn't Built to be Transit (with RMTransit)
In 2001, Portland built the first of their new streetcar system, which was a success, especially in attracting new development to the transit corridor. This kicked off a bunch of new transit projects in other US cities, eager to bring their own new development projects, and taking advantage of transit funding from the Obama administration. But somewhere along the way they forgot that there's more to transit than just a way to attract new development projects.The Problem With America's New StreetcarsA streetcar not desired?Directly support the production of this podcast, and listen to every episode early (and without ads!) by subscribing to Nebula: https://nebula.tv/agendaSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
47:43
Los Angeles Deserves Better (with Ellory Smith)
Los Angeles is (in)famous for its car-dependent sprawl, but there are pockets of good urbanism, and there are people working hard to build more of them. I talked with Ellory Smith from Streets For All Los Angeles about her outlook on where LA is going, as well as our new YouTube channel, I Love the City!Streets For All: https://www.streetsforall.org/I Love the City: https://youtube.com/@ilovethecityDirectly support the production of this podcast, and listen to every episode ad-free and sponsor-free, by subscribing to Nebula: https://nebula.tv/agendaSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
39:10
The Insanity of Canadian Housing Prices (with Mike Moffatt)
Canada's housing crisis is one of the worst in the world. But why? In this episode I talk to Mike Moffatt, Canadian economist and housing expert about what's going on in the Canadian housing market, as well as the common factors that are creating a housing crisis in almost every major city in the developed world.The Missing Middle Podcasthttps://www.youtube.com/@MissingMiddlePodcasthttps://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-missing-middle-with-mike-moffatt-and-cara-stern/id1707954472https://open.spotify.com/show/5USYeY0Z2sDp8uEfQ08EEqDirectly support the production of this podcast, and listen to every episode ad-free and sponsor-free, by subscribing to Nebula: https://nebula.tv/agendaNot Just Bikes: https://youtube.com/@notjustbikesMike Moffatt: https://mikepmoffatt.medium.com/i-used-to-do-other-stuff-4b556eb2e8c6See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
A podcast by the creator of the popular YouTube channel Not Just Bikes, The Urbanist Agenda is an exploration of the latest topics in urban planning and urban mobility from your favourite urbanist YouTubers.Each month we'll put another important topic on the agenda and pull back the curtain to discover how online urbanists plot and scheme to make cities work better for everyone.