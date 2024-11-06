Jared learns that his wife suffers from a condition where a woman looks, acts, and feels pregnant. We dive into his wife’s obsession with social media. Manically posting everything from her pregnant belly to weekly pregnancy updates. We also learn that Kristy was escorted from the hospital because she was suspected of trying to kidnap a baby.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
40:01
Young Lovers
We take a trip down memory lane, back to when Jared and Kristy first met, showing farm animals as kids up through their adulthood reconnection, their epic shotgun wedding, to the morning that Jared was informed by a hospital official that he could not retrieve the remains of his children.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
33:19
Warning Signs
Red flags should have immediately gone off when Jared’s wife Kristy told him their twins, who were born healthy, had both mysteriously died just hours after their birth. Especially after Kristy received a police escort out of the hospital. But unfortunately, sometimes love is blind.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
31:26
Introducing: The Unborn
Jared and Kristy Akron are the couple everyone admires; living the small-town, Pennsylvania dream: a recent wedding, a new home, and twins on the way. But when Jared begins noticing cracks in their seemingly perfect life, his suspicions lead him down a dark and twisting path he never anticipated. Kristy, who has always dreamed of being a mother, shows signs of strange, erratic behavior—secretive doctor visits, odd late-night activities, and a fierce insistence on keeping Jared at a distance. As he digs deeper, Jared uncovers secrets that reveal a side of Kristy he’s never known. Beneath her sweet, small-town charm lies a monster willing to go to unimaginable lengths to protect the life she’s crafted. The love that brought them together now binds them in a twisted game of deception and betrayal, where truth is elusive, and reality unravels one chilling clue at a time.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Jared and Kristy Akron are the couple everyone admires; living the small-town, Pennsylvania dream: a recent wedding, a new home, and twins on the way. But when Jared begins noticing cracks in their seemingly perfect life, his suspicions lead him down a dark and twisting path he never anticipated. Kristy, who has always dreamed of being a mother, shows signs of strange, erratic behavior—secretive doctor visits, odd late-night activities, and a fierce insistence on keeping Jared at a distance. As he digs deeper, Jared uncovers secrets that reveal a side of Kristy he’s never known. Beneath her sweet, small-town charm lies a monster willing to go to unimaginable lengths to protect the life she’s crafted. The love that brought them together now binds them in a twisted game of deception and betrayal, where truth is elusive, and reality unravels one chilling clue at a time.