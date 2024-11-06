Introducing: The Unborn

Jared and Kristy Akron are the couple everyone admires; living the small-town, Pennsylvania dream: a recent wedding, a new home, and twins on the way. But when Jared begins noticing cracks in their seemingly perfect life, his suspicions lead him down a dark and twisting path he never anticipated. Kristy, who has always dreamed of being a mother, shows signs of strange, erratic behavior—secretive doctor visits, odd late-night activities, and a fierce insistence on keeping Jared at a distance. As he digs deeper, Jared uncovers secrets that reveal a side of Kristy he's never known. Beneath her sweet, small-town charm lies a monster willing to go to unimaginable lengths to protect the life she's crafted. The love that brought them together now binds them in a twisted game of deception and betrayal, where truth is elusive, and reality unravels one chilling clue at a time.