The Travelers Podcast with Brother Ali

The Freeway of Love

Brother Ali's series of Ramadan reflections from the city of Istanbul continues. This is as up close and personal as it gets. This episode is sponsored by Zakat Foundation and BetterHelp. To get 10% off your first month of therapy, visit www.betterhelp.com/travelers Check out all of the episodes and clips from The Travelers Podcast: https://podlink.to/TravelersPodcast Learn more about The Travelers Podcast: https://www.brotherali.com/podcast Buy Travelers Podcast merchandise: https://www.brotheralistore.com/collections/travelers-podcast