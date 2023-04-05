A guide to becoming your own “That Girl.” If you have ever found yourself wanting to look, act, or be more like someone else then follow along with Ellie Johnso... More
Guide to Skincare, Haircare and all things Beauty Part Two
I bring my sister Sadie back on to answer all your questions about best eyebrow and hair growth treatments, how to help acne scars and discuss if drugstore products are just as effective as high end. https://www.instagram.com/thethatgirlguide/
5/18/2023
40:52
Guide to Skincare, Haircare and all things Beauty Part One
I get on with my younger sister Sadie and we talk through what we have learned about skincare, haircare and beauty. As sisters we use some similar but also some totally different product because we have found that not everything works on everyone! There were a ton of questions sent it we were not able to get to so we cover questions and tips in part two.https://www.instagram.com/thethatgirlguide/
5/11/2023
31:46
Guide to Getting Unstuck
If you are feeling stuck or need a pick-me-up, listen to this episode! This episode is all about helping yourself get unstuck. At some point in life, you will feel stuck or at a fork in the road so I share my tips and the best ways to navigate when those feelings and times arise.https://www.instagram.com/thethatgirlguide/
5/4/2023
27:07
Guide to Living in The Moment
In today's episode, I talk about living in the moment and not postponing your happiness. Instead of waiting for your college acceptance letter, to make the sports team, receive a job offer, or even the little things like waiting for your class to be done or your workout to be over; focus on where you are. Make the most of the little things because happiness often lives inside the smallest moments! https://www.instagram.com/thethatgirlguide/
4/27/2023
23:28
Guide to Confidence, healthy relationships and how to have a healthy relationship with social media
Today I met with my friend Aubrey, a former kindergarten teacher who turned into a full-time content creator. She started out in the health and wellness space but then moved into all things lifestyle which is how we met and became friends (while I was working in Influencer Marketing for Babe Original). We had a hard time picking a topic but landed on discussing confidence then quickly realized how much confidence also impacted your relationships (with family, friends, social media etc). So excited for you guys to listen! https://www.instagram.com/thethatgirlguide/
A guide to becoming your own “That Girl.” If you have ever found yourself wanting to look, act, or be more like someone else then follow along with Ellie Johnson and her sister Paige Morris on their journey to becoming their own “That Girl.”