Another Take: How the Assads took Syria

Every Saturday, we revisit a story from the archives. This originally aired on July 8, 2020. None of the dates, titles, or other references have been changed. Syria's inner circle of power was dominated by the al-Assad family for more than 50 years, but over a decade of war exposed its cracks. Journalist Sam Dagher was based in Damascus in the early years of the war, and after the government kicked him out, he used his access to write the inside story of the family that's become synonymous with Syria. In this episode, we pull the curtain back on the inner circle to hear the story of President Bashar al-Assad who wasn't meant for power, but was lifted up by the family name that consumed him. In this episode: Sam Dagher (@samdagher), Journalist and Author of 'Assad or We Burn the Country'