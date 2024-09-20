Powered by RND
Al Jazeera
  • Why are Mozambique’s youth protesting?
    Protests have erupted across Mozambique, where a disputed election has sparked a powerful movement for change. Thousands are defying a violent government crackdown, demanding an end to decades of dominance by the governing party. But this isn’t just about politics—it’s about a generation fighting for their future. What’s driving the unrest, and how might it reshape the country’s path forward? In this episode: Zenaida Machado-Ezinteje (@zenaidamz), Senior Researcher at Human Rights Watch Episode credits: This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Sonia Bhagat, and Sarí el-Khalili with Khaled Soltan, Chloe K. Li, Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Duha Mosaad, and our host, Malika Bilal. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. Connect with us: @AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube
    --------  
    22:06
  • Why is Israel bombing Syria?
    As Syria navigates a fragile political transition, Israel has wiped out much of Syrian military assets, pushed further into Syrian territory, and approved a plan to expand settlements in the occupied Golan Heights. How will Syria’s new leadership respond? In this episode: Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi (@ajaltamimi), Research Fellow, Middle East Forum Episode credits: This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan and Tamara Khandaker, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Hagir Saleh, Duha Mosaad, Chloe K. Li, and our host, Malika Bilal. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. Connect with us: @AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube
    --------  
    21:59
  • What is the environmental cost of AI search?
    As tech companies increase their AI production, the environmental costs are coming to light. What are the resources fuelling the AI revolution? And how does AI impact the tech industry’s climate goals? In this episode: Sophie Bushwick (@sophiebushwick), New Scientist Senior Tech Editor Episode credits: This episode was produced by Chloe K. Li with Manahil Naveed, Mohammed Zain Shafi Khan, Doha Mosaad, and our host Malika Bilal. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera's head of audio. Connect with us: @AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube
    --------  
    16:35
  • Israel escalates strikes in Syria and seizes territory
    We are coming to you on Sundays with weekly roundups as Israel's war in Gaza and Lebanon continues. Israel killed dozens in north Gaza. Israel escalated its bombing of Syria. Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial continued. It is day 436 of the war in Gaza, where more than 44,835 Palestinians have been killed. In this episode: Ibrahim Al Khalili, (@hema.alkhalili) Al Jazeera Correspondent Muntasir Abou Nabout, Al Jazeera Correspondent Resul Serdar, (@ResulSerdarAtas) Al Jazeera Correspondent Nour Odeh, (@nour_odeh) Al Jazeera Correspondent This episode was produced and mixed by David Enders. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera's head of audio. At Al Jazeera Podcasts, we want to hear from you, our listeners. So, please head to https://www.aljazeera.com/survey and tell us your thoughts about this show and other Al Jazeera podcasts. It only takes a few minutes!
    --------  
    6:26
  • Another Take: How the Assads took Syria
    Every Saturday, we revisit a story from the archives. This originally aired on July 8, 2020. None of the dates, titles, or other references have been changed. Syria’s inner circle of power was dominated by the al-Assad family for more than 50 years, but over a decade of war exposed its cracks. Journalist Sam Dagher was based in Damascus in the early years of the war, and after the government kicked him out, he used his access to write the inside story of the family that’s become synonymous with Syria. In this episode, we pull the curtain back on the inner circle to hear the story of President Bashar al-Assad who wasn’t meant for power, but was lifted up by the family name that consumed him. In this episode: Sam Dagher (@samdagher), Journalist and Author of ‘Assad or We Burn the Country’ Episode credits: This episode was updated by Sarí el-Khalili. The original production team was Alexandra Locke, Dina Kisbeh, Priyanka Tilve, Ney Alvarez, Amy Walters, Natalia Aldana, Stacey Samuel, Graelyn Brashear, and our host, Malika Bilal.  Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. Connect with us: @AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube
    --------  
    23:21

About The Take

The Take is a daily interview-driven international news podcast hosted by award-winning journalist Malika Bilal. Each episode focuses on conversations with journalists and people directly impacted by the news of the day, offering our listeners the context necessary to understand what's in the headlines. With millions of global listens, it's clear the conversations we're having on The Take are worth hearing. And critics think so too. The show has won the Online Journalism Awards, the Signal Awards, Lovie Awards, and Anthem Awards, among others.
