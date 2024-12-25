The Strategic Marketing Shift: Why Building a Celebrity Brand is the Key in 2025 to High Business Growth with Lea Woodford

In this episode of Expert In You, Ann Carden is joined by Lea Woodford to explore the evolving landscape of strategic marketing and luxury branding as we move toward 2025. Lea offers valuable insights into the resilience and unique advantages of the luxury market, highlighting the power of social media in gaining a strategic edge. The discussion delves into the importance of taking calculated risks, distinguishing between branding and marketing, and attracting premium clients through effective branding strategies. They emphasize the value of consistency, confidence, and building aligned business partnerships for long-term success. The episode concludes with exciting details about the upcoming Celebrity CEO Retreat and an invitation to a workshop, encouraging listeners to invest in their personal and professional growth.