Unlocking Business Growth Moving Beyond 6 Figures with Premium Clients and Higher Fee
In this episode of Expert In You, Ann Carden sits down with Chris Gilman to explore his inspiring journey from construction worker to CEO. Chris shares the pivotal moments that shaped his Hard Hat to CEO program, including a life-changing near-death experience. He emphasizes the importance of delegation, team building, and mastering time management as key components of success. Chris dives into essential topics like the cash flow quadrant, embracing big-picture thinking, and creating multiple income streams. He also introduces his powerful 5-step program, designed to help business owners focus on their strengths, delegate tasks effectively, and build high-performance teams. The episode concludes with exciting networking opportunities and an invitation to a growth workshop, offering listeners actionable steps to accelerate their business success.
18:40
The Hard Hat to CEO Program: A Blueprint for Building a Thriving Business with Chris Gilman
47:14
The Strategic Marketing Shift: Why Building a Celebrity Brand is the Key in 2025 to High Business Growth with Lea Woodford
In this episode of Expert In You, Ann Carden is joined by Lea Woodford to explore the evolving landscape of strategic marketing and luxury branding as we move toward 2025. Lea offers valuable insights into the resilience and unique advantages of the luxury market, highlighting the power of social media in gaining a strategic edge. The discussion delves into the importance of taking calculated risks, distinguishing between branding and marketing, and attracting premium clients through effective branding strategies. They emphasize the value of consistency, confidence, and building aligned business partnerships for long-term success. The episode concludes with exciting details about the upcoming Celebrity CEO Retreat and an invitation to a workshop, encouraging listeners to invest in their personal and professional growth.
37:20
How to Make a Million Dollars with Your Book!
In this episode of Expert In You, Ann Carden celebrates the incredible achievement of publishing a book and explores the exciting journey of building a thriving business around it. She shares strategic approaches to leverage your book to create high-value offers and map out effective business strategies and sales opportunities. Ann dives into how authors can transform book sales into lucrative business opportunities while introducing the Expert In You Magazine. The episode wraps up with a call to action, inviting listeners to book a call and join a workshop for further growth and development. Tune in for practical guidance and proven strategies to maximize your book’s potential and drive business success.
9:40
2025 Breakthrough: 3 Steps to Unlock Your Best Year In Business
In this episode of Expert In You, Ann Carden dives into strategic planning for 2025, sharing powerful insights on making pivotal business shifts and the importance of starting preparations early. She highlights how enhancing your offers and building influence can lay the groundwork for success, alongside the necessity of effective marketing and sales systems. Ann also introduces the Expert In You Magazine and provides details about the $1,000,000 Accelerator Program, a transformative initiative designed to propel business growth. The episode wraps up with an invitation to a free virtual workshop, offering listeners an invaluable opportunity to deepen their learning and development. Tune in for actionable strategies and the motivation to go all-in for a successful 2025.
