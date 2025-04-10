About The Songwriter Show

The Songwriter Show RSS feed: https://www.spreaker.com/show/4297091/episodes/feed https://feed.pod.co/the-songwriter-show-1 The Songwriter Show is broadcast live on #1 ranked Pesmou Radio with listeners in all 206 countries in the world and every state in the US. The station is also licensed with ASCAP, BMI, SESAC and Sound Exchange with partnerships throughout the music industry including iHeartRadio with exposure to over 300 million listeners. The show is syndicated on over 30 channels including iHeartRadio, Spotify, Spreaker, iTunes, TuneIn, Stitcher, Alexa & Google Play.