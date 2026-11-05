Amazon is helping make things more affordable around the holiday season! They now have a Thanksgiving meal package that has all the essentials for a low price! Yesterday was Thor's son's first birthday! What he didn't realize was that it was also the first day of him being left out of certain birthday traditions and being left out of things... and he lets us know all about it during his Midweek Meltdown! Yesterday was election day and Eddie's daughter has been growing very fond of politics and is considering studying it in college! Well with that, she asked Eddie if he took part in yesterdays election and he took some liberties in how much he told her... See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

We are live at Freedom Station III for the Warrior Foundation Give-A-Thon raising money to send our men and women who serve home or bring their families to them for the holidays! We speak with Anfernie about his experience in the service and at the Freedom Station! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

We are live from the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station III raising money to send ill and wounded warriors home for the holidays! We got to speak with one of the actual residents, Kaitlyn! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

Life from Warrior Foundation Freedom Station III, The Show broadcasts to help raise money for the ill and injured warriors to go home or have their families come to them for the holidays! See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

About The Show Presents Full Show On Demand

About The Show Presents Full Show On Demand

About The Show Presents Full Show On Demand