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- Life from Warrior Foundation Freedom Station III, The Show broadcasts to help raise money for the ill and injured warriors to go home or have their families come to them for the holidays!
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- We are live from the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station III raising money to send ill and wounded warriors home for the holidays! We got to speak with one of the actual residents, Kaitlyn!
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- We are live at Freedom Station III for the Warrior Foundation Give-A-Thon raising money to send our men and women who serve home or bring their families to them for the holidays! We speak with Anfernie about his experience in the service and at the Freedom Station!
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FULL SHOW: Amazon Helping For The Holidays, Thor's Midweek Meltdown, Eddie Lies To His Daughter, AND MORE!11/04/2026 | 1h 49 mins.Amazon is helping make things more affordable around the holiday season! They now have a Thanksgiving meal package that has all the essentials for a low price!
Yesterday was Thor's son's first birthday! What he didn't realize was that it was also the first day of him being left out of certain birthday traditions and being left out of things... and he lets us know all about it during his Midweek Meltdown!
Yesterday was election day and Eddie's daughter has been growing very fond of politics and is considering studying it in college! Well with that, she asked Eddie if he took part in yesterdays election and he took some liberties in how much he told her...
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About The Show Presents Full Show On Demand
THE SHOW on Rock 105.3 San Diego has been entertaining San Diego bringing their unique, hilarious views on all things from pop culture to food and of course their own lives. Eddie, Sky, Thor, and Emily, are the friends that are there for you every morning to get your day started off right. Eddie, San Diego's favorite host, is the ringleader that tries to keep the chaos to a minimum. He loves sports and delivers as “The Oracle” in Sports Dirt at 7:20am and 9:20am. Sky is a super picky eater who delivers the news in her own "special way”, full of wild opinions and ideas. Thor is a pilot, but also the loudmouth former New Yorker who is always upset about something, and he rants about it Wednesday’s at 8am during Thor's Midweek Meltdown. And then there’s Emily, the anxiety ridden, lovable shopaholic, who might be the craziest of the bunch. Whether they're diving into the weirdest news, calling out celebrity craziness, or sharing their own wild stories, you are guaranteed to laugh.Podcast website
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