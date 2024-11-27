Episode #47 - Dirk Manning

This week on episode forty seven, my guest will be comic book writer/creator Dirk Manning! Join us as we discuss how his love for reading at an early age led him to find comic books, carving his own path and being on the forefront of innovation in the comic world, the importance of taking the time to stop and appreciate all of the great things you have going on in life and much more! Be sure to follow the show on all of your favorite social media and streaming platforms at the link below: https://allmylinks.com/therowshowpod