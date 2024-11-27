Powered by RND
Welcome to “The Row Show”! Here, host Jey Roman talks all things music, wrestling, comedy and much more with special guests and close homies.
  • Episode #49 - Demolition
    This week on episode forty nine and the second episode of "Double Helping Week", my guests will be the legendary and record breaking tag team Demolition! Join us as we discuss creating the Demolition Decapitation finisher, which teams were most influential on their iconic rise to a record setting Tag Team Championship run, what they remember when they look back at their time in the business and much more! Be sure to follow the show on all of your favorite social media and streaming platforms at the link below:https://allmylinks.com/therowshowpod
    46:23
  • Episode #48 - Steve Williams of FivebyFive
    It's Thanksgiving time, which means for the "Double Helping" with two episodes dropping this week instead of one! Today on episode forty eight, my guest is Steve Williams of the band FivebyFive! We discuss his early beginnings in music, an incident we both experienced and overcame at a Great Milenko Anniversary Tour stop in Cincinnati, what the name "FivebyFive" stands for, and much more! Be sure to follow the show on all of your favorite social media and streaming platforms at the link below:https://allmylinks.com/therowshowpod
    42:24
  • Episode #47 - Dirk Manning
    This week on episode forty seven, my guest will be comic book writer/creator Dirk Manning! Join us as we discuss how his love for reading at an early age led him to find comic books, carving his own path and being on the forefront of innovation in the comic world, the importance of taking the time to stop and appreciate all of the great things you have going on in life and much more! Be sure to follow the show on all of your favorite social media and streaming platforms at the link below: https://allmylinks.com/therowshowpod
    50:01
  • Episode #46 - Tim Jacobus
    This week on episode forty six, my guest will be the illustrator for the covers of the Goosebumps book series, Tim Jacobus! Join us as we discuss his upbringing in New Jersey, discovering his love and passion for art, becoming the illustrator for a series that "wasn't supposed to be very successful" called Goosebumps, and much more! Be sure to follow the show on all of your favorite social media and streaming platforms at the link below: https://allmylinks.com/therowshowpod
    54:44
  • Episode #45 - Insane E
    This week on episode forty five, my guest will be musician and the head of graphic design for Majik Ninja Entertainment, Insane E (Eric Shetler)! Join us as we discuss his early beginnings as an artist drawing for kids at school and how that led him to underground music, going to work for Psychopathic Records, taking a leap of faith by helping launch MNE with Twiztid and much more! Be sure to follow the show on all of your favorite social media and streaming platforms at the link below:https://allmylinks.com/therowshowpod
    1:02:56

