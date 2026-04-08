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102 episodes
- Brett Medford is a Navy Helicopter Rescue Swimmer. In today's episode Brett and Cody discuss Navy Rescue Swimmer operations and where they are trying to make improvements to the job.
Need a coach? Cody is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist and trains individuals prepping for military selection programs. Head here to get more info.
Head to our main page for more info on training and to see our on demand video courses ranging.
- Slater Trout served under one of the nations most elite lifeguard services: the LA County Lifeguards. On this episode, we discuss his career as a professional paddle-boarder and big wave surfer, his near-death incident and how to assess a drowning victim as a lifeguard.
Watch the Full Episode on YouTube HERE
Vince's Film Premiere
Check out our Guest's, Slater Trout's Website
Rescue Swimmer Mindset Episode 84
Training for Rescue Swimmer School, BUDS, Air Force PJ or any Elite Athletic Training?
ALL Courses
LIFEGUARD Course
Perfect Form Master Class
Win the Day Training Program
Hold your Breath like a Helicopter Rescue Swimmer
Subscribe to: RSM and Wildertainment on YouTube.
Instagram: @RescueSwimmerMindset @Wildertainment
Tiktok: @rescueswimmermindset @wildertainment
The Rescue Swimmer Mindset is hosted by one current and one veteran Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue Swimmer, Cody & Vince. This show is best suited for those with a physically driven mindset such as Athletes, Helicopter Rescue Swimmers, Olympians, Air Force Pararescue Jumpers, Marine Recons, Army Rangers, Green Berets, Infantry, Navy Seals, Special Forces, individuals preparing for Bootcamp or simply those trying to get into physical shape. This podcast is not associated with the Coast Guard nor the military in any way and does not represent the views nor positions of those organizations.
-The RSM Team Be Better.
- Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue Swimmers Vince and Cody chat with Swift Water rescue professionals, Tim Beatty and Craig Lewis, about river rescues and attending famous surfer Laird Hamilton's elite underwater training course.
Check out our Guest's Company Watershed Fitness
Rescue Swimmer Mindset Episode 83
Watch the Full Episode on YouTube HERE
Training for Rescue Swimmer School, BUDS, Air Force PJ or any Elite Athletic Training?
ALL Courses
LIFEGUARD Course
Perfect Form Master Class
Win the Day Training Program
Hold your Breath like a Helicopter Rescue Swimmer
Subscribe to: RSM and Wildertainment on YouTube.
Instagram: @RescueSwimmerMindset @Wildertainment
Tiktok: @rescueswimmermindset @wildertainment
The Rescue Swimmer Mindset is hosted by one current and one veteran Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue Swimmer, Cody & Vince. This show is best suited for those with a physically driven mindset such as Athletes, Helicopter Rescue Swimmers, Olympians, Air Force Pararescue Jumpers, Marine Recons, Army Rangers, Green Berets, Infantry, Navy Seals, Special Forces, individuals preparing for Bootcamp or simply those trying to get into physical shape. This podcast is not associated with the Coast Guard nor the military in any way and does not represent the views nor positions of those organizations.
-The RSM Team Be Better.
- A thorough breakdown of the step-by-step process of approaching and dealing with a real medical emergency by Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue Swimmer, Cody Wright, and Wilderness First Responder, Vince.
In this episode you'll learn the full EMT patient assessment, from the scene size-up to the primary assessment and all the way to the patient treatment.
Rescue Swimmer Mindset Episode 82
Watch the Full Episode on YouTube HERE
Training for Rescue Swimmer School, BUDS, Air Force PJ or any Elite Athletic Training?
ALL Courses
LIFEGUARD Course
Perfect Form Master Class
Win the Day Training Program
Hold your Breath like a Helicopter Rescue Swimmer
Subscribe to: RSM and Wildertainment on YouTube.
Instagram: @RescueSwimmerMindset @Wildertainment
Tiktok: @rescueswimmermindset @wildertainment
The Rescue Swimmer Mindset is hosted by one current and one veteran Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue Swimmer, Cody & Vince. This show is best suited for those with a physically driven mindset such as Athletes, Helicopter Rescue Swimmers, Olympians, Air Force Pararescue Jumpers, Marine Recons, Army Rangers, Green Berets, Infantry, Navy Seals, Special Forces, individuals preparing for Bootcamp or simply those trying to get into physical shape. This podcast is not associated with the Coast Guard nor the military in any way and does not represent the views nor positions of those organizations. -The RSM Team Be Better.
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