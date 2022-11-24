How Rescue Swimmers Deal with Medical Emergencies

A thorough breakdown of the step-by-step process of approaching and dealing with a real medical emergency by Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue Swimmer, Cody Wright, and Wilderness First Responder, Vince. In this episode you'll learn the full EMT patient assessment, from the scene size-up to the primary assessment and all the way to the patient treatment. Rescue Swimmer Mindset Episode 82