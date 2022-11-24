Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Rescue Swimmer Mindset Podcast

Rescue Swimmer Mindset Podcast

Podcast Rescue Swimmer Mindset Podcast
Podcast Rescue Swimmer Mindset Podcast

Rescue Swimmer Mindset Podcast

Two Former USCG Rescue Swimmers
Government
  Navy Rescue Swimmer Mass Casualty Training
    In today's episode Brett Medford (Navy Rescue Swimmer) and Cody discuss how the Navy is training to rescue downed aircraft with 30+ people in the water.
    4/27/2023
    56:59
  Navy Rescue Swimmer Evolution
    Brett Medford is a Navy Helicopter Rescue Swimmer. In today's episode Brett and Cody discuss Navy Rescue Swimmer operations and where they are trying to make improvements to the job.
    4/4/2023
    53:32
  How to Spot a Drowning Victim
    Slater Trout served under one of the nations most elite lifeguard services: the LA County Lifeguards. On this episode, we discuss his career as a professional paddle-boarder and big wave surfer, his near-death incident and how to assess a drowning victim as a lifeguard.
    3/23/2023
    1:30:09
  Underwater Drills with Swift Water Pros
    Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue Swimmers Vince and Cody chat with Swift Water rescue professionals, Tim Beatty and Craig Lewis, about river rescues and attending famous surfer Laird Hamilton's elite underwater training course.
    12/19/2022
    1:17:42
  How Rescue Swimmers Deal with Medical Emergencies
    A thorough breakdown of the step-by-step process of approaching and dealing with a real medical emergency by Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue Swimmer, Cody Wright, and Wilderness First Responder, Vince. In this episode you'll learn the full EMT patient assessment, from the scene size-up to the primary assessment and all the way to the patient treatment.
    11/24/2022
    1:33:00

About Rescue Swimmer Mindset Podcast

Rescue Swimmer Mindset Podcast

Rescue Swimmer Mindset Podcast

