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Rescue Swimmer Mindset Podcast

Two Former USCG Rescue Swimmers
Government
Rescue Swimmer Mindset Podcast
Latest episode

102 episodes

  • Rescue Swimmer Mindset Podcast

    Navy Rescue Swimmer Mass Casualty Training

    04/27/2023 | 56 mins.
    In today's episode Brett Medford (Navy Rescue Swimmer) and Cody discuss how the Navy is training to rescue downed aircraft with 30+ people in the water.

    Want to train like a rescue swimmer?

    https://www.rescueswimmermindset.com/products
  • Rescue Swimmer Mindset Podcast

    Navy Rescue Swimmer Evolution

    04/04/2023 | 53 mins.
    Brett Medford is a Navy Helicopter Rescue Swimmer. In today's episode Brett and Cody discuss Navy Rescue Swimmer operations and where they are trying to make improvements to the job.

    Need a coach? Cody is a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist and trains individuals prepping for military selection programs. Head here to get more info.

    Head to our main page for more info on training and to see our on demand video courses ranging.
  • Rescue Swimmer Mindset Podcast

    How to Spot a Drowning Victim

    03/23/2023 | 1h 30 mins.
    Slater Trout served under one of the nations most elite lifeguard services: the LA County Lifeguards. On this episode, we discuss his career as a professional paddle-boarder and big wave surfer, his near-death incident and how to assess a drowning victim as a lifeguard.

    Watch the Full Episode on ⁠⁠YouTube HERE⁠⁠

    Vince's Film Premiere

    Check out our Guest's, Slater Trout's Website

    Rescue Swimmer Mindset Episode 84

    Training for Rescue Swimmer School, BUDS, Air Force PJ or any Elite Athletic Training?

    ⁠ALL Courses⁠

    ⁠LIFEGUARD Course⁠

    ⁠Perfect Form Master Class⁠

    ⁠Win the Day Training Program⁠

    ⁠Hold your Breath like a Helicopter Rescue Swimmer⁠

    Subscribe to: ⁠RSM⁠ and ⁠Wildertainment⁠ on YouTube.

    Instagram:⁣⁣ ⁠@RescueSwimmerMindset⁠ ⁠@Wildertainment ⁣⁣⁠

    Tiktok: ⁣⁣ @rescueswimmermindset ⁣⁣ @wildertainment⁣⁣ ⁣⁣

    The Rescue Swimmer Mindset is hosted by one current and one veteran Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue Swimmer, Cody & Vince. This show is best suited for those with a physically driven mindset such as Athletes, Helicopter Rescue Swimmers, Olympians, Air Force Pararescue Jumpers, Marine Recons, Army Rangers, Green Berets, Infantry, Navy Seals, Special Forces, individuals preparing for Bootcamp or simply those trying to get into physical shape. This podcast is not associated with the Coast Guard nor the military in any way and does not represent the views nor positions of those organizations. 

    -The RSM Team Be Better.
  • Rescue Swimmer Mindset Podcast

    Underwater Drills with Swift Water Pros

    12/19/2022 | 1h 17 mins.
    Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue Swimmers Vince and Cody chat with Swift Water rescue professionals, Tim Beatty and Craig Lewis, about river rescues and attending famous surfer Laird Hamilton's elite underwater training course.

    Check out our Guest's Company Watershed Fitness

    Rescue Swimmer Mindset Episode 83

    Watch the Full Episode on YouTube HERE

    Training for Rescue Swimmer School, BUDS, Air Force PJ or any Elite Athletic Training?

    ALL Courses

    LIFEGUARD Course

    Perfect Form Master Class

    Win the Day Training Program

    Hold your Breath like a Helicopter Rescue Swimmer

    Subscribe to: RSM and Wildertainment on YouTube.

    Instagram:⁣⁣ @RescueSwimmerMindset @Wildertainment ⁣⁣

    Tiktok: ⁣⁣ @rescueswimmermindset ⁣⁣ @wildertainment⁣⁣ ⁣⁣

    The Rescue Swimmer Mindset is hosted by one current and one veteran Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue Swimmer, Cody & Vince. This show is best suited for those with a physically driven mindset such as Athletes, Helicopter Rescue Swimmers, Olympians, Air Force Pararescue Jumpers, Marine Recons, Army Rangers, Green Berets, Infantry, Navy Seals, Special Forces, individuals preparing for Bootcamp or simply those trying to get into physical shape. This podcast is not associated with the Coast Guard nor the military in any way and does not represent the views nor positions of those organizations.

    -The RSM Team Be Better.
  • Rescue Swimmer Mindset Podcast

    How Rescue Swimmers Deal with Medical Emergencies

    11/24/2022 | 1h 33 mins.
    A thorough breakdown of the step-by-step process of approaching and dealing with a real medical emergency by Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue Swimmer, Cody Wright, and Wilderness First Responder, Vince.

    In this episode you'll learn the full EMT patient assessment, from the scene size-up to the primary assessment and all the way to the patient treatment.

    Rescue Swimmer Mindset Episode 82

    Watch the Full Episode on YouTube HERE

    Training for Rescue Swimmer School, BUDS, Air Force PJ or any Elite Athletic Training?

    ALL Courses

    LIFEGUARD Course

    Perfect Form Master Class

    Win the Day Training Program

    Hold your Breath like a Helicopter Rescue Swimmer

    Subscribe to: RSM and Wildertainment on YouTube.

    Instagram:⁣⁣ @RescueSwimmerMindset @Wildertainment ⁣⁣

    Tiktok: ⁣⁣ @rescueswimmermindset ⁣⁣ @wildertainment⁣⁣ ⁣⁣

    The Rescue Swimmer Mindset is hosted by one current and one veteran Coast Guard Helicopter Rescue Swimmer, Cody & Vince. This show is best suited for those with a physically driven mindset such as Athletes, Helicopter Rescue Swimmers, Olympians, Air Force Pararescue Jumpers, Marine Recons, Army Rangers, Green Berets, Infantry, Navy Seals, Special Forces, individuals preparing for Bootcamp or simply those trying to get into physical shape. This podcast is not associated with the Coast Guard nor the military in any way and does not represent the views nor positions of those organizations. -The RSM Team Be Better.
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About Rescue Swimmer Mindset Podcast
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