Lawfare Presents: The Aftermath

This is the feed for Lawfare Presents. A home for limited run series and specials from Lawfare and Goat Rodeo.Produced by Goat Rodeo.www.goatrodeodc.comLawfarew... More
Available Episodes
5 of 51
The Aftermath- Episode 6: Going Dark
The season finale delves into what was going on behind the scenes in the Jan. 6 committee’s investigation in the months between its first public hearing to its second, almost a year later. To many, the Jan. 6 committee’s public silence seemed to indicate that it simply wasn’t doing anything. The records trickling out of the court system, however, told a much different story. Episode 6 details the committee’s legal battles over subpoena compliance, executive privilege, contempt, investigating fellow members of Congress, and more. It was these battles that provided glimpses into the committee’s efforts to build a case against the former president to prove that Trump and his allies did, in fact, attempt to shatter the foundation of American democracy. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/16/2023
1:33:51
The Aftermath- Episode 5: Who Tells Your Story?
In this fifth episode of The Aftermath, we explore another aspect of Congress’s response to Jan. 6: efforts to create an investigative body to find out what had happened. Proposals for a national commission began the day after the attack and continued to gain traction with support from both Democrats and Republicans. After a months-long negotiation, the House passed a bill establishing a bipartisan national commission on the model of the 9/11 Commission, which had conducted a widely-respected investigation of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. But by the time the bill came to the floor, the political winds had shifted, and Senate Republicans ensured its ultimate failure. This led, perhaps surprisingly, to the creation of the now-famous Jan. 6 Select Committee—which was no one’s first choice. But why did it come to this? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1/5/2023
1:06:42
The Aftermath- Episode 4: A Bipartisan Interlude
This episode of The Aftermath recalls the brief period where Democrats and Republicans worked together to respond to Jan. 6—and actually made a lot of progress. How? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1/5/2023
1:03:14
The Aftermath- Episode 3: Congress Responds
In the days after the January 6th insurrection, for Raskin and his colleagues, it wasn’t entirely clear that the insurrection was over. And for at least a brief moment, there seemed to be some kind of consensus. The moment turned out to be brief indeed, at least with respect to accountability for Trump himself. Within a week, the consensus had devolved into a sharp partisan divide. The House had passed an article of impeachment charging Trump with incitement to insurrection—but only a small handful of Republicans supported it. Less than two weeks after that, President Biden had taken office and Raskin was prosecuting the former president in Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
1/5/2023
1:09:39
The Aftermath - Ep 2: Scattered to the Four Winds
In the wake of January 6, there were immediate calls for en masse arrests of all individuals on the Capitol compound, and demands that every one of them be hauled into court to stand trial. But our justice system does not work that way. The bedrock of our legal system is the due process of law. You can’t be tried for being part of an insurrectionist mob, only for the specific things that you did–or, more precisely, what prosecutors can prove you did. January 6, is not one case, but thousands of cases. In this episode, we explore what happened inside the Department of Justice in the days after the Capitol Attack. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.