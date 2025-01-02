Listen along to Brent and Ann-Margaret as they close out the year with an episode all about the EAA's 2024 highlights. The new year will bring impactful initiatives for our agency as we continue to carry out our mission of managing, enhancing, and protecting the Edwards Aquifer!
--------
17:00
Season 5, Episode 5 | The EAA Rebranded
On this historic episode, hosts Brent and Ann-Margaret sit down with Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA) General Manager, Roland Ruiz; EAA Executive Director for Communications and Development, Michael De La Garza; and EAA Creative Manager for Communications and Development, Ed Flores, as they share how the EAA is rebranding. They will discuss how the EAA brand has evolved over the past 28 years, the initiatives that led to the rebrand, and the new look of the EAA!
--------
31:30
Season 5, Episode 4 | Agriculture Out West
On this episode, hosts Ann-Margaret and Brent catch up with Isabel Martinez, EAA Senior Permit and Conservation Coordinator, as she discusses the importance of agriculture out West and the EAA’s Groundwater Conservation Grant Program.
--------
21:26
Season 5, Episode 3 | 28 years of Managing, Enhancing, and Protecting the Edwards Aquifer
EAA General Manager Roland Ruiz met with hosts Brent and Ann-Margaret, earlier this month, to discuss aquifer conditions, managing through drought, and the evolution of the agency that has occurred over the past 28 years.
--------
41:30
Season 5, Episode 2 | Highway to the Vadose Zone
The vadose zone, also known as the unsaturated zone, is a critical part of the research happening at the EAA Field Research Park (EAA FRP), and Logan Schmidt, EAA Senior Modeler, joins us on this episode to discuss this intriguing piece of the aquifer system. From defining what the unsaturated zone is to sharing the special techniques used to study this important area, Logan offers insight into how this data could help further the EAA’s understanding of water infiltration through the unsaturated zone and into the Edwards Aquifer System.
The Recharge Zone Podcast is the official podcast for the Edwards Aquifer Authority (EAA), a regional water management agency, which protects the portion of the Balcones Fault Zone Edwards Aquifer – a jurisdictional area that provides water to approximately two-and-one-half million South Central Texans, and covers more than 8,000 square miles across 8 counties! Tune in to charge up your knowledge on all things Edwards Aquifer from the EAA.