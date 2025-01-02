Season 5, Episode 2 | Highway to the Vadose Zone

The vadose zone, also known as the unsaturated zone, is a critical part of the research happening at the EAA Field Research Park (EAA FRP), and Logan Schmidt, EAA Senior Modeler, joins us on this episode to discuss this intriguing piece of the aquifer system. From defining what the unsaturated zone is to sharing the special techniques used to study this important area, Logan offers insight into how this data could help further the EAA’s understanding of water infiltration through the unsaturated zone and into the Edwards Aquifer System.