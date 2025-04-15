The Official Red Chip Poker Podcast

Why Some Poker Decisions Don’t Matter (And The Ones That Do) · S7E5

Poker isn’t always black and white, but too many players treat it that way. In this episode of the Red Chip Poker Podcast, we dive deep into one of the biggest mindset shifts that separates winning players from the rest: understanding which decisions actually impact your win rate and which ones you can stop overanalyzing. You’ve probably heard debates at the table: Should you always c-bet second pair? Should you always call in a given spot? The truth is, many hands are played with mixed strategies, meaning there’s no single correct line—and getting lost in solver outputs won’t make you a better player. Instead, the biggest leaks in most players' games come from clear, black-and-white mistakes—things like failing to defend the big blind, missing profitable river value bets, or calling without the right odds. In this episode, Coach Weasel breaks down real poker examples to show you: ✔ When small strategic choices don’t matter as much as you think. ✔ Why focusing on high-frequency mistakes will improve your game faster. ✔ How to identify clear-cut EV errors and stop making them. If you want to stop second-guessing every hand and start playing confident, +EV poker, this episode is for you. **LINKS** · The Advanced Poker Workbook: https://www.splitsuit.com/advanced-poker-workbook · Positional Plays Every Pro Knows: https://redchippoker.com/position-preflop-postflop/ **JOIN US ON DISCORD** Join us on Discord today: https://redchippoker.com/discord