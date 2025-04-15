The Official Red Chip Poker Podcast

Outsmarting The Solver: Real Strategies vs. GTO Play · S7E8
GTO poker isn't unbeatable — in fact, it's full of cracks. In this episode of the Red Chip Poker Podcast, we reveal exactly how to generate an edge against solver output, challenge GTO dogma, and outmaneuver "optimal" opponents. Whether you're battling bots or facing players trying to perfectly mimic solvers, this deep dive breaks down why GTO isn't the end-all strategy — and how to beat it. We explore: Solver weaknesses like finite sizings, rigid stack depths, and limited trees How unorthodox sizing, lines, and timing force exploitable mistakes Why out-of-band data like tells and timing are still king How to think laterally about GTO and poker strategy This episode also previews our brand-new PRO course "Myths of Poker" — uncovering common misconceptions even winning players still believe.
25:12
Why Everyone Thinks Poker Is Dead (But They're Wrong) · S7E7
You've heard the claims—poker is dead. The rise of GTO solvers, real-time assistance (RTA), cheating scandals, and unbeatable rake structures have all fueled the conversation. But how much of it is hype, and how much is reality? In this episode of the Red Chip Poker Podcast, we take a serious, fact-driven look at whether poker is truly in decline—or if it's simply evolving. You'll explore the current landscape of online and live poker, including the influence of poker AI, the misconception that the game has been fully solved, and how technology has shaped both the risks and opportunities available to today's players. If you've ever wondered whether it's still possible to profit at the tables, this episode breaks down what you actually need to know—and how to stay one step ahead. From discussing the difference between strong and weak GTO solutions to dissecting the challenges of RTA-based cheating, this video gives you the tools to make informed decisions about your own poker journey. We also touch on which formats might be safer or more lucrative in the coming years, and what trends could shape the next chapter of the game. Whether you're a recreational player or someone taking poker seriously, this episode aims to replace fear with clarity. The game isn't dead—but it is different. And understanding those differences could be the key to finding long-term success.
24:42
How To Stop Second-Guessing Yourself At The Poker Table · S7E6
Have you ever called a big bet, lost the hand, and immediately thought, I knew I should've folded!? Or maybe you made a hero call, won, and convinced yourself it was pure genius? This poker mental trap—what we call the hindsight reflex—is one of the biggest leaks in poker. It skews your perception, making you judge decisions based on results rather than sound strategy. In this episode of the Red Chip Poker Podcast, we break down why this happens, how it warps your thought process, and most importantly, how to fix it. Coach w34z3l dives deep into a hand where Hero faces a tough 5-bet all-in decision with Ace-King and explores how players misinterpret the quality of their play based on what their opponent turns over. Are you making logical, EV-positive decisions, or are you falling into results-oriented thinking? What you'll learn in this episode: ✔️ Why results-oriented thinking leads to poor long-term play ✔️ How to separate strategic errors from mindset leaks ✔️ The key questions to ask yourself after every big decision ✔️ How to make better, more objective hand reviews If you want to level up your poker strategy and stop second-guessing yourself based on the last hand you played, this episode is a must-study.
27:01
Why Some Poker Decisions Don’t Matter (And The Ones That Do) · S7E5
Poker isn't always black and white, but too many players treat it that way. In this episode of the Red Chip Poker Podcast, we dive deep into one of the biggest mindset shifts that separates winning players from the rest: understanding which decisions actually impact your win rate and which ones you can stop overanalyzing. You've probably heard debates at the table: Should you always c-bet second pair? Should you always call in a given spot? The truth is, many hands are played with mixed strategies, meaning there's no single correct line—and getting lost in solver outputs won't make you a better player. Instead, the biggest leaks in most players' games come from clear, black-and-white mistakes—things like failing to defend the big blind, missing profitable river value bets, or calling without the right odds. In this episode, Coach Weasel breaks down real poker examples to show you: ✔ When small strategic choices don't matter as much as you think. ✔ Why focusing on high-frequency mistakes will improve your game faster. ✔ How to identify clear-cut EV errors and stop making them. If you want to stop second-guessing every hand and start playing confident, +EV poker, this episode is for you.
23:07
Make More Money From The Button · S7E4
The button is the most profitable position in poker, yet many players fail to fully capitalize on it. In this episode of the Red Chip Poker Podcast, we take a deep dive into button strategy, covering everything from preflop adjustments to postflop decision making. Understanding how to play effectively from the button can significantly improve your overall winrate. While button leaks can absolutely cripple any chance of success. This episode explores: What a strong button winrate looks like and how to identify leaks in your game Optimal raise first in (RFI) frequencies and when to expand your opening range Defending against 3-bets—when to call, fold, or 4-bet for maximum profitability Postflop adjustments in single-raised and 3-bet pots, including c-betting, barreling, and exploitative play Common mistakes players make on the button and how to correct them Whether you're an online player reviewing your database or a live cash game player looking to refine your approach, this episode provides practical insights to help you play more effectively from the button.
