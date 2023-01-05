The Money Pit Home Improvement Podcast

Does your home ever feel like “a Money Pit?” It doesn’t have to be that way! We’re Tom Kraeutler and Leslie Segrete, hosts of The Money Pit Podcast. For us, a... More
Painting Made Easy with High-Efficiency Paint Sprayers | Multipurpose Marvels: Multi-Use Tools for DIY Projects | Bargain or Burden? Buying a Foreclosed Home | Ep #2309
SHOW NOTES:
Paint Sprayers: Planning a painting project? High-efficiency airless paint sprayers make the job easier and faster so you can paint like a pro.
Multi-Use Tools: Get info on finishing DIY home projects quicker and easier with corded, cordless, and manual multi-use tools.
Buying a Foreclosed Home: Bargain or burden? Learn the pros and cons of buying a home in foreclosure.
Plus, answers to your home improvement questions.
Cracked Bathtub: Tim’s new bathroom came complete with a cracked bathtub! It will be hard to repair, but he may get a temporary fix with a fiberglass repair product.
Staining a Deck: Why should you wait before staining a new pressure-treated deck? We explain that Theresa should let the lumber dry out for a year so the stain will apply properly.
HVAC System: Luke wonders if he really needs two natural gas HVAC units. A two-zone system is definitely more efficient, along with an upgraded thermostat.
Cleaning Outdoor Furniture: How should Lucy clean her outdoor furniture? We’ve got advice on how to clean different materials.
Upgrading Electrical Wiring: Is it safe to keep old knob and tube electrical wiring? It’s not grounded and can be dangerous, so we recommend that Judy should get her wiring replaced.
Garage Door Repair: Dave has dry rot above his old wood garage door. We tell him how to support the rafters while replacing the garage door header.
5/15/2023
37:43
Cool Solutions to Heat-Proof Your Home | Landscape Planning for an Outdoor Oasis | Draft Detectives: Is Your Home Insulated Enough? |Ep #2308
SHOW NOTES:
Reducing Heat Indoors: Feel like you’re living in a hothouse? Get cool solutions for reducing the heat in your home.
Landscape Planning: You don’t need to be a pro to plan a lovely landscape. Find out simple tips on how to start.
Proper Insulation: Is your home insulated well enough? Learn what it takes to stay comfortable and save on energy bills.
Plus, answers to your home improvement questions.
Exterior Painting: Blowing pollen has stuck to Beth’s newly painted columns. She should sand the surface smooth again and surround the area with tarps to protect it until a new coat of paint dries.
Refinishing Kitchen Cabinets: Randy wants to match the colors on his painted kitchen cabinets. We’ve got tips on how to stain, repaint, or reface them.
Lawn Care: Why won’t one area of the lawn grow? We tell Deb to get a soil sample tested to see if it needs a different treatment than the rest of the lawn.
Wall Insulation: Do you need a thermal barrier on cinderblock walls? We give Rick info on using Tyvek and how to insulate walls to prevent moisture and mold.
Door Weatherstripping: The insulation is wearing out on John’s double storm doors. He can look for similar weatherstripping to replace it.
Squeaky Floors: Donna’s concerned about her squeaky kitchen floor. It’s annoying, but not a structural problem, and we tell her how to find the cause.
Light Fixtures: How hard is it to split the electrical wiring to install two bathroom light fixtures? It’s fairly easy to do, but Gary should call an electrician for the job.
Ridge Vent: Mary just doesn’t like the ridge vent that was installed with her new roof. We explain that it’s doing exactly what it should for proper ventilation.
Painting Cedar Siding: Paint is flaking off the cedar siding on Frank’s home. He should use a wire brush to clean it off and then use an oil-based primer before painting it again.
5/11/2023
36:59
Cost-Conscious Kitchen Cabinet Makeovers | Roof Rejuvenation: New Life from the Top Down | Get Mosquitoes to Buzz Off | Ep #2307
SHOW NOTES:
Kitchen Cabinets: Should you replace, reface, or refinish your kitchen cabinets? Find out budget-friendly options.
Roof Restoration: Dried-out shingles? This rejuvenation treatment can extend the life of your old roof.
Mosquitoes: Avoid unwelcome backyard barbecue bites and get mosquitoes to buzz off with these easy steps.
Plus, answers to your home improvement questions.
Inground Pool: Dorothy doesn’t want her inground pool anymore. We discuss what’s involved in having it filled and how to use the space.
Bathroom Ventilation: Milt has no ventilation in his bathrooms. We have info on installing bathroom exhaust fans and humidistat controls.
Shower Leaks: Water leaks are coming from the upstairs shower. Kirsten should follow these steps to track down where the leak is coming from and fill the gaps.
Carpenter Bees: Thousands of carpenter bees are drilling into Jim’s log cabin! He needs a new pest control professional who will use the right product to keep bees away.
Cleaning Brick: What’s the easiest way to clean mold and mildew from brick without damaging the mortar? We recommend that Judy use a slow-acting mildewcide product and perhaps a gentle pressure wash.
Driveway Cracks: Todd wants to repair his cracked driveway. We tell him which product will adhere to the concrete so he can easily refinish the driveway surface.
Brick Walls: Debbie discovered brick behind the drywall, but it was attached with glue. Heat guns and adhesive softeners will probably damage the brick, so she may need to add furring strips and a new layer of drywall to cover it up again.
5/8/2023
37:24
From Driveway to Doorstep: Bright Ideas for Lightscaping | Peel Away the Past: 4 DIY Steps for Removing Wallpaper | Replacement Window Labels Decoded | Ep #2306
SHOW NOTES:
Lightscaping Ideas: Get bright ideas for lightscaping to add safety, security, and style to your home’s exterior.
Wallpaper Removal: Peeling off old wallpaper is an unappealing task. Find out four steps to make wallpaper removal easier.
Buying Windows: Window shopping? Learn how to decode window labels and certifications for energy efficiency.
Plus, answers to your home improvement questions.
Reducing Moisture: How to reduce moisture and prevent mildew on walls? Laura gets tips on running her AC, using fans that vent outside, checking drainage, and installing a whole-house dehumidifier.
Replacing Flooring: David wants to replace his old kitchen linoleum floor. We suggest luxury vinyl plank flooring that’s durable and offers a variety of styles.
Wall Designs: Diane likes the look of Venetian plaster walls. She may want to practice the technique before making it a focal accent wall in her room.
HVAC System: Is Trane a good brand of furnace? We assure Hugo it’s a fine choice for replacing his 30-year-old furnace.
Pest Control: Bugs and slugs and mice – oh my! Kelly needs some general pest control treatment from a professional exterminator to get rid of bugs and rodents.
Cedar Siding Repair: It’s not so cute when a teething puppy gnaws the cedar siding. Lee can either use a wood epoxy putty to repair the corners or replace the damaged shingles.
Discolored Windows: Is water damage staining the bottom and sides of Amy’s windows? We think it’s normal oxidation and offer advice on some DIY fixes.
Bathroom Mold: Edward is cleaning and repainting his bathroom to eliminate mold. We have advice on protecting his family from product fumes.
Roofing: Can a metal roof be installed over existing roof shingles? Tina learns it’s a bad idea that can trap heat and increase energy costs.
Building a Patio: What is the best surface for building a patio and carport? A solid, level concrete slab would be Linda’s best option.
5/4/2023
37:15
Grill Prep 101: Get Your BBQ Ready | Wind-Resistant Roofing That Won’t Budge | Pillow Talk: Trending Bedroom Designs on Pinterest | Ep #2305
SHOW NOTES:
Preparing Your Grill: Getting fired up for BBQ season? Take these steps to prep your grill.
Wind-Resistant Roofing: Roof shingles can get blown away by strong winds. Check out wind-resistant roofing that will stay put in the storm.
Bedroom Designs: If you suffer from pin-somnia, these trending bedroom designs on Pinterest may be the cure.
Plus, answers to your home improvement questions.
Shower Valve: Oops! David cut the drywall for his shower valve a bit too wide, but using a goof plate for oversized holes will help him cover the space.
Mold Removal: Karen discovered mold from floor to ceiling behind the wallpaper in her basement. We suggest having the mold tested before deciding on a mitigation plan.
Bats: Tommy has bats in his belfry – or at least in his attic! The most humane solution is to find where they’re getting in and install a one-way bat door to keep the bats out.
Log Cabin: Deborah’s renovating a log house and needs to refill the chinking. She’ll have to experiment to find the best binding ingredients.
Attic Ventilation: Can Conrad install a solar attic fan over his garage and leave the ridge vent on the rest of the house? We’ll discuss the pros and cons.
Painting Over Stains: What prep work is needed before painting a ceiling with smoke damage? Joyce can use TSP to remove the soot stains, then use an oil-based primer before covering with latex paint.
Rust in Water: Carol is searching for a product to help with the rust in her water. We advise her to use CLR to clean the rust stains from her bath fixtures.
