The Money Pit Home Improvement Podcast

Cool Solutions to Heat-Proof Your Home | Landscape Planning for an Outdoor Oasis | Draft Detectives: Is Your Home Insulated Enough? |Ep #2308

SHOW NOTES: Reducing Heat Indoors: Feel like you're living in a hothouse? Get cool solutions for reducing the heat in your home. Landscape Planning: You don't need to be a pro to plan a lovely landscape. Find out simple tips on how to start. Proper Insulation: Is your home insulated well enough? Learn what it takes to stay comfortable and save on energy bills. Plus, answers to your home improvement questions. Exterior Painting: Blowing pollen has stuck to Beth's newly painted columns. She should sand the surface smooth again and surround the area with tarps to protect it until a new coat of paint dries. Refinishing Kitchen Cabinets: Randy wants to match the colors on his painted kitchen cabinets. We've got tips on how to stain, repaint, or reface them. Lawn Care: Why won't one area of the lawn grow? We tell Deb to get a soil sample tested to see if it needs a different treatment than the rest of the lawn. Wall Insulation: Do you need a thermal barrier on cinderblock walls? We give Rick info on using Tyvek and how to insulate walls to prevent moisture and mold. Door Weatherstripping: The insulation is wearing out on John's double storm doors. He can look for similar weatherstripping to replace it. Squeaky Floors: Donna's concerned about her squeaky kitchen floor. It's annoying, but not a structural problem, and we tell her how to find the cause. Light Fixtures: How hard is it to split the electrical wiring to install two bathroom light fixtures? It's fairly easy to do, but Gary should call an electrician for the job. Ridge Vent: Mary just doesn't like the ridge vent that was installed with her new roof. We explain that it's doing exactly what it should for proper ventilation. Painting Cedar Siding: Paint is flaking off the cedar siding on Frank's home. He should use a wire brush to clean it off and then use an oil-based primer before painting it again. Do you have a home improvement or decor question? Call the show 24/7 at 888-MONEY-PIT (888-666-3974) or post your question here.