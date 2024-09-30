Starting a business is hard, but it’s not going to work unless you do.
In this episode, Jaspreet shares 10 unique business ideas you can start today with less than $500. No gimmicks, no get-rich-quick schemes—just real, practical businesses that could make you tens of thousands to even hundreds of thousands a year. From becoming an AI consultant to launching a specialized cleaning service, Jaspreet covers a range of opportunities that anyone with the right hustle can get off the ground.
Ready to turn $500 into a real business? Let’s jump in.
23:47
6 Ways To Start Investing With NO MONEY (yes, actually)
You don’t need money to start earning money, but you do need money to grow your money.
In this episode, Jaspreet breaks down the truth about investing with little to no money. Forget the "use other people's money" advice—he'll explain why that can be a risky trap and what you should do instead. Whether it’s leveraging your time, investing in your knowledge, or finding creative ways to boost your income, Jaspreet shares six practical strategies you can start today without needing a big bank account. Ready to start building wealth from the ground up?
16:13
Why Some Get Rich But Most Stay Poor
Poor people love spending money to look rich, while the rich spend money to stay rich.
Why do some people get wealthy while most remain stuck in financial stress? It all comes down to understanding the system. In this episode, Jaspreet breaks down the economic forces at play, revealing the crucial difference between being a consumer, an investor, and an entrepreneur. Learn why the rich focus on assets, while the poor chase appearances—and how you can change your mindset to escape the cycle. If you want to stop just spending and start building real wealth, this episode is a must.
14:32
Our Money will Never Be The Same
Your money is losing value every year, and most people don’t even realize it.
In this episode, Jaspreet breaks down the two key moments in history that changed our economy forever: the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913 and the removal of the gold standard in 1971. He explains how these events reshaped money, making it harder for everyday people to keep up with rising costs. You’ll also learn how inflation, tax laws, and the structure of our economic system are benefiting the wealthy while leaving the rest behind—unless you know how to play the game.
If you're ready to stop losing and start building wealth, this is the episode for you.
13:45
401(k) Nightmares: What They Don’t Tell You
Your 401(k) isn't the dream retirement plan everyone thinks it is.
In this episode, Jaspreet breaks down the five biggest things you need to understand about your 401(k)—from hidden fees and tax traps to the limitations that could leave you with less than you expect. Whether you’re wondering about Roth vs. Traditional 401(k)s, or how much control you really have over your money, Jaspreet is here to make sure you don’t fall into the same financial mistakes that millions of Americans are making.
Welcome to The Minority Mindset Show, hosted by Jaspreet Singh. Learn about success, wealth, business, guacamole and whatever else Jaspreet decides to talk about.
The Minority Mindset has nothing to do with the way you look. It’s the mindset of thinking differently than the majority of people.