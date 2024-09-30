Our Money will Never Be The Same

**Title**: Our Money Will Never Be the Same Your money is losing value every year, and most people don't even realize it. In this episode, Jaspreet breaks down the two key moments in history that changed our economy forever: the creation of the Federal Reserve in 1913 and the removal of the gold standard in 1971. He explains how these events reshaped money, making it harder for everyday people to keep up with rising costs. You'll also learn how inflation, tax laws, and the structure of our economic system are benefiting the wealthy while leaving the rest behind—unless you know how to play the game. If you're ready to stop losing and start building wealth, this is the episode for you.