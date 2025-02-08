S9 CH20 | How Every Ending Is a Beautiful Beginning | The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins | 10 Mins Books

This text presents the "Let Them" theory for improving relationships, focusing on accepting partners as they are. It encourages self-reflection to determine if relationship issues are dealbreakers or manageable, advocating communication and the ABCDE method (Apologize, Back Off, Celebrate, Decide, End) to influence change without demanding it. The theory distinguishes between compatibility and commitment, emphasizing self-love as fundamental to healthy relationships. Finally, it offers guidance on navigating heartbreak, emphasizing self-care and moving forward.