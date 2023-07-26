Finally We’re Seeing Prayers Answered on Borders and Biden

On today's broadcast, we're exploring the top stories of the week as the DOJ is suing Governor Abbott for the dumbest of reasons, Dr. Jordan Peterson interviews RFK Jr., and we look at the cornerstone of the Marxist destruction of our meritocracy. We've got a lot to discuss today as we talk about the barriers on the Rio Grande, the Sound of Freedom movie, the dumpster fire that is the Barbie movie, and more!