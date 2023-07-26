Lance Wallnau brings you current events, politics and spiritual insight in a unique and entertaining style. His quick wit, incisive observations and engaging pe...
You Can Unlock The Secret Of The Levites
On today's broadcast, Lance is speaking to an enthusiastic crowd in Israel on the subject of the marketplace and how it relates to the Levites. God plans to take territory as a testimony to the world of what the kingdom age looks like; your job is to demonstrate it!
7/30/2023
32:37
Trump's Fate: Imprisonment will Spark Dangerous Outrage!
On today's episode of Prophetic Convergence, Lance and Barry Segal discuss the populist backlash happening in Europe and how it ties into the awakening in Israel. Join them as they explore the parallel tracks between Israel and the United States, the globalist meddling in Israel of their media, financial institutions, and foreign relations, plus the dangerous propaganda surrounding impeachment. All of this and more on today's show!
7/29/2023
24:51
Finally We’re Seeing Prayers Answered on Borders and Biden
On today's broadcast, we're exploring the top stories of the week as the DOJ is suing Governor Abbott for the dumbest of reasons, Dr. Jordan Peterson interviews RFK Jr., and we look at the cornerstone of the Marxist destruction of our meritocracy. We've got a lot to discuss today as we talk about the barriers on the Rio Grande, the Sound of Freedom movie, the dumpster fire that is the Barbie movie, and more!
7/28/2023
30:18
Michelle Obama And Gavin Newsom Are Ready For Biden To Be Impeached
On today's broadcast, we're exploring the big stories in the news! We're discussing the Biden impeachment scenario, a possible surprise candidate announcement at the Democratic Party convention, the depths of the Biden family corruption, and the dangerous potential of bio-weapons. Make sure to catch this broadcast!
7/27/2023
28:48
Prophecy Revealed: Trump's Future & More!
On today's broadcast, we're joined by Floyd Brown, the CEO of the Western Journal, as we discuss the big things driving the headlines. We're exploring the military-industrial complex, the green new deal, Sheep & Goat nations, Trump's future, conversations with RFK, and more!
