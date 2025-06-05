How You Do It Is Everything

In the early 2000s, creative agencies often celebrated talent over character. But when I founded Instrument, I knew we had to do it differently. Our standard was simple: Do great work. Be great to work with. Do both with a positive attitude. That one line shaped our culture, our leadership, and our legacy. Because at the end of the day—how you do it is everything. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit justinmlewis.substack.com