The Justin M Lewis Podcast

Justin M Lewis
The Justin M Lewis Podcast
  • Why I Write
    I started writing to leave something lasting for my kids. What I didn’t expect was how much it would give back—clarity, connection, and a surprising kind of therapy. But the real reason I write? To give away everything I know… so I can make space for reinvention. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit justinmlewis.substack.com
    6:37
  • How You Do It Is Everything
    In the early 2000s, creative agencies often celebrated talent over character. But when I founded Instrument, I knew we had to do it differently. Our standard was simple: Do great work. Be great to work with. Do both with a positive attitude. That one line shaped our culture, our leadership, and our legacy. Because at the end of the day—how you do it is everything. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit justinmlewis.substack.com
    7:52
  • The Best Is Yet to Come
    This past year, I stepped away from everything I thought defined me—and discovered someone I like even more. Stillness didn’t mean the end of ambition. It became the space where new purpose emerged. If you believe your best days are ahead, you start living like it. That’s what I’m doing. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit justinmlewis.substack.com
    6:10
  • The Right Way to Win
    When you make it your mission to help others succeed—not just yourself—you create something lasting. The best kind of win is the kind you share. That’s how you build trust, attract opportunity, and shape a life that feels meaningful beyond the scoreboard. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit justinmlewis.substack.com
    7:49
  • The Gift of Starting Over
    At 50, I’m not chasing comfort—I’m chasing complexity. This reflection is about what it means to be a beginner again later in life, why process matters more than results, and how starting over can be the most alive you’ll ever feel. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit justinmlewis.substack.com
    6:15

About The Justin M Lewis Podcast

Exploring politics, leadership, and philosophy from a centrist perspective—challenging assumptions, seeking balance, and advocating for thoughtful, principled discourse in a world often divided by extremes. justinmlewis.substack.com
GovernmentSociety & CulturePhilosophy

