I started writing to leave something lasting for my kids. What I didn't expect was how much it would give back—clarity, connection, and a surprising kind of therapy. But the real reason I write? To give away everything I know… so I can make space for reinvention.
--------
6:37
How You Do It Is Everything
In the early 2000s, creative agencies often celebrated talent over character. But when I founded Instrument, I knew we had to do it differently. Our standard was simple: Do great work. Be great to work with. Do both with a positive attitude. That one line shaped our culture, our leadership, and our legacy. Because at the end of the day—how you do it is everything.
--------
7:52
The Best Is Yet to Come
This past year, I stepped away from everything I thought defined me—and discovered someone I like even more. Stillness didn't mean the end of ambition. It became the space where new purpose emerged. If you believe your best days are ahead, you start living like it. That's what I'm doing.
--------
6:10
The Right Way to Win
When you make it your mission to help others succeed—not just yourself—you create something lasting. The best kind of win is the kind you share. That's how you build trust, attract opportunity, and shape a life that feels meaningful beyond the scoreboard.
--------
7:49
The Gift of Starting Over
At 50, I'm not chasing comfort—I'm chasing complexity. This reflection is about what it means to be a beginner again later in life, why process matters more than results, and how starting over can be the most alive you'll ever feel.
Exploring politics, leadership, and philosophy from a centrist perspective—challenging assumptions, seeking balance, and advocating for thoughtful, principled discourse in a world often divided by extremes. justinmlewis.substack.com